High school girls: Burlington continues domination of Demon Invitational

The Burlington High School girls volleyball team kept its streak alive in the Demon Invitational Wednesday.
The defending WIAA Division 1 state runner-up Demons won their own tournament for the ninth straight time — they have won every title since its inception in 2012 — and got a little payback in the process.
The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Burlington successfully defended its 2019 title. The Demons rolled through pool play and the Gold Bracket semifinals, then beat Sussex Hamilton 25-19, 25-27, 15-6 in the Gold championship match.
Case also played in the tournament and finished 10th, losing to Milwaukee Pius XI 25-17, 25-20 in the Bronze Bracket final.
The Demons’ victory was especially satisfying, considering Hamilton beat them in four sets in the Division 1 state final last season.
“This was a great opening tournament for the Demons,” co-head coach Teri Little said. “It was great to see them pull out a tough three-set championship match, especially after dropping a close second set.”
Burlington beat Greenfield 25-17, 25-15 and Kenosha Tremper 25-15, 25-10 in pool play to advance to the Gold Bracket. In the semifinals, the Demons beat Mukwonago 25-14, 25-22 and Hamilton beat Franklin 23-25, 25-16, 15-11.
Burlington had a balanced attack as four players had at least 10 kills. Morgan Klein had 20 kills (.273 hitting percentage), Abby Alan had 17 kills (.351) and four blocks, Lydia Biggin had 13 kills (.227) and Lauren Lang had 10 kills (.435).
Ella Safar did the bulk of the setting and had 59 assists, and Molly Berezowitz had 10 digs. The Demons also served well (87.5%), with Fiona McDermit serving 10 aces and Safar and Kennedy Cornell six each.
“It was great to see everyone involved and explore multiple lineups,” Little said. “The girls are working hard to find a rhythm and team identity.”
Case lost 25-17, 25-19 to Verona and 25-14, 25-19 to Franklin in pool play, then the Eagles beat Jefferson 25-11, 25-12 to reach the Bronze final.
WATERFORD: The Wolverines opened their season by going 2-1 at a four-team tournament at West Allis Hale.
Waterford started slowly, coach Ashley Ingish said, and lost 25-22, 25-18 to New Berlin Eisenhower. The Wolverines pulled together for their final two matches, beating Hale 25-15, 25-11 and edging Waukesha West 28-26, 25-20.
“I was proud of how we picked it up in the second match again West Allis Hale and against Waukesha West,” Ingish said.
Chloe Werner led the offense with 29 kills, scoring from the front and back rows, Ingish said, and Isabel Floryance had 14 kills. Josie Johnson ran the offense efficiently with 70 assists.
Ingish commended the play of first-year starter Natalia Belmontes, who had seven kills and just one hitting error in 16 swings for a hitting percentage of .375, and added a team-high three blocks.
Defensively, Meghan Brever had 19 digs, Floryance had 18 and Lisa Busch and Johnson had 10 each.
Girls golf
TREMPER INVITATIONAL: Case had three players finish in the top 10 and finished second in the 10-team tournament at Bristol Oaks Country Club in Bristol.
The Eagles totaled 391 and finished second to Cedarburg, which had four players in the top six and totaled 338.
Park, which had a top-10 finisher, and Horlick had incomplete teams.
Ella Million led the way for Case by shooting an 89 for fifth place. Her younger sister, Leslie, was seventh with a 96 and Alyssa Ludwig was ninth with a 100. Leah Hansen rounded out the Eagles’ lineup with a 106.
The Panthers’ Isabella Wentorf shot a 102 to finish 10th and Sasha Schick led Horlick with a 109.
Kate Bogenschutz led a 1-2-3-6 Cedarburg finish with a 78.
MUKWONAGO INVITATIONAL: Prairie, led by junior Sophia Lawler, persevered through high heat and humidity to total 357 and finish sixth in the 18-team tournament at Morningstar Golfers Club in Waukesha.
Lawler shot an 80 and finished 13th. Other Hawks breaking 100 were sophomores Kadyn Peery with an 86 and Addison LaLonde with a lifetime-best 88.
“They had to grind out their scores,” Prairie coach Carrie Massey said.
Waterford finished 18th with 453, led by senior Abby Stultz with a 107.
Westosha Central was as hot as the weather and won the team title with a total of 300, likely one of the lowest girls’ team scores in state history. Sophomore Kylie Walker won medalist honors with a lifetime-best 6-under par 66 that included seven birdies. Her twin sister, Katelyn, was second with a 73 and Chloe Brown was 11th with a 79.