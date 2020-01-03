High school girls: Cannon helps Horlick rally past Indian Trail; Strande scores career-high 45 for Lutheran

Alex Cannon came up big in the clutch for the Horlick High School girls basketball team Friday.
Cannon made a key 3-point basket late in the second half and added a free throw in the final seconds as the Rebels completed a second-half comeback for a 61-59 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
Horlick (4-5, 1-4 SEC) trailed 30-26 at halftime, then fell into a deeper hole as the Hawks (5-6, 2-3) built and maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half.
That’s when Cannon, a senior guard, went to work, Rebels coach Ambrial Miller said. Cannon made a 3-pointer with just over two minutes left in regulation to get Horlick within five points and her teammates picked up their games as well to erase the deficit and take the lead in the final minute of regulation.
With 2.2 seconds remaining and the Rebels ahead 60-59, Cannon was fouled and went to the free-throw line with the chance to all but seal the victory. After making the first free throw, she missed the second, but the clock ran out as the teams scrambled for the rebound.
For the Rebels, 5-foot-11 senior forward Olivia Pitrof was the driving force behind their second-half rally. She had 17 of her game-high 31 points in the second half and she finished with eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
On what allowed Pitrof to have such a big performance, Sanders said, “She’s a lefty, so a lot of people like to sit on her left hand, but she didn’t let that stop her tonight.”
Cannon finished with 12 points and added four rebounds.
For the Hawks, Kalina Winslow led the team in scoring with 18 points.
CASE 73, KENOSHA BRADFORD 59: The Eagles pulled away in the second half to earn a victory over the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Case.
Case (6-5, 3-2 SEC) went into halftime with a 29-28 lead before getting up by seven points over Bradford (5-5, 2-3) early in the second half.
A little later, the Eagles went on a 16-2 run to blow the game open, in large part because of their press defense, Case coach Wally Booker said.
Case was balanced on offense with four players scoring in double figures. Bree Jones led the way with 23 points and made all six of her free-throw attempts. Ariyah Brooks scored 17 points and Mariah Espinoza and Tonijah Perry had 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Nevaeh Thomas had 30 points for the Red Devils to lead all scorers.
RACINE LUTHERAN 90, WILMOT 67: The Crusaders, and senior guard Caroline Strande, continued their white hot start Friday as they beat the Panthers in a nonconference game at Racine Lutheran.
Lutheran (9-0), ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, continued to show its dominance and pushed its season-opening winning streak to nine. Lutheran led 43-25 at halftime.
"Our team chemistry and our intense effort to get better each day is really paying off and what has helped us with this great start," Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said. “Our defense was dominant for a six-minute stretch (in the first half).”
Strande, a Minnesota recruit, continues her impressive senior season as she scored half of her team’s points with a career-high and school-record 45 points. She also passed out 10 assists and had six steals to lead the Crusaders.
Morgann Gardner scored 19 points, 15 of those in the first half, and Nevaiah Bell added 14 points for Lutheran.
Sophia Parisi had 19 points to lead Wilmot (6-2), which is a game behind Union Grove in the Southern Lakes Conference.
WEST BEND WEST 62, WATERFORD 47: The Wolverines trailed at halftime and lost to the Spartans in a nonconference game Friday at West Bend.
Waterford (6-4) got down early and was down 36-26 deficit at halftime and was unable to gain momentum for a second-half comeback.
The Wolverines struggled defensively to keep the Spartans (9-1) off the offensive glass for the majority of the game, Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. That led to many second-chance points.
Katie Rohner led the Wolverines with 21 points, 16 of which came during the second half.
“She really made some adjustments and started attacking the rim in the second half,” Brechtl said.
Annie Benavides also scored in double figures for Waterford with 12 points.
Maddison Baker had 23 points to lead West.
WHITNALL 59, BURLINGTON 24: The Demons fell into an early hole in a nonconference loss to the Falcons at Whitnall.
“We started slow tonight and had to play from behind all night,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We struggled to get going offensively but we saw some things that we really liked and are going to build off of going into conference play.”
Ella Clapp had eight points to lead the Demons (1-9).