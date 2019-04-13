After four losses to open the season, the Catholic Central High School softball team came alive during a cold, blustery Saturday and swept a nonconference doubleheader against Lake Country Lutheran at Hartland.
The Lady Toppers won the first game 29-0 and the second 18-14.
Catholic Central (2-4) produced a 13-run first inning in the opening game. Sophomore Morgan Dietzel went 2 for 4 with a double and five RBIs. Senior Erin Schwenn went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and sophomore Laine Dirksmeyer had three RBIs.
In the second game, Catholic Central rallied from a 9-0 deficit with a 14-run third inning to take control. Junior Izzy Philips went 3 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs. Dietzel had a three-run triple and junior Katie Goethal had a two-run triple.
BURLINGTON: The Demons went 1-1 in the Kenosha Bradford Invitational at Bullen Middle School.
Burlington (3-4) opened with a 6-5 victory over Whitnall behind Morgan Klein, who went 4 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. Alexa Burinda went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
“Our defense and pitching were strong with two double plays and we executed at the plate,” Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said.
Klein went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple in a 12-0 loss to Bradford.
HORLICK: The Rebels lost both of their games in the Waukesha Catholic Memorial Tournament, but senior catcher Tricia Zimmerman continued her torrid hitting pace.
Zimmerman went 3 for 3 with a double in Horlick’s 12-2 loss to Catholic Memorial. Through six games, she is 11 for 18 (.611) with two home runs and three doubles.
In their second game, the Rebels lost to West Allis Hale 6-3. Ariana Singer went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Courtney DeRosier drove in three runs, giving her three for the day.
Sophomore pitcher Raeann Thompson allowed one earned run in seven innings and struck out three.
TREMPER 14-9, UNION GROVE 7-1: The Broncos committed 12 errors in a nonconference doubleheader loss at Anderson Park in Kenosha.
Union Grove (5-8) was led in the opener by Megan Baker, who went 2 for 2 with two doubles and two runs scored. Kayli Pfeffer and Abby Boyle each had a double and an RBI.
In the second game, Anna Dolgaard went 2 for 3 and Baker drove in the Broncos’ only run.
Soccer
WATERFORD 5, WEST BEND EAST 0: Lizzy Schappel scored two goals and Skyler Kruse recorded her second shutout of the season in the Wolverines’ nonconference win at West Bend.
Maddie Nimke and Lexi Neubauer also scored for Waterford (3-2), in addition to West Bend scoring an own goal.
“We dominated possession today and I thought we generated a lot of great opportunities,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said.
TREMPER 8, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Midfielder Shannon Stulo set up ample scoring opportunities, coach Ben Lake said, but the Angels couldn’t finish anything she started in a nonconference loss at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
“We had a great 20-minute section in the first half where we were right there with them and had multiple opportunities to score, but unfortunately we just couldn’t get it going today,” Lake said.
Isabella Ramone had 14 saves for the Angels (3-3-1).
