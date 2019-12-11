High school girls: Brooks' career night leads Case over Horlick

Ariyah Brooks put on a clinic for the Case High School girls basketball team Tuesday.
Turns out the Eagles need every one of her points.
The 6-foot-1 senior forward scored a career-high 34 points as Case edged Horlick 65-59 in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick.
Brooks scored 19 points in the first half, making 5 of 6 free throws, as Case (3-2, 2-1 SEC) took a 33-28 lead at halftime. She added 15 points in the second half, but the Rebels (1-4, 0-2) kept pace because only one other player, Bree Jones, was able to score in double digits.
“I’m glad we got the win but I feel we could’ve performed better,” Case coach Wally Booker said. “We got outhustled and we struggled to get our shots down early.
“After taking too many shots in the first half, we slowed it down and were more patient in the second half. We waited it out more to find our best opportunity to score and tonight that option was Brooks.”
Brooks was solid at the line in the game, going 10 of 14. Jones scored 10 of her 17 points in the second half to help keep the Rebels at bay.
But with a game against SEC powerhouse Oak Creek coming up Friday, the Eagles have to clean up their act a bit.
“I’m happy with the win, but we’ve got some work to do before we play Oak Creek next,” Booker said.
Horlick stayed in the game behind the efforts of Olivia Pitrof, who led the Rebels with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Alexandria Cannon, who played point guard and scored 20 points.
“Cannon really stepped up today and was a spark-plug for our offense,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “She stepped up into the point guard role and, although it’s been a big adjustment for her, tonight she really owned it.”
Jaylnn Golden added nine points for Horlick.
“Case played well tonight and it was a tight back-and-forth battle,” Sanders said. “I always love playing against Case and the city rivalry games, we just couldn’t come out on top this time.”
PARK 46, TREMPER 40: The Panthers trailed at halftime, but came back to win a Southeast Conference game at Park.
Park (2-4, 1-2 SEC) struggled in the first half and were down 24-18 at the half. That’s when coach Carey Palacios apparently gave his team a pretty effective pep talk.
"We had a pretty sloppy first half and I really challenged the girls to play with a little more maturity and energy next half," Palacios said.
And that’s just what they did. The Panthers answered the challenge, outscoring Tremper 28-16 in the second half. They picked up the defensive intensity, were more aggressive on the boards and made some clutch shots to take the lead late and ultimately put the game away.
Alexis Betker led Park with 14 points, Azia Price made a pair of 3-point baskets and finished with 10 points, and Adele Senzig added nine points.
Brooke Clements had 17 points to lead the Trojans (0-5, 0-3), with 10 of those points in the second half.
WATERFORD 50, BADGER 47: In a key early-season Southern Lakes Conference matchup, the Wolverines hung on late to beat Badger Tuesday at Lake Geneva.
Waterford (5-0, 2-0 SLC), the defending SLC champion, got out to an early lead and led 24-20 at halftime over the Badgers (4-2, 1-1), who were third in the SLC last year.
Waterford was able to extend its lead to nine, but was unable to pull away completely as Badger’s aggressive 2-1-2 defense led to a bunch of turnovers by the Wolverines, Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said.
The Badgers tied the game at 37-37 late in the second half, but the Wolverines regained the lead and hung on by making their free throws. Waterford went 8 of 10 at the line in the second half.
Katie Rohner led the Wolverines with 22 points, going 8 of 10 at the free throw line and adding six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
“Katie made some nice pull-up jumpers,” Brechtl said.
Annie Benavides had a double-double with 12 points (6 of 9 from the field) and team-highs of 10 rebounds and three assists.
Badger, which went 0 for 10 from 3-point range and shot just 14 of 52 (26 percent) from the field, was led by Ashlyn Welch and Macie Todd, who combined for 33 points. Welch had 14 of her 17 points in the second half.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 32, PRAIRIE 26: It was another strong defensive effort by the Lady Toppers as they held the Hawks to just seven points in the first half in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Burlington.
“We came out with a lot of energy on defense and the strong effort helped create opportunities for our offense,” Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said. “For us to stay in games we need to keep up a good defensive effort.”
Isabelle Phillips had 11 points and six rebounds and Maddy Von Rabenau had 10 points for the Lady Toppers (4-1, 1-1 MCC).
“Isabelle has really been coming along on offense and has been getting more aggressive with the ball,” Spierenburg said. “I’m really proud of the girls for finishing this game out after Prairie started to make a run.
“It’s a good stepping stone for us.”
The Hawks (0-4, 0-2) got 10 points from Jill Decker, seven points and six rebounds from Kaja Baran and five rebounds and three steals from Kate McPhee.
“We played hard and gave it a valiant effort but unfortunately we just ran out of gas,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “We’re hopeful that some of the younger girls can start piecing it together with all the experience they’ve been getting so far.”
ST. JOSEPH 80, ST. CATHERINE’S 64: Sophie Wentorf had 23 points and two others scored in double figures, but the Angels couldn’t keep up with the Lancers in the second half of a Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.
Wentorf had 11 points in the first half as St. Catherine’s (0-4, 0-2 MCC) stayed within striking distance of the Lancers (4-0, 2-0) at halftime (42-35).
The Angels couldn’t quite catch St. Joseph in the second half despite 12 points from Wentorf and nine from Heavenly Griffin, who finished with 13 points. Kennedee Clark added 10 points for St. Catherine’s.
Katie Matrise led the Lancers, who made 12 3-point baskets, with 29 points and went over the 1,000-point career mark.