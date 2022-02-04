High school girls basketball: Watson perfect at line, scores 30 in Case victory

Nevaeh Watson was about as perfect as she could be Friday night.

The Case High School sophomore guard went 12 for 12 at the free-throw line, making several key foul shots down the stretch, and scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Eagles to a 60-53 victory over Kenosha Tremper in a Southeast Conference game at Case.

Watson surpassed her previous high of 29 points, which she scored against Shoreland Lutheran on Nov. 23.

Even with Watson’s career night, Case (11-9, 6-5 SEC) had to battle all the way against the pesky Trojans (4-15, 2-8), who battled the Eagles in a 75-68 loss in their first meeting on Jan. 4.

After Case led 30-26 at halftime, Tremper tied the game at 38-38 with 11:31 left in regulation, led briefly, then it was tied again at 46-46 with five minutes left.

That’s when Watson really began to take over. She scored 19 of her 30 points in the second half, helping put the game away when she was fouled making a basket and made the free throw with about 1:30 left.

“Once we got inside two minutes, we were able to control the ball and get a couple key fouls and a couple of key makes,” Eagles assistant coach Chris Hood said. “Nevaeh had a key three-point play and that changed the complexion of the game.”

Watson went 5 of 5 at the line in the second half, all in the last two minutes, and she had nine assists in the game.

“She was able to penetrate and the floor was open,” Hood said. “She had some offensive rebounds and putbacks, but the biggest thing was when she was fouled, she made her free throws.”

Senior forward Sydni Hill had 14 points and was 2 of 2 at the line, giving the Eagles a perfect 14 of 14 at the line.

Senior forward Olivia Spaulding, who had a key 3-pointer in the second half, Hood said, and senior guard Mariah Espinoza each had six points, all on 3s.

Hood was happy the Eagles were able to lock down the victory in the final stages.

“The way we’ve been playing the last couple of games, to be able to finish one is one big boost,” Hood said.

Freshman Emily Giese led four players in double figures with 16 points. Aliana Brown, who scored 34 points in the teams’ last meeting, was held to 13.

HORLICK 52, PARK 49: At Park, senior forward Vantaya Johnson scored a career-high 23 points, including 9 of 14 free-throw shooting, to lead the Rebels to a Southeast Conference victory and a season sweep of the Panthers.

Horlick (3-16, 2-9 SEC) led 30-21 at halftime, then Park (0-15, 0-9), behind junior guard Grace Betker, was able to tie the game at 49-49 with 3:45 left in regulation, Rebels coach Ambrial Sanders said.

Both teams then went scoreless until under a minute was left, when senior guard Jaylnn Golden was fouled and made two free throws. Golden finished with seven points, going 5 of 6 at the free-throw line.

But it was Johnson who carried most of the load. She had 16 rebounds and two steals to go along with her point total, which surpassed her previous best of 22 points scored against Kenosha Tremper on Dec. 11.

“She really stepped up at the line,” Sanders said. “She showed up big as a senior and she hit some really big shots.”

Freshman forward Ameri Lawson had nine points and eight rebounds and senior forward Kambria Harrell had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Horlick entered the game shooting just over 50% at the line. Friday, the Rebels were 22 of 31 (70.9%).

“This was our best game of the year (at the line),” Sanders said. “We’ve stunk it up at the free-throw line (this season).

Betker finished with a career-high 20 points, 12 in the second half, and freshman forward Daneria Gillespie had 12 points. The Panthers shot just 3 of 12 at the line.

UNION GROVE 91, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 23: The Broncos are only one game away from clinching at least a tie for the Southern Lakes Conference championship after routing the Badgers in an SLC game Friday at Union Grove.

The Broncos (19-2, 11-0 SLC), ranked fifth in Division 2 in the latest Associated Press state poll, have a two-game lead on Westosha Central (9-2 SLC) with three SLC games left.

Union Grove held Badger (9-10, 4-6 SLC) to three baskets in the first half and led 52-6 at halftime. Senior guard Payton Calouette had 15 points in the first half, junior guard Syd Ludvigsen had 12 and junior guards Carolyn May and Elizabeth Spang also matched Badger’s first-half total with six points each.

“It was total dominance in the first half,” Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said of his team’s season-high point total. “I’m very proud of the girls. It was a good game for us just because of the speed we were playing at.”

The Broncos didn’t slow down in the second half and outscored the Badgers 39-17. Union Grove shot 36 of 59 (61%) from the field, including 10 of 22 (45%) from 3-point range.

“We applied a lot of pressure and it really put Lake Geneva Badger in very difficult positions,” Domagalski said. “It forced them to throw bad passes. We were able to get tips and steals — we did a really good job of running the floor.”

Calouette scored a season-high 19 points (8 of 10 from the field) and added five assists and three steals. Ludvigsen had 17 points (three 3-pointers) and four steals, Spang had 12 points (6 of 7) and senior guard Emmy Pettit added 10 points. Junior forward Sophia Rampulla had eight points and seven assists, and May had nine points and three assists.

“It was a good game for us playing as a team,” Rob Domagalski said.

Vanessa Cruz led the Badgers with eight points.

ELKHORN 48, WATERFORD 37: The Wolverines, thanks to another poor shooting night, lost a Southern Lakes Conference game to the Elks Friday at Elkhorn.

Waterford (10-11, 6-5 SLC), which beat Elkhorn 54-40 at Waterford in the teams’ first meeting of the season on Dec. 14, shot just 13 of 52 from the field (25%), including 2 of 17 (11%) from 3-point range. The Wolverines trailed 31-20 as the Elks’ Mikayla Champeny scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the first half.

In the second half, Waterford got within six points midway through the second half, but neither team scored for the next four minutes or so despite several chances on both ends.

“There was no big spark,” Wolverines coach Dena Brechtl said. “It was a really stale offensive game. We made adjustments (on defense) and got the stops we needed, but we couldn’t turn anything into production on offense.

Senior forward Emma Henningfeld extended her double-double streak to nine straight games with 13 points and 13 rebounds. She shot 5 of 11 from the field and also had three blocks. Junior guard Megan Cornell added 10 points.

No one else scored in double figures for Elkhorn (6-15, 3-8), which shot 18 of 42 (42%).

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 58, BURLINGTON 35: Falcons senior guard Ellie Reynolds almost outscored the Demons herself in Burlington’s Southern Lakes Conference loss at Burlington.

The Demons (5-14, 3-8), playing on back-to-back days and playing without senior point guard Anika Preusker, were within 9-5 after the first 10 minutes of the game, coach Kyle Foulke said, but went cold and trailed 26-9 at halftime. Reynolds matched Burlington’s total in the first half.

The Demons played better in the second half, scoring 26 points. Freshman guard Brinley Clapp had seven of her eight points, sophomore guard Kayla Warner had six of her eight and junior guard Aleah Reesman had all seven of her points in the second half.

“Aleah Reesman is really shining lately and Brinley and Kayla are developing into (strong players),” Foulke said.

Reynolds had 23 points, including four 3-pointers in the second half.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 39, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 30: The Lady Toppers ended a two-game losing streak with a Metro Classic Conference victory Friday at Catholic Central in Burlington.

“We had lots of energy tonight and we played a really good game from start to finish,” Lady Toppers coach David Beebe said.

Catholic Central (11-10, 3-10 MCC) took off to an early lead over Shoreland Lutheran (4-15, 2-8 MCC) and led 23-18 at halftime.

Starting seniors Madeline Von Rabenau and Julia Klein took advantage of Senior Night and combined for 33 of the team’s total points.

“We had Maddy and Julia really step up,” Beebe said. “They carried us through the game and I thought they played a really good game.”

Von Rabenau finished with 18 points to lead the Lady Toppers and Klein scored 15.

With the 15-point performance, Klein pushed the combined point total of her and her three sisters — former Catholic Central standouts Laura, Emma and Elizabeth — past the 3,000-point mark.

Junior Kayla Loos and sophomore Myah Ramsey scored the remaining six points for the Lady Toppers.

Julia Heathcock led Shoreland Lutheran with 10 points.

DOMINICAN 30, RACINE LUTHERAN 22: The Crusaders led 16-5 at halftime, but did not score a basket in the second half and lost a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Lutheran.

Junior guard Sarah Strande scored seven points in the first half and played good defense on Knights’ standout Keona McGee, who had no points and missed a pair of free throws. Dominican had just one basket in the first half.

But in the second half, Lutheran (10-11, 9-4) began making mistake after mistake and had the majority of its 30 turnovers. The Knights (12-8, 8-5) took advantage and flipped the game, outscoring the Crusaders 25-6. Dominican tied the game with about six minutes left and took the lead shortly thereafter.

“We did not play very well and we did not make good decisions on the court,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “When you’re turning the ball over as much as we were, it affected our shooting.

“It was by far our worst performance of the year.”

All six of Lutheran’s second-half points came on 6 of 13 free-throw shooting.

“I felt in the second half, (Dominican) came out with a lot of determination and we did not answer it,” Shaffer said.

Strande finished with eight points and senior guard Nevaiah Bell-Tenner was held to five points for the Crusaders.

McGee had all 11 of her team-high points in the second half for the Knights.

