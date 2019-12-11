High school girls: Brooks' career night leads Case over Horlick

Badger, which went 0 for 10 from 3-point range and shot just 14 of 52 (26 percent) from the field, was led by Ashlyn Welch and Macie Todd, who combined for 33 points. Welch had 14 of her 17 points in the second half.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 32, PRAIRIE 26: It was another strong defensive effort by the Lady Toppers as they held the Hawks to just seven points in the first half in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Burlington.

“We came out with a lot of energy on defense and the strong effort helped create opportunities for our offense,” Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said. “For us to stay in games we need to keep up a good defensive effort.”

Isabelle Phillips had 11 points and six rebounds and Maddy Von Rabenau had 10 points for the Lady Toppers (4-1, 1-1 MCC).

“Isabelle has really been coming along on offense and has been getting more aggressive with the ball,” Spierenburg said. “I’m really proud of the girls for finishing this game out after Prairie started to make a run.

“It’s a good stepping stone for us.”

The Hawks (0-4, 0-2) got 10 points from Jill Decker, seven points and six rebounds from Kaja Baran and five rebounds and three steals from Kate McPhee.