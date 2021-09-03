High school girls: Catholic Central wins volleyball battle with Lutheran

The Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team was ranked No. 1 among Division 4 teams in the first Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll of the season.
The Lady Toppers validated that ranking Thursday night.
In a battle of two of the best teams in the Metro Classic Conference, defending WIAA Division 4 state champion Catholic Central rallied from a deficit late in the second set and swept Racine Lutheran 25-20, 27-25, 25-19 at Lutheran in the MCC opener for both teams.
After winning the first set, the Lady Toppers (8-3 overall matches) were down 21-16 and in danger of seeing the Crusaders even up the match and possibly shift momentum.
That’s where Stephanie Jabrial came in. After Catholic Central got the ball back on a side out, the junior served five straight points to even up the set and the Lady Toppers were able to close it out to go up 2-0.
“(Jabrial) provided the spark to get us back in the match,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said.
Another key to the match was the defense in the middle, especially by seniors Maddy Von Rabenau and Julia Klein, who helped disrupt the Crusaders’ attack with three blocks each.
“As a team, our blocking really showed up tonight,” Schultz said. “We were getting up two and three blockers all night long and taking away a lot of court. Maddy Von Rabenau and Julia Klein were very active in the middle.
“Racine Lutheran was a tough opponent and challenged us all night.”
The Lady Toppers didn’t have big numbers, but had good balance on the front line. Kelsee Weiss led the attack with nine kills and Alexis Kucera and Jenny Rogan had seven kills each. Jayden Garratt had 31 assists and added 11 digs, and Makayla Vos had 16 digs and four aces.
The Crusaders (4-3) were led by freshman Julia Kellner with 10 kills and seniors Mya Lequia and Lili Kading with eight and six, respectively. Riley LaBoda had 23 assists and Ellie Jaramillo and Lindsey Thoennes combined for 15 digs. Jai Wilson added three blocks and Lili Kading had two aces.
“We played the best match we have played this year,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “Julia had a strong hitting night and Riley LaBoda had her best setting night.
“We battled them strong and we were in each game. We have to learn to finish.”
WATERFORD 3, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1: The Wolverines split their first two sets with Janesville Craig, but finished strong to win 25-19, 16-25, 25-22, 26-24 in a nonconference match at Waterford.
After losing the second set, Waterford (6-4) pulled back together and closed out the match, again behind a big night from Chloe Werner.
Werner, who had 20 kills in a 3-0 victory over Union Grove Tuesday, led the Wolverines again with 24 kills. She also helped out on defense with 17 digs.
“We struggled to put things together in set 2, but bounced back nicely in set 3 and 4,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “It was one of the most exciting wins we’ve had in a couple years.”
Isabel Floryance had 13 kills and Ingish said Waterford got a strong performance from middle hitter Taylor Romanowich (eight kills, one hitting error, .292 hitting percentage).
“Taylor Romanowich stepped up big in the middle and had the best game I’ve seen from her.”
Setter Josie Johnson finished with team highs of 55 assists and 19 digs, and libero Lisa Busch matched Johnson with 19 digs. Meghan Brever and Skylar Harris finished with four aces each and Brever served at 95.8%.
MARTIN LUTHER 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels were competitive in their Metro Classic Conference opener Thursday, coach Katie Olson said, but lost to the Spartans 25-19, 23-25, 25-19 at Greendale.
Kennedee Clark had five kills and four solo blocks to lead St. Catherine’s at the net, and Katelyn Gordon had nine assists. Ellie Rogers led the defense with 15 digs.
Girls golf
UNION GROVE 159, BADGER 191: Allie McBryde birdied her last hole and finished with a lifetime-best 37 to help the Broncos win a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Ives Grove Golf Links at Yorkville.
Norah Roberts carded a 38 and Ali Torhorst a 39 on the Red course as Union Grove set a school record for a dual meet team score for the second time this season and third time in two years.
"We played very well as a team tonight,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “I am so happy for both Allie and Ali. They have both been hitting the ball really well this season, but haven't been scoring as well as they would have liked. Tonight they put together two solid rounds.”
Torhorst overcame a triple bogey on the second hole to shoot even par for the other eight holes, Swanson said. It was also one of the rare times a teammate has beaten Roberts, the two-time All-County Player of the Year.
Union Grove totaled 160 in a dual meet against Burlington on Aug. 24, which broke the record of 161 set last year. All three rounds were shot on the Red course at Ives Grove.
The Badgers’ best scores were 45s from Sarah Teske and Chloe Chappell.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 171, WATERFORD 234: Sydney Norgal shot a 56 to lead the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet loss Thursday at Brighton Dale Links.
The Falcons were led by twin sisters Kylie and Katelyn Walker, who carded 37 and 41, respectively, on the Red Pines course.
Also for Waterford, Rae Barwick shot a 58.
BADGER 217, BURLINGTON 217: The Badgers and Demons played to a tie in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Wednesday at Lakewood Golf Course in Lake Geneva, and Badger won on the WIAA tiebreaker.
Kendall Kafar had a 51 to finish second and lead Burlington, with Kayla Warner (52) and McKenzie Plitzuweit (54) close behind.
Chloe Chappell shot a 49 for Badger to earn medalist honors.
Girls tennis
UNION GROVE 5, BURLINGTON 2: The Broncos got a strong effort from their top three singles players and top two doubles teams for a Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Demons Thursday at Burlington.
In singles, Union Grove’s No. 1 player, Mallory Dam, beat Burlington’s Adalie Rauch 6-2, 6-3. Kyra Hagen beat Mabel Nichols 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Eden Jensen beat Sydney Ewald 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, the Broncos No. 1 duo of Samantha Chizek and Abby Wilks defeated Payton Matson and Sam Taylor 6-1, 6-1, and Addy Kemper and Ella Dinauer beat Julia Golla and Emilie Runkel 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2.
For the Demons (1-7, 1-2 SLC), their wins both came in three sets. Holly Adamek beat Maddy France 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 4 singles, and Megan and Ashley Smitz beat Elivia Garcia and Olivia Kaminski 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
WATERFORD: The Wolverines lost two Southern Lakes Conference meets this week, losing 6-1 to Westosha Central on Thursday and 4-3 top Elkhorn on Tuesday.
Against the Falcons, Waterford’s only victory was at No. 2 doubles, where Madison Krueger and Riley Higgins beat Makayla Millhouse and Riley Spencer 6-3, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Katelyn Allen and Elena Leshok won the first set against Alexandra Wells and Chloe Alcalde, but lost the match 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.
The Wolverines swept doubles against Elkhorn, with Allen-Leshok, Krueger-Higgins and No. 3 Katie Benavides-Brianna Kron all winning in straight sets. In singles, Kaylee Brudnicki took Riley Vaughn to three sets before losing 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
Girls swimming
SEC RELAYS: Case won two relays, finished second in two others and added a third-place entry to finish fourth in the Southeast Conference relays at Park.
The Eagles totaled 138 points, just six behind third-place Oak Creek (144). Franklin won the meet with 186 and Kenosha Indian Trail was second (150). The host Panthers had two sixth-place finishes and took seventh (12). Horlick did not have a team in the meet.
The quartet of freshman Jordyn Tran, sophomore Madeline Cerny and juniors Grace Gross and Sofia Badillo won the 200-yard butterfly relay in 2:02.84 and Tran, junior Anna Carrillo, Cerny and Badillo won the 400 individual medley relay in 4:54.43, nearly 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Franklin.
Taking second were the 200 freestyle relay of sophomore Bronte Jansen, freshman Nicolette Jansen, Gross and Carrillo (1:56.11) and the diving relay of senior Taylor Kaplan and junior Layla Genevich (313.45 points), and the 200 backstroke relay of Tran, seniors Emilie Miller and Ava Knaus, and Badillo, was third (2:10.41).
Park’s two scoring relays (200 backstroke, 100 freestyle), both comprised of junior Elizabeth Lawrence, freshman Harper Smith-Hopkins, senior Megan Pelletier and freshman Jessica Ketterhagen, finished sixth.
SLC RELAYS: Burlington Co-op showed its depth by winning two relays, taking second in five and placing twice in the top six in three events to finish second in the nine-team Southern Lakes Conference Relays at Elkhorn.
The Demons totaled 209 points, trailing only Badger Co-op (243). Prairie/St. Catherine’s scored points in all but one event and finished eighth with 88 points.
The Demons’ first victory came in the longest event of the day, the 1,000-meter crescendo freestyle relay (100-200-300-400), where junior Emilia Dahms, sophomores Katie Goetzke and Averi Larsen, and senior Megan Schultz won in 11:43.22, 35 seconds ahead of Badger Co-op.
The other win was in the 400 breaststroke relay, where junior Claire Keeker, sophomore Rylie Bergemann. Larsen and Schultz came from behind to win in 5:28.60, edging out the Badgers (5:30.64) by 2.04 seconds. When Larsen entered the water, the Demons were about 17 seconds behind Badger, but she and Schultz made up the time. Schultz had the fastest split of the relay (1:12.78) on the anchor leg.
The Demons were second in the 200 freestyle, 400 individual medley, 200 butterfly, 500 (50-100-150-200) crescendo freestyle and 400 freestyle relays, and Keeker was on three of them (400 IM, 200 butterfly, 500 crescendo).
The best finishes by PSC Aquatics were eighth places in the 100 freestyle (1:07.01), 400 breaststroke (7:54.77) and 400 freestyle (5:26.60) relays. Sophomore Zoe D’Alessandro was on all three relays.