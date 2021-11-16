High school girls basketball: Union Grove sets tone for season with big win

The Union Grove High School girls basketball team made a statement in their season-opening game Tuesday night:

Watch out.

The Broncos showed they have very little dropoff from last year’s team that went 20-4 by breaking open a close game in the second half for a 73-53 nonconference victory over Martin Luther at Greendale.

The victory was a milestone for Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski, who earned his 345th career coaching victory to tie him with former Prairie coach Melody Owsley for the most by a Racine County girls coach.

The Broncos led just 36-30 at halftime, but got things going midway through the second half. They led 56-46 with about six minutes left, then went on a 17-7 game-ending run fueled by Sydney Ludvigsen, who scored nine straight points at one point.

“We expect that from Syd,” Domagalski said. “She’s not very tall (5-foot-9), but she can score.”

Ludvigsen finished with 18 points, including three 3-point baskets. Elizabeth Spang (4 of 4 from the field) and Emmy Pettit each had 10 points, and Ava Domagalski, Rob’s daughter, added nine.

Peyton Calouette had a strong all-round game with 11 rebounds, six points, three assists and three steals. Union Grove had 18 offensive rebounds in their total of 37, with Ludvigsen and Calouette each grabbing five, and four others had three assists each.

Julia Lokker led Martin Luther (21-5 last year) with 20 points.

Coach Domagalski said his team still has a little bit to learn, but he’s happy for the good start.

“We’re a year older and we’re starting to learn from each other,” Domagalski said.

The Broncos will have to be good for at least the next three games. They have upcoming games against Waukesha West (15-9 last year) on Friday, Division 2 state semifinalist New Berlin Eisenhower (24-5) next Tuesday and Division 1 state semifinalist Franklin (15-6) Nov. 30 before opening their Southern Lakes Conference season Dec. 3 at Westosha Central (12-8).

PRAIRIE 70, WATERFORD 56: The Hawks got an infusion of freshman talent this season and it was a major factor in their season-opening victory over the Wolverines in a nonconference game at Waterford.

Jasonya “JJ” Barnes, one of three freshmen on the varsity, had a spectacular debut for Prairie. She got in foul trouble early and didn’t play much in the first half, then scored all 20 of her team-high points in the second half.

Another one of the freshmen, Meg Decker, had 11 points and a team-high six assists.

“We were able to run an uptempo game with them running the point,” first-year Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “I’ve coached JJ since she was in first grade and she’s a competitor — she wants to win and works on her game.”

Two others scored in double figures for the Hawks — junior Sophia Lawler had 13 points and Reese Jaramillo, Abby’s daughter, had 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

The Hawks, who went just 4-22 last year, are young, with just one senior on the roster. But if the freshmen continue to improve and play the way they did Tuesday, good things lie ahead.

“We have players who can score in double figures any given night,” coach Jaramillo said. “I watched them last year and I knew it was going to be fun to coach them.”

Waterford, which reached the Division 1 sectional semifinals last year, lost their three top scorers to graduation and it showed as the Wolverines shot just 16 of 61 from the field (26%).

Paige Strasser led Waterford with 12 points, a career high, and added four steals. Mikayla Acker had 10 points and Emma Henningfeld had nine points and nine rebounds.

“We had some shining moments, but we made mistakes we don’t want to be making,” Wolverines coach Dena Brechtl said. “We trying to figure out who can score and it’s a work in progress.”

CASE 69, SHOREWOOD 53: Mariah Espinoza, Sydni Hill and Nevaeh Watson formed a formidable trio for the Eagles Tuesday in their season-opening nonconference victory at Shorewood.

Espinoza, a senior, had four 3-point baskets and led Case with 23 points. Watson, a sophomore, had 21 points and Hill, a senior, added 17. The three totaled 61 points to outscore the Greyhounds on their own.

Espinoza had a big second half with 14 points and Watson had 10. Case, which went 3-5 in its abbreviated 2020-21 season, led 35-27 at halftime.

Arranna Smith led Shorewood with 20 points.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 59, HORLICK 49: Vantaya Johnson had a strong season debut for the Rebels, scoring 19 points in their season-opening nonconference loss to the Lady Pacers Tuesday at Somers.

Jaylnn Golden added nine points and had a team-high four assists, and Kambria Harrell had eight points and a team-high 13 rebounds. Johnson added seven rebounds, two blocks and two assists.

Amanda Heusterberg led Shoreland with 18 points and Shay Lange had 17.

BRADFORD 50, BURLINGTON 43: The Demons were competitive against one of the better teams in the Southeast Conference in their nonconference loss to the Lady Devils Tuesday at Kenosha.

Burlington, which went 4-18 last year, trailed 25-16 at halftime and went down by 18 points at one point of the second half, coach Kyle Foulke said, and that’s when he switched to a full-court press.

The Demons were able to cut their deficit to just four points with a minute left, but they couldn’t catch Bradford.

“Our pressure really started to rattle them,” Foulke said. “We just couldn’t convert enough steals and we gave away two late baskets.”

Anika Preusker and Kayla Warner helped spark the second-half run with some steals and timely baskets, and freshman Brinley Clapp “was a defensive spark for us,” Foulke said.

Preusker led Burlington with 12 points and Warner had 10.

Nevaeh Thomas led the Lady Devils with 18 points, but just seven in the second half.

