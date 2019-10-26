The Burlington High School girls volleyball team knows how to take care of business in the WIAA playoffs, as evidenced by its 10 state tournament appearances and four state championships, including the last two Division 1 titles.
There’s no sign the Demons are letting up this year either as they work toward a three-peat.
Burlington, in its first match of the Division 1 playoffs, wasted little time in rolling past Lake Geneva Badger 25-12, 25-9, 25-18 in a regional final Saturday at Burlington.
The Demons (36-4), ranked fifth in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll and the top seed in their sectional, advance to play fifth-seeded Fort Atkinson, which beat fourth-seeded Milton 25-12, 25-19, 25-21 in another regional final Saturday. The sectional semifinals are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday at Burlington.
Serving was the key for Burlington as they totaled 13 aces and served at a 95.9 percent clip. Sam Naber led the way with eight aces and 100 percent serving. Mackenzie Leach added four aces.
“It was a nice regional championship win for the Demons,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “Aggressive serving set the tone for the night.”
The Demons were able play most of their roster as the statistics were spread around. Morgan Klein had 10 kills, Emily Alan had nine and Leach had seven; Kaley Blake and Victoria Van Dan split setting duties and had 17 and 14 assists, respectively; and Naber (16) and Leach (10) combined for 26 digs.
UNION GROVE 3, OAK CREEK 0: The Broncos, after a regional semifinal bye, played a similar strategy to Burlington Saturday, using tough serving to help sweep the Knights 25-15, 25-16, 25-13 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final at Union Grove.
The Broncos (39-5), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll and the No. 1 seed in their sectional, will play Muskego in the sectional semifinals Thursday at Case. The Warriors beat Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 18-25, 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 15-6 in another regional final Saturday.
Union Grove served 10 aces, five by Karlee Lois and two by Kelsey Henderson, and Lainy Pettit was efficient at the net with seven kills and a .545 hitting percentage.
“Our plan was to serve tough at Oak Creek and we succeeded,” Broncos coach Annie Sireno said.
Olivia Dir led the offense with 13 kills and Bailey Berger added six. Lois “did a good job mixing up the offense,” Sireno said, and had 26 assists. Henderson (14) and Lois (12) combined for 26 digs.
INDIAN TRAIL 3, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines fell behind early in every set and were able to rally just once Saturday in a 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17 loss to the Hawks in a WIAA Division 1 regional final at Kenosha.
Waterford finishes the season 17-23.
The Wolverines kept their effort at a high level, but the deficits were too much to handle.
“I thought we had a lot of great things happen, but unfortunately we couldn’t always put all of those great things together,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “I was proud of how we battled though and never counted ourselves out at any point.”
Mariah Grunze had a huge match for the Wolverines with 21 kills, a .274 hitting percentage, 15 digs and two blocks. Chloe Werner added nine kills and Olivia Busch had seven. Middle hitters Busch and freshman Isabel Floryance each hit .333.
Defensively, senior libero Delaney Thomas, in her final volleyball match, had 28 digs.
“I thought our outside hitters, Mariah Grunze and Chloe Werner, both had one of their best matches of the season,” Ingish said.
Division 4
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, RANDOLPH 0: The Lady Toppers gave Catholic Central its second victory against Randolph this weekend, sweeping the Rockets 25-14, 25-15, 25-20 in a WIAA Division 4 regional final at Burlington.
The Hilltoppers football team beat Randolph 10-7 in overtime Friday night in the WIAA playoffs.
Junior outside hitter Lainey Dirksmeyer took over for Catholic Central (26-10), the defending Division 4 state champion which is ranked third in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll. She led the team with 13 kills and tied Grace Antlfinger for the lead in digs with 14.
“Lainey had a monster night for us,” Lady Toppers coach Wayne Schultz said.
Katie Goethal added 12 kills, Sammie Seib had 11 kills, setter Ella Shaw had 36 assists and Julia Klein had two blocks.
Catholic Central, the No. 1 seed in its half of the sectional, will play third-seeded Black Hawk in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Catholic Central. Black Hawk beat second-seeded Fall River 25-10, 25-15, 25-9.
Division 3
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders had no answer for the Lancers outside hitters and were swept 25-11, 25-13, 25-12 in a WIAA Division 3 regional final Saturday at Kenosha.
Sophomore middle hitter Mya Lequia had nine kills, junior setter Alexis Peterson had 16 assists and freshman outside hitter Lindsey Thoennes had 14 digs for Lutheran, which finishes the season 17-18.
“St. Joe’s had a strong showing in every aspect of the game,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “We tried to battle back, but they have two strong outsides that dominated.”
Demuth still felt the season was a success as her players continued to develop their skills.
“It was a season of lots of growing in skills and the game,” said Demuth, who will lose just one senior to graduation.
Girls swimming
CASE INVITATIONAL: Burlington Co-op won the 10-team Case Invitational at Park, totaling 591 points behind three first-place finishes and five second-place finishes.
Megan Schultz had all three victories for the Demons, winning the 200-yard individual medley (2:18.07), the 100 breaststroke (1:09.12) and the 200 freestyle relay with Brianna Smith, Hania Dahms and Morgan Dietzel (1:44.72).
Burlington Co-op got second-place finishes by Dietzel in the 200 freestyle (2:03.65) and 100 backstroke by (1:02.96), Dahms in the 50 freestyle (26.57), Smith in the 500 freestyle (5:37.23), the 200 medley relay of Amanda Richards, Schultz, Dietzel and Smith (1:57.30) and the 400 freestyle relay of Richards, Libby Slauson, Natalie Vitek and Dahms (3:59.99).
Case finished second with 406.5 points and got three first-place finishes from Sara Bollendorf as she won the 100 butterfly (1:04.87), 200 medley relay with Sofia Badillo, Natalia Badillo and Maya Frodl (1:56.76) and the 400 freestyle relay with Frodl, Sofia Badillo and Natalia Badillo (3:58.35).
The Eagles had also had two second-place finishes, by Sofia Badillo in the 200 butterfly (1:06.11) and Natalia Badillo in the 100 backstroke (1:13.81). The 200 medley relay time was its best this season, Case coach Frank Michalowski said, and it was one of 14 season bests for the Eagles.
Park finished eighth (68) and had two top-10 finishes, led by Mikk Eisel's seventh-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.22).
Prairie/St. Catherine’s finished ninth (52).
