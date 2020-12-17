High school girls basketball: Union Grove improves to 6-0 behind Slattery

It was a command performance by the Union Grove High School girls basketball team that almost no one got to see.

When the Broncos travelled to Evansville Thursday night for a nonconference game, not even a small number of fans were allowed. But Union Grove played with enough energy to improve to 6-0 with a 65-40 victory.

"What I liked about it was there was no pressure and the kids were together as a team," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "We built chemistry, I thought it was really cool on the way home that people were singing and having conversations.

"To me, that was a cool experience, especially during this time with all the COVID stuff. It's obviously odd playing in a gym with no one there, but it was good for us tonight just for teammates to build a stronger chemistry."

Angela Slattery continued her impressive senior season with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

"That's what we expect from Angela her senior year," Domagalski said. "She's been pretty steady all year."

Other standouts for Union Grove were Sophia Rampulla with seven points and a team-high 12 rebounds and Sydney Ludvigsen with 10 points and five rebounds.