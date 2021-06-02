High school girls: Case outlasts Horlick in high-scoring soccer match

There could only be one winner.
That was the mindset for both the Case and Horlick high school girls soccer teams in Wednesday’s Southeast Conference match at Case.
Senior Marija Markovic made sure the Eagles were the one winner, scoring five goals, including one in the second half to slow down a Rebels' rally, and leading Case to a hard-fought 7-5 victory on Senior Night.
“I’m amazed by the quality of the teams in our conference,” Eagles coach Alexis Birkholz said. “It was a solid game against two Racine Unified teams and it was great to see a city battle like this one tonight.
“Both teams did not quit. It was Senior Night for us, so the biggest part for the girls was not wanting to let the seniors down.”
Markovic found the back of the net three times in the first half for a hat trick and junior Ellena Moore also scored for Case (2-4-1, 2-3-1 SEC), which took a 5-1 lead at the half.
“We went up right away,” Birkholz said. “But in the second half, Horlick had some fire under them. A shoutout goes to Morgan Lock, who was wicked for the Rebels in the second half. We had to double-mark her at times and she still scored on us.”
Lock, a junior defender, scored four goals and was a key factor in the second-half comeback for the Rebels (1-8-0, 0-6-0 SEC).
Thanks in large part to Lock, Horlick got within one goal at 5-4, but before the Rebels could even the score, Markovic and Moore scored for Case to preserve its lead.
“I want to credit the entire team with a great game,” Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. “We really started to see the team come together and execute tactically and technically. We created many chances and it was an all-around team effort.”
One assist on Lock’s goals came off a punt by Rebels senior goalkeeper Kaylea McCabe. Other assists for Horlick were by senior Amanda Antonio, junior Lexi Behringer and freshman Kyra Lou, who also scored on Lock’s assist.
PRAIRIE 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Hawks scored a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to break open a close match and their defense did their part in a Metro Classic Conference victory Wednesday on Senior Night at Prairie.
Junior Jill Decker scored the first goal of the match in the 21st minute for Prairie (7-1-1, 6-0-1 MCC) off an assist by senior Helena Bukacek Frazier, but that was the only scoring of the first half.
Decker got the Hawks, ranked second among Division 4 teams in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, off to a good start in the second half by scoring unassisted in the 48th minute for a 2-0 lead.
Seven minutes later, Bukacek Frazier assisted on sophomore Amelia Ropiak’s goal and it was 3-0 Prairie. Freshman Lily Jorgensen scored unassisted (88th minute) for the final goal.
“We started the first half nervy and (the Angels) had good energy and were fighting to win balls,” Hawks coach Joe Manley said. “In the second half, our possession took over and we started to find the right spaces and played smarter and quicker.
“After that, we were in control.”
The defense did the rest in front of senior goalkeeper Audrey Braun. She started in place of junior starting keeper Maggie Dreifuerst, who sat out with an injury, and had to make just two saves for her first shutout.
Manley said Braun was solid behind an organized defense that kept St. Catherine’s (3-9-0, 2-5-0) in check. Manley also said Bukacek Frazier and Erin Kutsch, the Hawks’ other two seniors, played well and Ropiak played her best game in a Prairie uniform.
Angels coach Ben Lake said it was not his team’s best performance of the season.
“We’ve been working hard to end on a really strong note,” Lake said. “Their pace of play was much quicker than ours and we gave up too many 50-50 balls.”
St. Catherine’s sophomore goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon made 10 saves.
BROOKFIELD EAST 5, UNION GROVE 4: The Broncos led 3-1 at the half and gave the state-ranked Spartans all they could handle, but couldn’t quite hold on in a nonconference match Wednesday at Brookfield.
Union Grove (7-2-1) got goals from junior Paige Cotton in the 22nd and 26th minutes, the second off an assist by freshman Julia James, and from James in the 37th minute for the lead at the half.
Brookfield East (7-3-1), ranked fifth among Division 1 teams in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, rallied by scoring three unanswered goals in the second half (47th, 74th and 80th minutes) for a 4-3 lead.
Sophomore Sophia Rampulla gave the Broncos new hope for at least a draw when she scored with 1:54 left to tie the match at 4-4.
But with just 25 seconds left on the clock, the Spartans scored the game-winner.
“We got exhausted and ran out of gas in the second half,” Broncos coach Sean Jung said. “They were the deeper, better team tonight.”
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 5, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: The Lady Toppers held the Metro Classic Conference co-leading and state-ranked Lancers scoreless for most of the first half of an MCC match Wednesday at Bushnell Park in Burlington.
Catholic Central (5-3-1, 4-2-1 MCC) didn’t allow a goal until the 32nd minute of the match and St. Joseph (10-1-2, 6-0-1), ranked third among Division 4 teams in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, added a goal in the 40th minute for a 2-0 lead at the half.
The Lancers opened the second half with a goal just two minutes in and made it 4-0 in the 58th minute.
Senior Sammie Seib helped the Lady Toppers avert the shutout by making a penalty kick after junior Julia Klein was fouled inside the box.
St. Joseph, which is 9-0-1 in its last 10 matches, added its fifth goal in the final minute.
“Our girls played extremely well today,” said Catholic Central assistant coach Tom O’Mara, who is temporarily filling in for head coach Victor Jabrial. “We kept a talented St. Joe’s team scoreless for most of the first half and we continued to compete for a full 90 minutes.”
DOMINICAN 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders battled for 90 minutes, but lost to the Knights in a Metro Classic Conference match at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Dominican (6-4, 3-4 MCC) scored in the 10th and 18th minutes, but Lutheran sophomore Sarah Strande scored unassisted a few minutes later (2-8-1, 1-6-0) to cut the deficit in half for the Crusaders.
The Knights reclaimed their two-goal advantage in the 65th minute.
“We made a couple of mistakes defensively, but overall played a beautiful game of soccer tonight,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “The possession we played was by far the best I have seen and I couldn’t be happier because we had a lot of chances.”
Softball
HORLICK 18, PARK 3: The Rebels used a 12-run first inning to roll past the Panthers in a three-inning Southeast Conference game at Douglas Park.
Horlick (3-16, 2-9 SEC) scored early and often against Park (1-11, 0-11) as eight Rebels had at least one RBI. Paige Engevold led the way, going 1 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Gina Dobrowolski and Brenna Herman both doubled and drove in a run, and Nevah Folk pitched three innings of two-hit ball with one strikeout.
For the Panthers, Darianna Boatner was 1 for 2 with an RBI and Ysabel Martinez also drove in a run.
BRADFORD/REUTHER 19, CASE 3: The Eagles couldn’t get the bats going against the state-ranked Red Devils and lost in a Southeast Conference game at Case that was a makeup of a game rained out last week.
Case (3-8 overall and SEC) was led by Paige Thomas, who went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs. Sam Christensen was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Torin Slaughter had a double.
Bradford/Reuther (14-3, 9-2) is ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll.