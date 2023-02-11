While individual accolades are a part of basketball at any level, you have to remember it’s ultimately a team sport.

The Union Grove High School girls basketball team, behind milestones by two players, kept right on rolling along Friday, winning its 18th straight game with a 79-50 victory over Wilmot in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.

The Broncos (19-1, 12-0 SLC), ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, played well as a team overall, although they got off to a slow start. They missed several shots early and went two minutes without scoring, but still led 42-23 at halftime.

“It was a good win against a conference team that knows all that we do,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “We played well, moved the ball around and took good shots.

“Some shots didn’t fall early on, but we have the ability to score quickly. We had over 40 (at halftime) and still left some points out there.”

The Broncos, who wrapped up the outright SLC title last weekend, were led by senior forward Sophia Rampulla, who had a career-high 29 points that included 5 of 12 shooting from 3-point range and 11 of 23 overall from the field. Rampulla also had team highs of 15 rebounds, six steals and four assists.

She moved ahead of Janelle Shiffler (1,067) for fifth place on the Union Grove all-time scoring list at 1,092. Just ahead of Rampulla are Alyssa Thomas (1,106) in fourth and Kaleigh Veltus (1,133) in third.

Also Friday, senior Sydney Ludvigsen finished with 11 points and made one 3-pointer, breaking a tie with Brooklyn Bull as the Broncos’ all-time leading 3-point shooter with her 164th. Ludvigsen went 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and also had eight rebounds.

Senior guard Carolyn May had the task of defending Panthers’ star junior guard McKenna Johnson and still managed to score 13 points, all in the first half.

“Defending McKenna is not an easy task,” Domagalski said.

Johnson, who has multiple NCAA Division I offers, finished with 29 points for Wilmot (6-16, 3-9), but had just 11 in the second half.

The Broncos wrap up the regular season with three games this week. They play Burlington Tuesday and Delavan-Darien Thursday in SLC games, then finish against second-ranked (Division 2) Pewaukee next Saturday at Union Grove.

CASE 58, HORLICK 48: The Eagles held off a late charge from the Rebels to get a much-needed win in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Case.

Case (5-16, 4-9 SEC) earned its most recent SEC victory Jan. 31 at Park, but has since lost back-to-back conference games to Kenosha Tremper and Oak Creek. Horlick (1-22, 0-13 SEC) has struggled in the SEC and in nonconference play this season, winning its only game Dec. 6 against Waukesha South.

The Eagles had control defensively of the Rebels’ offense in the first half and had a 37-18 lead at halftime. Horlick found its offensive rhythm in the second half, outscoring Case by nine points and rallying to within five points with five minutes to go.

Sophomore guard Je’Quiasia Williams had a career-best 27 points to lead the Eagles. Freshman guard Taccarrii Hicks, who had a career-high 29 points Jan. 10 at Horlick, had 15 points and was the only other Case player to score in double figures.

“Our girls fought hard,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “Defensively, we keyed in on Hicks, guarding her with Domenica (Anzalone-Thomas) for almost the entire game, and Williams stepped up for them in a big way. She was a scoring machine.”

Senior guard Madison Tomachefsky had a career-high 20 points to lead Horlick and added five rebounds. Sophomore forward Ameri Lawson had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore guard Trinity Miller had a productive game with nine points and 14 rebounds.

“Miller hustled on both ends of the floor,” Sanders said. “She plays with heart and finds a way to get to every ball in her area. She was able to secure some big rebounds to keep us in the game.

“Madison was our offensive spark and hit big shots in both halves of the game. She played with confidence.”

OAK CREEK 75, PARK 35: The Panthers struggled in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Oak Creek.

Park (4-17, 2-11 SEC), which has lost six straight games, was outscored 48-17 by Oak Creek (15-7, 11-2) in the first half.

Grace Betker led the Panthers with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Isabella Wentorf and Shelby Jennings each finished with nine points, with Jennings adding seven rebounds.

Paulina Hernandez led the Knights with 23 points and nine rebounds.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 50, WATERFORD 49: The Wolverines lost a nailbiter in Friday's Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.

The Wolverines (9-13, 3-9 SLC) led 27-22 at halftime with both team's senior stars shining. Megan Cornell scored nine of her team-high 18 points in the first half. Reese Rynberg answered the bell for the Falcons (7-15, 5-7 SLC) and was matching Cornell's offensive output — scoring 12 of her game-high 20 points in the opening half.

The Falcons were able to rally back in the second half with seniors Alyssa Klementzos scoring all nine of her points in the final frame and Taya Witt scoring eight of her 11 points — including going 5 for 6 at the free throw line — in the second half.

"We jumped on a good lead early and then things went up and down," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "We had a lot of turnovers and missed defensive rotations. It was a really inconsistent game."

The Falcons managed to build a lead late and had the Wolverines rallying back from six points down in the closing seconds. Waterford ran out of timeouts and were unable to get a final shot off as time expired.

Payton Snifka gave the Wolverines a boost on offense and defense. The team outrebounded the Falcons 38-18 and the junior forward hauled in a team-leading 13 rebounds to go with her 11 points.

"Payton gives every ounce of effort for this team," Brechtl said. "She is such a good teammate."

The loss for the Wolverines was their fourth in their last five games. All but one of those losses were decided by two possessions or less.

"We're right there," Brechtl said. "We just have to execute better and get more consistent."

DELAVAN-DARIEN 59, BURLINGTON 51: The Demons gave it their best shot, but had a hard time closing out a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Burlington.

“We haven’t been able to put together a complete game,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We have spurts of really good basketball and a few lapses of mistakes that we can’t overcome.”

Burlington (12-10, 5-8 SLC) and Delavan-Darien (13-7, 7-5) played competitively throughout the first half and were tied 25-25 at halftime, but the Demons fell behind in the second half began and were outscored 34-26.

Senior guard Rylee Crull (20.6 points per game) and sophomore guard Addison Stallings (14.8 ppg) combined for 18 of the Comets’ points in the second half.

Sophomore guard Brinley Clapp had 14 points to lead Burlington and senior guard Graelen Kwiatkowski had 11. Prior to Friday, Kwiatkowski had not scored more than seven points in a game this season. Sophomore guard Jenna Weis added nine points.

Foulke said that it was “good to see Kwiatkowski have a good game and hit some shots for us.”

“At times, we looked really good; we just couldn’t convert or capitalize,” Foulke said. “Our girls never give up, but just need to finish. There’s still games to be played and goals to achieve, so we will stay at it.”

MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 60, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 28: The Lady Toppers trailed 28-11 at halftime and lost a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Milwaukee.

Catholic Central (4-16, 1-13 MCC) was led by junior Jayden Garratt, who finished with 11 points, eight in the second half. Sophomore Tenley Loos added six.

Thomas More (11-10, 6-8) was led by Rachel Cvikel with 17 points.