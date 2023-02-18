UNION GROVE — In a showdown between two state powers with remarkably similar credentials, the Union Grove High School girls basketball team came up short for the first time in exactly 88 days.

Pewaukee, the WIAA Division 2 runner-up last season, played with surgical precision in defeating Union Grove 61-51 in a nonconference game Saturday before a near capacity crowd in Union Grove's gymnasium. Amy Terrian made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points for the Pirates, who led almost the entire night.

How close was this matchup? Both teams entered the game with 21-game winning streaks and 22-1 records. Their only losses came by two points on Nov. 22, the second game of the season — Union Grove 53-51 to New Berlin Eisenhower and Pewaukee 54-52 to Kettle Moraine. And Pewaukee is ranked second in Division 2 by the Associated Press while Union Grove is ranked third.

But the Pirates played with a been-there, done-that mojo after having reached the state tournament last season. They concentrated on Sophia Rampulla, the reigning All-Racine County Player of the Year, and they executed with efficiency on offensive throughout the game.

There were no superstars for Pewaukee. There were just results.

"Their balance is unbelievable and their basketball intelligence is very, very good," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "I felt that was the difference in the first half. They've been there and done that.

"They've been to state last year and they played in tough games. And so did we. But they play at a speed that we have to get used to playing. We can't simulate that in practice."

What was the Pirates' first priority against Union Grove? Limiting Rampulla, a UW-Milwaukee recruit who averages 16.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

They did just that with the 5-foot-10 Rampulla being shadowed mostly by Giselle Janowski, a 5-8 freshman, with Terrian also taking some turns at slowing her down. Rampulla had just two points in the first half — Pewaukee led 32-19 at halftime — and finished with 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting.

She also had nine rebounds, two assists and a steal before fouling out with 43 seconds left.

"She can score in a variety of ways," Pewaukee coach Jim Reuter said of Rampulla. "She can get the 3-point shot and she goes to the hole real well, but I thought No. 23 (Janowski) did a great job with her tonight.

"She just didn't let her get anything easy. She forced her to pull up from the outside and she (Rampulla) can make that shot. But I'd still rather have her do thing that than going to the hole every time."

Meanwhile, Pewaukee played with machine-like precision. No one averages more on the team than Janowski (15.3 points), but the Pirates play with patience and find the right shots. They made 20 of 49 shots against Union Grove.

"We're very guard heavy," Reuter said. "Our guards do a good job handling the ball and they do a nice job, I think, playing bigger than they are, too."

Sydney Ludvigsen, who had 14 points and four rebounds, felt Pewaukee was the type of team Union Grove hadn't seen much of this season.

"They were just super-fast, super-quick," she said.

To the Broncos' credit, they hung in there and never let the game get out of hand despite leading just once (12-11). They had just nine turnovers, but also struggled with their shooting, going 18 for 53, including 5 for 29 from 3-point range.

Rampulla was just 2 for 10 from beyond the arc and Ludvigsen was 1 for 7. Elizabeth Spang, the other player to score in double figures for Union Grove (12 points), was 1 for 6 from 3-point range.

"At the end of the day, I just think our shots weren't falling," Rampulla said. "In these big games, whoever makes the most shots is going to win the game. I thought we played great on defense, but offensively, we just needed to get more shots in there."

Said Domagalski: "Their confidence, their swagger, if you will, and their tenacity made us shoot fast. We're a 32-percent 3-point shooting team this year and we shot 17 percent."

If there's a consolation for Union Grove, it's that this could be a timely loss as it prepares for the postseason. Call it a wakeup call for the Broncos, who will play in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Friday night.

"It really is a moral victory in the sense that it's preparing us for what's about to come," Domagalski said.