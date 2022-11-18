High school girls basketball: Union Grove looks to continue run of excellence

This is the fourth in a series of stories previewing Racine County high school girls basketball teams.

UNION GROVE — Considering her father has been a coach going back to before she was born, Ava Ludvigsen has plenty of stories about his commitment to excellence.

Since Rob Domagalski took over the Union Grove High School girls basketball program in 2000, the Broncos have almost annually been a force. That’s especially been the case during the last eight seasons, when they have gone 157-41 for a winning percentage of 79.2.

Twice during that time, Union Grove came within one victory of the program’s first state tournament. The most agonizing loss was in 2016, when the Broncos lost 35-34 to Stoughton in overtime in a WIAA Division 2 sectional championship.

Such a run of success doesn’t happen by accident. And that brings us to the 51-year-old Rob Domagalski and his commitment to keep this program on top.

“They say you shouldn’t take your work home with you, but that’s not the case with my dad,” Ava Domagalski said. “He will be up late at night watching film. Basketball is his life. He’s dedicated everything he has to it.

“He’s really focused on his work and, to him, it’s like an art.”

That was certainly the case last season, when the Broncos won at least a share of the Southern Lakes Conference for the seventh time in eight seasons. They also made another trip to the sectional championship, losing 63-43 to eventual Division 2 runner-up Reedsburg.

“Union Grove lost a couple of seniors, but the big dogs are back,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “Numbers 6 and 7 off the bench are now going to become starters and Numbers 6 and 7 last year were pretty darn good.

“They’re going to be a force, for sure.”

It starts with Sophia Rampulla and Sydney Ludvigsen, Union Grove’s two returning starters.

The 5-foot-10 Rampulla, was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year last season after averaging 11.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots per game. She has received a scholarship to play for UW-Milwaukee next season,

“I’ve been working out a lot, getting into the gym, getting a bunch of shots up and playing with my club team, which is mostly our high school team,” Rampulla said. “We played in some pretty high-talented tournaments and I think we played very well together. That helped build everyone’s game.”

Said Ludvigsen: “She does things that amaze me every single day.”

Ludvigsen, who has received a scholarship to play for Walsh University, an NCAA Division II program in North Canton, Ohio, has some impressive credentials, as well. The 5-9 guard-forward led the Broncos in scoring last season (12.0) and also averaged 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists.

Replacing the graduated Payton Calouette, Emmy Pettit and Paige Cotton will be difficult, but a good program replenishes itself. And the Broncos are doing just that with the return of players who include Carolyn May (7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals), Elizabeth Spang (5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds) and Faith Smith (2.0 points, 2.4 rebounds). Morgan Feuker, another senior, is among those who should also help.

“It’s going to be a little difficult, because we did lose some main people that we’ve been playing with for three years,” Ludvigsen said. “But as practice has been going on and we’ve been doing well and learning ‘D’s (Rob Domagalski) drills. so I think we have a good chance of going far this year.

“It’s going to be a little different, but I think we’ll be just as good.”

Said Rob Domagalski: “I just think the six seniors are confident. They played together the last three summers. We can roll out a ball right now and play somebody and I wouldn’t worry about it. We still have to prepare, but they’ll look at me and know exactly what to do.”