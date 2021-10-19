High school girls: Catholic Central begins defense of state volleyball title with win

“Makayla Vos led the way defensively and flying all over the court,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. “Kayla Loos was unstoppable in the middle.”

Sophomore setter Jayden Garratt had an overall solid night with 23 assists, seven digs, six aces and two blocks. Senior outside hitter Kelsee Weiss had seven kills and six aces, senior middle hitter Julia Klein had three blocks and senior outside hitter Alexis Kucera had seven digs.

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, OZAUKEE 0: The Crusaders won their WIAA playoff opener in convincing fashion Tuesday, defeating Ozaukee 25-15, 25-15, 25-8 in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal at Lutheran.

Freshman outside Julia Kellner led Lutheran (13-14) with 13 kills and two blocks, and sophomore setter Riley LaBoda had 27 assists and seven digs. Seniors Mya Lequia and Lili Kading each had five kills, and Kading had a team-high five aces.

“We had strong offense and strong serving,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “We need to keep up the intensity for Thursday.”

In the regional semifinals Thursday, the Racine Lutheran faces Shoreland Lutheran, which beat Salam School of Milwaukee 25-3, 25-4, 25-8 on Tuesday. The Lady Pacers beat the Crusaders in four sets in the teams’ Metro Classic Conference meeting Sept. 28.