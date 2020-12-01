 Skip to main content
High school girls: Kenosha St. Joseph 68, St. Catherine's 55
St. Catherine's vs. St. Joseph girls

St. Joseph's Ava Rizzitano drives to the basket against St. Catherine's Heavenly Griffin during the Lancers' 68-55 Metro Classic Conference win on Monday at St. Joseph High School in Kenosha.

 GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times

A young St. Catherine’s High School girls basketball team opened their season with a learning experience Monday night.

The Angels, featuring nine freshmen on their 14-player varsity roster, lost to St. Joseph 68-55 in a Metro Classic Conference game in Kenosha.

Kennedee Clark led St. Catherine’s with 15 points while Tanyia Abdullah added 10.

St, Catherine’s coach Jeff Tarkowski was in quarantine from the COVID-19 pandemic and did not attend the game. His assistant, Lindsey Bollman, coached in his place.

But after reviewing film of the game, Tarkowski said, “It was a good start. We’re a young team. We got into a little foul trouble, but there are things we can build on.:

St. Joseph was without three starters and relied on five freshmen.

The Lancers were led by junior Jayden Hill’s 21 points, 14 rebounds, six steals and five assists. Junior Paige Trachte added 14 points, followed by Ava Rizzitano with 12.

Hill and Trachte were hampered by foul trouble in the first half, but Rizzitano made the most of her varsity debut, St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said.

Kennedee Clark, St. Catherine's

Clark
