High school girls: Case outlasts Horlick in high-scoring soccer match

There could only be one winner.

That was the mindset for both the Case and Horlick high school girls soccer teams in Wednesday’s Southeast Conference match at Case.

Senior Marija Markovic made sure the Eagles were the one winner, scoring five goals, including one in the second half to slow down a Rebels' rally, and leading Case to a hard-fought 7-5 victory on Senior Night.

“I’m amazed by the quality of the teams in our conference,” Eagles coach Alexis Birkholz said. “It was a solid game against two Racine Unified teams and it was great to see a city battle like this one tonight.

“Both teams did not quit. It was Senior Night for us, so the biggest part for the girls was not wanting to let the seniors down.”

Markovic found the back of the net three times in the first half for a hat trick and junior Ellena Moore also scored for Case (2-4-1, 2-3-1 SEC), which took a 5-1 lead at the half.

“We went up right away,” Birkholz said. “But in the second half, Horlick had some fire under them. A shoutout goes to Morgan Lock, who was wicked for the Rebels in the second half. We had to double-mark her at times and she still scored on us.”