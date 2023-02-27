UNION GROVE — When it came time to enroll in high school in the late summer of 2019, Carolyn May was feeling conflicted.

The obvious choice for the Racine native was to follow her three older siblings to The Prairie School, where each of them made a mark in their own way. But May was feeling a strong pull from Union Grove, 16 miles to the southwest, and she couldn't help but sense that that's where she belonged.

For the previous four years, May had been playing youth basketball for longtime Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski and had made friends with several of her teammates who were enrolling at the school. Continuing this relationship was well worth the daily commute to Union Grove.

"There was just something that felt so right about Union Grove," May said. "Even beyond basketball, it just felt like the right choice for me.

"Looking back now, I could not be happier about my decision. I love Union Grove and could not be more blessed than to attend this school and play with this team."

Now that her high school basketball career has wound down to its final two weeks, here is what May has seen starting with her freshman season:

• A four-year record of 78-14.

• Two outright Southern Lakes Conference championships and a share of two other SLC titles.

• A No. 3 ranking in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll this season.

• Sophia Rampulla, a UW-Milwaukee recruit who is the career leader for the program in points, rebounds and assists.

• Enormous respect from just about everyone who has seen this unique group of girls perform on a basketball court.

"I just love their game," Delavan-Darien coach Christine Lumkes said. "I just love how they can grab anybody and go ahead and shoot that ball. They have confidence. And I'm really impressed with their defense."

The Broncos have won all 11 of their conference championships since the 51-year-old Domagalski, who is 393-151, took over the program in 2000. They have advanced to three sectional championship games and came within a 35-34 overtime loss to Stoughton on March 5, 2016 of advancing to the program's first state tournament.

This senior-laden team will give it another try starting Thursday, when it plays Waukesha West in a 7 p.m. sectional semifinal at Elkhorn. The weight of finally reaching that elusive state tournament has certainly been felt by the Broncos throughout the season, but they do their best to block it out and carry on.

"I'm superstitious," senior guard Sydney Ludvigsen said. "I'm like super superstitious. So I'm trying not even to think about it. It's just one game at a time."

Even if a trip to the Resch Center in Green Bay for the state tournament evades this program once again, the journey will have been so worthwhile. This is a group of girls who genuinely like each other, care for each other and look forward to yet another practice during a long season.

"The bond that we have as returning seniors in unique in the sense that not only do we work well as a team on the court, we are close friends off the court," guard Elizabeth "E" Spang said. "I think out friendship off the court translates seamlessly onto the court to provide that communication and flow that can be difficult to achieve otherwise."

Leading the group is Domagalski, the likeable coach who has the ability to walk the fine line of maintaining respect with his players while almost being a second father to them. Occasionally, he'll raise his voice, but he also has the ability to make practices light-hearted and fun.

"The basketball season is such a grind because of how long it is," said Rampulla, who surpassed Brooklyn Bull to become Union Grove's all-time leading scorer during Saturday's regional championship victory over Delavan-Darien. "Some days are hard and long, but when you have a family as a team, it makes those days much better.

"The bond with my teammates is something I will cherish forever. Practices are so much fun when you are competing against your best friends. One second, you could be talking smack to them and the next, you are laughing at each other's jokes."

No one appreciates this family atmosphere more than guard Ava Domagalski, considering she is Rob's daughter. She has played under his tutelage for almost as long as she came remember and will be savoring these experiences for a lifetime.

"It's crazy and a lot of kids don't get the experience that this team has gotten," Ava said. "I don't want to sound cocky when I say this, but we are so used to winning. We're ranked third in the state. That's insane. It's crazy."

If the Broncos are going to make it through a difficult sectional, it will be the 5-foot-10 Rampulla who leads the way. She is a two-time Player of the Year in the Southern Lakes Conference and the reigning All-Racine County Player of the Year who earned high honorable-mention honors by the Associated Press as a junior last season.

She averages a team-high 17.3 points per game, and also leads the Broncos in rebounding (10.0), assists (5.0), steals (3.7) and blocked shots (1.8). Despite all this, Rampulla maintains a humble disposition who savors setting up her teammates with assists and values victories over personal statistics.

"She's the best leader that any team could ever ask for," Ava Domagalski said. "She never gives criticism that you take in the wrong way. It's always for everyone's better interests.

"Honestly, she has one of the highest basketball IQs I've ever seen. Just the way she plays is very smart and calculated. She's a great player all around."

Right next to Rampulla in terms of reputation is Ludvigsen (15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds), who has earned a scholarship to play for Walsh University, an NCAA Division II program in North Canton, Ohio.

While May makes the daily journey from Racine to play for Union Grove, Ludvigsen travels from her home in Kenosha. What has this commitment meant to Ludvigsen? She changed her allegiance from volleyball to basketball.

"I planned on going to college for volleyball, but around junior year, I realized I couldn't give up the (basketball)," Ludvigsen said. "Coach Rob definitely had a big impact on this decision because he always believed I could achieve more than I thought.

"With him being my coach more than half of my basketball career, he taught me to love the game."

Also providing quality minutes off the bench for Union Grove is Faith Smith, who averages 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds.

And now this ride is winding down. If the Broncos get past Waukesha West Thursday night, they would play the winner of Thursday's other sectional semifinal between McFarland (24-2) and Monona Grove (21-4) on Saturday.

It could end as early as Thursday for the Broncos. And it could end with them triumphantly carrying off a gold basketball as the Resch Center the afternoon of Saturday, March 11.

"We definitely talked about the postseason and I know we are all on the same page," Spang said. "We are going to do whatever is possible to make it to state this year. This has been our goal since we started playing together and I really can see it happening, if we continue to work hard.

"I do feel the pressure as the end of the season approaches, but most of it is self-imposed because this will be may last year of playing the sport and I want to go out with a bang."

Added Rampulla: "It is a lot of pressure that it is very possible to go to state and become the first Union Grove girls basketball team to make it there. The way I deal with the pressure is just taking it game by game and playing my heart out.

"I haven't thought about it not happening because this has been my goal and our team's goal since freshman year."