High school girls: Catholic Central wins volleyball battle with Lutheran

The Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team was ranked No. 1 among Division 4 teams in the first Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll of the season.

The Lady Toppers validated that ranking Thursday night.

In a battle of two of the best teams in the Metro Classic Conference, defending WIAA Division 4 state champion Catholic Central rallied from a deficit late in the second set and swept Racine Lutheran 25-20, 27-25, 25-19 at Lutheran in the MCC opener for both teams.

After winning the first set, the Lady Toppers (8-3 overall matches) were down 21-16 and in danger of seeing the Crusaders even up the match and possibly shift momentum.

That’s where Stephanie Jabrial came in. After Catholic Central got the ball back on a side out, the junior served five straight points to even up the set and the Lady Toppers were able to close it out to go up 2-0.

“(Jabrial) provided the spark to get us back in the match,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said.

Another key to the match was the defense in the middle, especially by seniors Maddy Von Rabenau and Julia Klein, who helped disrupt the Crusaders’ attack with three blocks each.