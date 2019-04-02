It was quite a turnaround for the Burlington High School softball team Tuesday.
The Demons bounced back from their season-opening loss with a 3-0 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Elkhorn at Burlington on Tuesday. Burlington, the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up last season, lost to Kenosha Indian Trail 15-10 Thursday.
Morgan Klein pitched a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts and went 2 for 2 with a home run to lead Burlington (1-1).
“Our defense came out and remained strong all game,” Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said. “Morgan was great on the mound for us and she helped us on offense too.”
Bridi Allen added the Demons’ other two runs with a double in the third inning.
UNION GROVE 9, WILMOT 6: The Broncos rallied from a 6-3 deficit in the sixth inning to win in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.
Freshman Serafina Weist hit a three-run home run to tie the score and Union Grove (1-3, 1-0 SLC) went on to score three more runs.
"I am very proud of the girls tonight picking up the first win of the season over a tough Wilmot team and in the fashion they did it in," Broncos coach Tom Odell said.
Kayli Pfeffer went 2 for 2 and Olivia Brieske went 2-3 for the Broncos.
WATERFORD 17, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2: Meghan Schmidt hit a grand slam to lead the Wolverines' 16-hit attack in a three-inning Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.
Brooke Walek went 2 for 2 with a home run and five RBIs for Waterford (1-1, 1-0 SEC). Jemma Fiehweg went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI and other standouts included Mackenzie Stiewe (2 for 3, three RBIs) and Haley Cole (3-3, RBI).
Kamryn McIlwee struck out three for the Wolverines.
RACINE LUTHERAN 26, SAINT THOMAS MORE 6: The Crusaders scored 11 of their 26 runs in the seventh inning and seven players had multiple hits in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Milwaukee.
Sophomore pitcher Kat Schmierer continued her strong start to the season with 12 strikeouts, but walked nine. Lynnae Newell went 5 for 5 with three RBIs and a home run.
The Crusaders (4-3, 2-0 MCC) had 25 hits and scored in every inning except for the second.
“We broke this very cold game open in the sixth and seventh innings,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We hit the ball solid all the way down the lineup.”
DOMINICAN 10, ST. CATHERINE'S 8: The Angels committed seven errors in a Metro Classic Conference game at Roosevelt Park.
Ashley Gerber allowed five hits with 11 strikeouts for the Angels (2-1, 0-1 MCC). Gerber also led the way on offense, going 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Abby Cook drove in two runs.
"We played well to start, but our defense must improve," Angels coach Keith Ruelle said. "We gave them to many outs to play with."
OAK CREEK 12, CASE 5: Pitcher Jade Romanski homered in the Eagles' Southeast Conference loss at Oak Creek.
First baseman Lauren Waiss went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and third baseman Paige Thomas went 2 for 4 with one RBI for Case (1-1, 0-1 SEC).
BRADFORD 13, HORLICK 0: Behind 11 errors, the Rebels allowed 10 unearned runs in a Southeast Conference loss at Douglas Park.
Courtney DeRosia allowed three earned runs for Horlick (0-2, 0-1 SEC). She struck out and walked six batters.
Raeann Thompson went 2 for 2 for the Rebels.
“We battled,” Horlick coach Kerry Timler said. “We started off tough but we struggled defensively.”
FRANKLIN 27, PARK 0: The Panthers (0-4 overall) lost their Southeast Conference opener to the Sabers (1-0) in four innings at Franklin.
Soccer
WATERFORD 4, WHITEWATER 1: The Wolverines opened their season with a nonconference victory at Waterford behind two goals from senior Lizzy Schappel.
Sophomore goalkeeper Skyler Kruse made four saves and freshman Gigi Kuepper scored an unassisted goal.
“I think we’re going to be competitive this season, especially in the Southern Lakes Conference,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “We have a nice core of players returning and I’m looking forward to my first season as head coach of this team.”
BRADFORD 1, CASE 0: The Eagles had two shots hit the post and goalkeeper Megan Lambert made 14 saves in a Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.
“Megan is truly unbelievable,” Case coach Karen Hardcastle said. “She stopped so many shots tonight and made a huge difference in this game, even though we didn’t come away with the win.”
Bradford scored in the 19th minute on a cross. Case is 0-2, 0-1 in the SEC.
INDIAN TRAIL 1, HORLICK 0: Freshman goalkeeper Kaelea McCabe made 15 saves for the Rebels in a Southeast Conference loss at Levonian Field.
“We came out a little flat in the first half,” Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. “They scored in the 82nd minute, but we played hard in the second half.”
Horlick is 0-2 and 0-1 in the SEC.
OAK CREEK 4, PARK 1: Alexis Betker scored from 12 yards on an assist from Mikayla Smith two minutes into a Southeast Conference loss at Pershing Park, but the Panthers, playing in their season opener, allowed three goals in the second half.
