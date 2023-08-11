The Burlington, Union Grove and Waterford girls’ golf teams began tournament play Thursday in the Badger Invitational at Hawks View Golf Club in Lake Geneva. Of the nine teams competing, Burlington placed second and had the best score of Racine County teams with a 313. Union Grove placed fourth with 348 and Waterford finished ninth with 372.

Kayla Warner, who finished fourth in individual scoring, shot a 70 to lead the way for the Demons. Her teammate, Kendall Kafar, finished with a 74 and was ninth in individual scoring. Other competitors for Burlington were Macie Plitzuweit (76), Madison Kretschmer (93) and Sophia Dutcher (94).

Union Grove senior Lexi Manteufel was first in individual scoring with a four-over 58. Head coach Eric Swanson said that Manteufel, the only member of the team with any varsity experience, “struck the ball pretty well and her chipping and putting was very good.” Alana Keevers, a freshman who has experience competing in non-varsity golf tournaments, finished with a 73 and was seventh in individual scoring.

“This tournament is a great way to get the season started and to get some new players some experience,” Swanson said. “We are a very young, inexperienced team this year.

"Lexi (Manteufel) played well today – she has worked on her game this offseason and has definitely improved. Alana (Keevers) is only a freshman, but she has a lot of tournament experience. She struggled a little bit at times, but she’s a competitor and grinded a seventh place finish.

“There’s going to be a big learning curve this year, but I really like what I see from our young players and am excited to see the improvement they will show over the course of the season.”

Waterford, which had no individual golfers crack the top ten, had its best finish from sophomore Grace Rupert who shot an 84. Lauren Vant finished with a 96 and Jenna Schwalbach had a 99. Seniors Myia Maritz-Lang and Bri Flock shot a 93 and a 101, respectively.

SEC MINI-MEET: Senior Isabella Wentorf led the way for the Horlick/Park co-op team in the first Southeast Conference mini-meet of the season held Thursday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Union Grove.

Wentorf finished with a 51 — tying her for third in individual scoring with Kelly Dordel and Abby Martin, both of Franklin, which placed second in the mini-meet with a grand total of 197. Violet Desonia, a junior and Wentorf’s only teammate, shot a 53.

The Case girls’ golf team placed fourth of the six teams competing (260). Leslie Million, a senior, led the way for the Eagles with a 55. Junior Abigail Jutronka and sophomore Amelia Barbee shot a 65 and a 69, respectively. Other competitors for Case were Kylie Turkowski, a senior who shot a 71 and Mary Leonard, a junior who shot a 72.

HARTFORD INVITATIONAL: Kadyn Peery had a career-low finish to lead the Prairie Hawks in the Hartford Invitational Thursday at Washington County Golf Course.

Peery finished with a 77 — shooting 38 on the front-nine and 39 on the back-nine. The Hawks, who finished eighth of 24 teams, had other solid scores from Addy Ruetz, who shot a 91, Addy Lalonde and Aishani Dhar who each shot a 99 and Lindsey Schaefer who shot a 119.

“I was very happy with how we played in our first tourney of the season,” Prairie coach Carrie Massey said.