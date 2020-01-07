High school girls: Case girls pull away from tired Park in second half

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Olivia Pitrof had another solid game for the Rebels with 22 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks, but she left many points on the floor on missed layups, Sanders said. Pitrof had 16 points in the second half.

Alex Cannon had 16 points and nine rebounds for Horlick, which had only eight players available for the game because of illness, Sanders said.

UNION GROVE 67, BURLINGTON 28: A balanced offensive effort that saw four players reach double-digits in scoring helped lead the Broncos to victory in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Burlington.

“We really had a well-balanced effort,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “It’s something that’s been consistent with our team all season where anyone of our players could be the leading scorer for the game.

“We did a nice job of controlling the game and getting everyone involved in the offense.”

Freshman Sydney Ludvigsen led the Broncos (10-1, 5-0 SLC) with 13 points on 71% shooting from the field, Angela Slattery had 10 points, four assists and seven rebounds and Megan Barber and Paige Cotton had 10 points each. Peyton Calouette had nine points and Sophia Rampulla had eight rebounds.