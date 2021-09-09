High school girls: Catholic Central girls volleyball team rolling

Senior Emilie Miller won the 100 breaststroke (1:27.28) and junior Layla Genevich finished first in the one-meter diving (176.20).

The Eagles also had the top two finishers in each of the three relay events. Sophomore Madeline Cerny and Junior Grace Gross combined with Badillo and Tran to win the 200 medley relay in 2:07.60. The quartet of Jansen, Badillo, Tran and Cerny won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:19.16, and freshman Nicolette Jansen, Bronte Jansen, Miller and Gross won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:59.16.

Senior Kaydence Jones had the best finish of the meet for the Panthers, finishing third in the 50 free style with a time of 32.92.

OAK CREEK 137, HORLICK 22: The Rebels had just three swimmers in Southeast Conference dual meet at Oak Creek, but each performed well.

Alice Stratman was edged in the 100 breatstroke (1:21.05) and also placed second in the 500 freestyle (6:07.29). Arev Buchaklian was second in the 100 freestyle (1:06.10) and fourth in the 50 freestyle (30.46). And Jorja Makovsky was third in the 200 individual medley (2:58.33) and the 100 backstroke (1:28.04).

"Oak Creek has a really good team and coaching staff and for my girls to be able to swim as hard as they did made me proud," first-year Horlick coach Brandon George said.