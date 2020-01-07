High school girls: Case girls pull away from tired Park in second half

The Case High School girls basketball team came into its game against Park Tuesday rested and ready.
The Panthers were still weary after a nonconference loss to Lake Geneva Badger Monday night — and it showed.
The Eagles took the lead for good midway through the second half and slowly pulled away for a 63-52 Southeast Conference victory at Park.
Park (5-6, 2-3 SEC) led 25-23 at halftime and kept it close for much of the second half, but fatigue caught up with the Panthers as Case (7-5, 4-2) outscored Park 40-27.
“We pulled it out, but it was sloppy,” said Case coach Wally Booker, whose team shot just 21 of 62 from the field and 2 of 20 from 3-point range. “Both teams missed a lot of layups (in the second half).
“I thought (Park) played well having played Monday.”
The Panthers dressed just nine players and seven of them played. One of those who didn’t play was senior guard Deja Price, who missed her second straight game with the flu.
“We’re working hard, but our bench isn’t that deep,” Panthers coach Carey Palacios said. “They gave everything they had, but honestly, we just ran out of gas.
“But credit Case — they played hard and it was a good game. We hope to be healthy when we see them again (Feb. 7).”
The Eagles had balanced scoring — Ariyah Brooks had 17 points (13 in the second half), Bree Jones had 16 (11 in the second half), Tonijah Perry had 15 (11 in the second half) and Mariah Espinoza had nine — and Perry was also credited with 13 rebounds.
Park, which went 22 of 73 from the field, was led by Alexis Betker and Adele Senzig with 15 points each, and Ombriana Barkley had 13 points. Barkley and Grace Betker were credited with 11 rebounds each.
FRANKLIN 64, HORLICK 50: The short-handed Rebels had no answer for Olivia Rangel and Macy Harris in a Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Horlick.
The two combined for 25 points in the first half — Horlick (4-7, 1-5 SEC) scored just 21 — and the Sabers (7-3, 6-0) led 34-21 at halftime.
“They rebounded well and we didn’t get many second chance shots in the first half at all,” Rebels coach Ambrial Sanders said. “Rangel had a great first half.”
Rangel finished with 25 points and Harris had 20.
Sanders said one of the keys was free-throw shooting. Horlick missed 14 free throws, the margin of victory for Franklin.
“We struggled and missed our free throws and layups, and we had 21 turnovers,” Sanders said. “We were a little out of focus, but I’m proud we played through the game.”
Olivia Pitrof had another solid game for the Rebels with 22 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks, but she left many points on the floor on missed layups, Sanders said. Pitrof had 16 points in the second half.
Alex Cannon had 16 points and nine rebounds for Horlick, which had only eight players available for the game because of illness, Sanders said.
UNION GROVE 67, BURLINGTON 28: A balanced offensive effort that saw four players reach double-digits in scoring helped lead the Broncos to victory in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Burlington.
“We really had a well-balanced effort,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “It’s something that’s been consistent with our team all season where anyone of our players could be the leading scorer for the game.
“We did a nice job of controlling the game and getting everyone involved in the offense.”
Freshman Sydney Ludvigsen led the Broncos (10-1, 5-0 SLC) with 13 points on 71% shooting from the field, Angela Slattery had 10 points, four assists and seven rebounds and Megan Barber and Paige Cotton had 10 points each. Peyton Calouette had nine points and Sophia Rampulla had eight rebounds.
“We’re still taking it one game at a time and learning from each one, but I’m really proud of the team and how well they’ve been doing so far this season,” Domagalski said.
The Demons (1-10, 0-5) got 12 points from Ella Clapp, all on 3-point baskets, and 10 points from Cora Anderson.
“We got off to a great start and we had great energy,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We started to lose our composure and they capitalized on it.”
THOMAS MORE 43, PRAIRIE 39: The Hawks made a strong second-half run, but came up short in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center.
Trailing 28-17 at halftime, Prairie outscored the Cavaliers 22-15 in the second half. But turnovers on three straight possessions late in the game contributed to the Hawks not being able to pull ahead.
“We played hard in the second half, but we dug ourselves too much of a hole in the first half,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said.
Jill Decker went 3 for 4 from 3-point range and scored 11 points for Prairie (0-11, 0-5 MCC). The Hawks were 14 for 34 from the floor, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range.
“I don’t think we’ve had a game where we shot this well,” Mills said. “We just didn’t get enough shots. We had 34 shots and they had 48.”
Kaja Baran added six points for the Hawks and Andrea Palmen and Sonya Babu each had five.
Lindsay Kirby led Thomas More (4-5, 3-3 MCC) with 12 points.