High school girls: Catholic Central begins defense of state volleyball title with win

The Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team is going to have to battle to make a return trip to the WIAA State Tournament.
Tuesday night was certainly a good start.
The Lady Toppers opened defense of their Division 4 state title with standout performances on offense and defense in a 25-15, 25-11, 25-6 regional quarterfinal victory over Beaver Dam Wayland at Burlington.
Catholic Central (17-15) advances to play Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose in the regional semifinal Thursday at Catholic Central. Abundant Life beat Juda 25-22, 25-13, 25-20 on Tuesday.
Last year, Catholic Central went 22-0 as it rolled to the Division 4 state title, winning all but one playoff match in three sets.
This season, after some key graduation losses, the Lady Toppers started 13-5, but ran into a rough stretch (Sept. 28 to Oct. 5) where they lost five of six matches.
But Catholic Central, ranked seventh in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, has gotten back on track, winning four in a row.
Kayla Loos and Makayla Vos were the stars Tuesday against the Big Red (1-16). Loos, a 6-foot junior middle hitter, had 11 kills in 11 attempts to lead the offense, and Vos, a senior libero, had 18 digs and added seven aces for the Lady Toppers.
“Makayla Vos led the way defensively and flying all over the court,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. “Kayla Loos was unstoppable in the middle.”
Sophomore setter Jayden Garratt had an overall solid night with 23 assists, seven digs, six aces and two blocks. Senior outside hitter Kelsee Weiss had seven kills and six aces, senior middle hitter Julia Klein had three blocks and senior outside hitter Alexis Kucera had seven digs.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, OZAUKEE 0: The Crusaders won their WIAA playoff opener in convincing fashion Tuesday, defeating Ozaukee 25-15, 25-15, 25-8 in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal at Lutheran.
Freshman outside Julia Kellner led Lutheran (13-14) with 13 kills and two blocks, and sophomore setter Riley LaBoda had 27 assists and seven digs. Seniors Mya Lequia and Lili Kading each had five kills, and Kading had a team-high five aces.
“We had strong offense and strong serving,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “We need to keep up the intensity for Thursday.”
In the regional semifinals Thursday, the Racine Lutheran faces Shoreland Lutheran, which beat Salam School of Milwaukee 25-3, 25-4, 25-8 on Tuesday. The Lady Pacers beat the Crusaders in four sets in the teams’ Metro Classic Conference meeting Sept. 28.
CUDAHY 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The Angels' season ended in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday night, losing 25-13, 22-25, 18-25, 31-29, 16-14 at Cudahy in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
St. Catherine’s (3-22) led the match after three sets, but the Packers (5-19) rallied to win the marathon fourth and fifth sets.
“We had plenty of opportunities to win,” Angels coach Katie Olson said. “However, unforced errors came back to haunt us once again.”
Megan Topp lead St. Catherine’s with 12 kills, 18 digs and three aces.
“She played her heart out,” Olson said.
Ellie Rogers had 19 digs and two aces for the Angels.
Girls swimming
FRANKLIN 127, CASE 58: Sofia Badillo set a pool record and won two events in the Eagles’ Southeast Conference dual meet loss Tuesday at Franklin.
Badillo won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.39, setting a Franklin pool record that was previously held by former Eagles swimmer Emily Bollendorf (1:02.73). Badillo also won the 100 butterfly (1:03.65) for Case (4-3 SEC).
Jordyn Tran won the 500 freestyle in a lifetime-best 5:55.05 and defeated Franklin’s Jordan Kruger by 0.01 seconds.
Badillo, Emilie Miller, Grace Gross and Tran finished second (2:04.34) in the 200 medley relay and Bronte Jansen, Gross, Tran and Badillo finished second (4:13.0) in the 400 freestyle relay. Layla Genevich was second in diving (182.4 points).
Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington Co-op and Prairie/St. Catherine’s will compete in the Racine Invitational Saturday at Park High School.
PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINE’S: Zoe D'Alessandro led PSC Aquatics in a Southern Lakes Conference triangular meet at Edgerton.
D'Alessandro won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:29.57 and also was second in two relays. Georgia Swedberg, Lilie Larson, Cecelia Berkey and D'Alessandro were second (2:15.94) in the 200 medley relay and Georgia Swedberg, Evelyn Swedberg, D'Alessandro and Berkey were second (2:02.02) in the 200 freestyle relay.
Taking third were D'Alessandro in the 100 butterfly (1:15.53) and Georgia Swedberg in the 50 freestyle (28.87).