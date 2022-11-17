High school girls basketball: Waterford has reason for high hopes







This is the third in a series of stories previewing the Racine County girls basketball teams.WATERFORD — At first glance, it would be easy to assume this will be a challenging season for the Waterford High School girls basketball team.

Emma Henningfeld, who averaged a double-double last season, has graduated. Mikayla Acker, a returning starter, suffered a knee injury last June and is not expected back until at least late January.

And then there’s Waterford’s lack of height. Payton Snifka, who is expected to start in the post, is listed at 5-foot-8, but she says she’s only 5-6.

“I am in the post, so I’m going to have to adjust,” Snifka said. “(Henningfeld) was our best post last year and with Mikayla being hurt, I’m going to have to step up, rebound, score and being a vocal leader on and off the court, because that is what Emma was.”

Considering the circumstances, will the Wolverines be able to hold their own in the Southern Lakes Conference against the likes of Union Grove, Westosha Central and Wilmot? The players on this team certainly think so.

“I feel good about how versatile our team is,” senior guard Megan Cornell said. “People can play any position, really. It’s not like we have set guards and posts. I just think we need to work on our team cohesion and our team chemistry.”

Besides, it should only get better as the season goes on for a couple of reasons beyond the foundation of Cornell, Krueger and Snifka.

First, the anticipated return of the 5-10 Acker, a senior who has already earned three letters, will provide a huge lift for the Wolverines.

“Not having Mikayla out on the floor is going to be a lot different for us,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We used her in many ways the last two years on both ends of the floor. Because of her length, she’s a kid who could guard a bigger player, but she also had the ability to guard in the perimeter and be real aggressive out there.”

And, second, the Wolverines aren’t going to be so height-challenged after all. With 6-4 sophomore center Kasey Stepflug, who played on the junior varsity last season, Waterford will have possibly the tallest player in the SLC.

“Being 6-4 all by itself is a huge impact out on the court,” Brechtl said. “Already at practice, just her ability to shot block and her ability to catch a pass that would be tougher for a 5-8 post player has been huge.

“In addition to that, she played a lot of basketball in the offseason and has a good awareness of what’s going on around her. She also knows the game versus just being tall. I think she’ll be very impactful for us.”

Snifka, Krueger and Cornell are the returning starters that will give Waterford a strong foundation in what will largely be a four-guard offense.

Snifka, who averaged 4.7 points and 3.8 rebounds last season, brings a tenacity that Brechtl admires.

“Payton plays tough,” Brechtl said. “She’s strong around the basket and she’s going to be one of our stronger rebounders because the No. 1 gift she brings to the floor is her toughness.

Krueger (6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals) is an established floor leader.

“I’m confident,” Krueger said. “I do very well under pressure, I know who to pass the ball to, what the plays are ... I’m coming into the season already knowing all of our plays, which makes it much easier.”

Added Brechtl: “Maddie is one of the those kids who is just a natural leader.”

The defensive stopper is Cornell (8.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 steals).

“She’s a really, really special player,” Brechtl said. “On both ends of the floor, she’s so impactful. She plays at a really high level of intensity in a really calm way. I didn’t even know if what possible that you could play that hard, but so within yourself that it just looks natural.”