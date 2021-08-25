High school girls: Burlington continues domination of Demon Invitational

Burlington had a balanced attack as four players had at least 10 kills. Morgan Klein had 20 kills (.273 hitting percentage), Abby Alan had 17 kills (.351) and four blocks, Lydia Biggin had 13 kills (.227) and Lauren Lang had 10 kills (.435).

Ella Safar did the bulk of the setting and had 59 assists, and Molly Berezowitz had 10 digs. The Demons also served well (87.5%), with Fiona McDermit serving 10 aces and Safar and Kennedy Cornell six each.

“It was great to see everyone involved and explore multiple lineups,” Little said. “The girls are working hard to find a rhythm and team identity.”

Case lost 25-17, 25-19 to Verona and 25-14, 25-19 to Franklin in pool play, then the Eagles beat Jefferson 25-11, 25-12 to reach the Bronze final.

WATERFORD: The Wolverines opened their season by going 2-1 at a four-team tournament at West Allis Hale.

Waterford started slowly, coach Ashley Ingish said, and lost 25-22, 25-18 to New Berlin Eisenhower. The Wolverines pulled together for their final two matches, beating Hale 25-15, 25-11 and edging Waukesha West 28-26, 25-20.

“I was proud of how we picked it up in the second match again West Allis Hale and against Waukesha West,” Ingish said.