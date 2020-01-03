High school girls: Cannon helps Horlick rally past Indian Trail; Strande scores career-high 45 for Lutheran

Alex Cannon came up big in the clutch for the Horlick High School girls basketball team Friday.

Cannon made a key 3-point basket late in the second half and added a free throw in the final seconds as the Rebels completed a second-half comeback for a 61-59 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.

Horlick (4-5, 1-4 SEC) trailed 30-26 at halftime, then fell into a deeper hole as the Hawks (5-6, 2-3) built and maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half.

That’s when Cannon, a senior guard, went to work, Rebels coach Ambrial Miller said. Cannon made a 3-pointer with just over two minutes left in regulation to get Horlick within five points and her teammates picked up their games as well to erase the deficit and take the lead in the final minute of regulation.

With 2.2 seconds remaining and the Rebels ahead 60-59, Cannon was fouled and went to the free-throw line with the chance to all but seal the victory. After making the first free throw, she missed the second, but the clock ran out as the teams scrambled for the rebound.