High school girls basketball: Union Grove perseveres against Waukesha West

The last time the Union Grove and Waukesha West high school girls basketball teams met on the court, the Broncos ended the Wolverines’ season and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional championship.

There was nothing on the line Friday, except perhaps pride, and Union Grove made it three victories over West in the past two seasons with a 53-41 nonconference win at Union Grove.

It was the season opener for both teams and was similar in a few ways to the teams’ first meeting last season at West, where the Broncos won 53-44. Last year, the Wolverines led at halftime and Union Grove had a strong second half to earn the victory.

Friday, West led 20-18 at halftime as both teams played strong defense, then the Broncos had a scoring burst in the second half to take control.

“It was almost like a playoff game,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “The score was 2-2 seven minutes into the game and both teams played good defense.

“We played phenomenal defense.”

In the second half, a 7-0 run helped the Broncos get some breathing room. Senior guard Ava Domagalski, Rob’s daughter, scored five points and fellow senior guard Carolyn May had one basket, and Union Grove outscored the Wolverines 35-21 in the second half to complete the win.

Senior forwards Sydney Ludvigsen led the Broncos with 18 and 12 points, respectively. Rampulla had her typical strong all-around performance with team highs of 14 rebounds, five steals and four assists, along with three deflections. Ludvigsen had six rebounds, three steals and four deflections, and May had eight points, all on free throws, and four steals.

“Syd and Sophia were working together and making nice plays on every point,” Rob Domagalski said.

Union Grove has a chance for some payback on Tuesday when it plays New Berlin Eisenhower at New Berlin. The Broncos lost 57-42 last season to the Lions, who also reached their sectional semifinal.

Three players scored eight points each for West.

WATERFORD 77, HORLICK 39: All but one Wolverines player scored Friday as they opened their season with a nonconference victory over the Rebels at Waterford.

Coach Dena Brechtl was able to get all 13 available players on the bench at least eight minutes of playing time each and all of them contributed in some way.

“We have a big roster and everybody got good minutes tonight,” Brechtl said. “I thought we did a good job of executing offensively. Defensively, we lacked a little here and there, but we picked it up when we needed to pick it up.”

Senior point guard Madison Krueger, who took over that role early last season, continued to impress Brechtl with her abilities in that role.

“Madison controls the tempo and she is a good leader on the court,” Brechtl said. “She has a really strong understanding the game and the skills to go with it.

“It’s her home — it’s where she should be.”

Krueger had 12 points in 11 minutes to match another senior guard, Sophia Veit, who went 4 for 6 from 3-point range in 10 minutes of play. Junior guard Avery Gorn, a newcomer to the varsity, had 11 points in eight minutes.

Another first-year varsity player, junior forward Kayla Holmes, got the most playing time, 18 minutes, and had a team-high 10 rebounds along with five points and two blocked shots. Senior guard Megan Cornell had six assists and junior forward Payton Snifka had nine rebounds.

As a team, Waterford went 31 of 85 from the field and 11 of 37 from 3-point range and the defense forced 36 Horlick (0-2) turnovers.

“It was nice to get the first-game jitters out of the way,” Brechtl said. We played a really nice team game and it was a good way to start the season.”

Rebels coach Ambrial Sanders said the teams traded baskets during a seven-minute stretch in the first half and senior Kamya Mooney scored three baskets during that stretch. She finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Sophomore Ameri Lawson led Horlick with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

“We showed lots of growth and confidence offensively from Wednesday to tonight,” Sanders said. “The game was very close and high energy the first half.”

BURLINGTON 53, WAUKESHA NORTH 39: Sophomore Brinley Clapp scored nine points and the Demons started out 2-0 for the first time since the 2003-04 season with a nonconference victory Friday at Burlington.

The Demons scored the first 17 points of the game.

“It was a great team win,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We wanted to start hot and we did. We lost some focus and intensity, allowing them to cut it to six at the half.”

But the Demons recovered to rebuild their lead to 18 points in the second half and were never threatened.

Seniors Aleah Reesman and Ella Clapp each added eight points and senior Bella Stoughton had six for Burlington.

“We are a selfless team and all our kids contribute,” Foulke said. “It was a lot of fun to watch. It wasn’t the cleanest game, but a win is a win.

“Being 2-0 feels real good and it hasn’t happened for many years.”

Taylor Metzger led the Northstars (1-1) with 15 points.

PIUS XI 69, PRAIRIE 60: The Hawks rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to tie their season-opening game midway through the second half, but couldn’t complete the comeback in nonconference action Friday at Milwaukee.

Pius, which lost in its WIAA Division 2 sectional final last year, seemingly couldn’t miss a 3-point shot in the first half, Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said, and led 44-25 at halftime despite 15 points by Hawks’ sophomore guard Jasonya “JJ” Barnes.

“They didn’t miss many 3s in the first half,” Jaramillo said. “I wasn’t happy with our execution on offense and our defense was not where it needed to be.”

Pius senior guard Kailey Wozniak scored 24 of her game- and career-high 38 points in the first half, including four 3-pointers.

But Prairie opened the second half with full-court pressure for the first 14 minutes and got back to even with about six minutes left.

“We played much better team defense in the second half,” Jaramillo said. “We made a gradual comeback. We were speeding them up (with the press) and we were getting a lot of steals in the open court.

“But we gave up some key offensive rebounds and missed free throws and layups, which were killer for us.”

The Hawks were 7 of 17 at the line in the second half, while the Lady Popes were 14 of 24. Wozniak went 9 of 10 from the line in the second half and 11 of 12 in the game.

Barnes finished with 28 points (8 of 12 at the free-throw line) and eight rebounds. Freshman Amiyah Galica added nine points, junior Ava Collier-White had eight points and junior Reese Jaramillo had 11 rebounds along with five points.

SHOREWOOD 93, CASE 52: Arianna Smith scored 18 of her game-high 29 points in the first half to lead the Greyhounds past the Eagles in a nonconference game Friday at Case.

Shorewood, playing in its season opener, outscored Case 45-21 in the second half. Faith Robertson, Shorewood’s leading scorer last season, added 24 points.

Case (0-2), which does not have any starters back from last season, was led by sophomore guard Taccarii Hicks, who scored 18 points. Hicks, a Racine native, lived in Texas for two years before returning recently.

Je’Quiasia Williams added 14 points for the Eagles.