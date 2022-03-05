High school girls basketball: Union Grove falls short against Reedsburg in sectional championship

As his team was packing up its belongings following a hard-fought battle, Rob Domagalski lingered on the court for just a minute longer.

The Union Grove High School girls basketball coach had led his team to a sectional final for the third time under his tenure. And for the third time, the wrong net was being cut down afterwards as he watched from afar.

The Broncos may have had closer calls in their two previous sectional final appearances, but their fight and resilience on Saturday afternoon against undefeated and top-ranked Reedsburg was both admirable and undeniable.

Union Grove (25-3) gave the Beavers (28-0) one of their toughest challenges of their dominant season, but fell short of reaching the WIAA Division 2 semifinals for the first time with a 63-45 loss Saturday afternoon at Oregon High School.

The Beavers, the state runner-up in 2021, entered the game having only had one of their games decided by single digits — an 88-79 victory over Germantown on Dec 29. Yet with just over 10 minutes to go, the Broncos had cut the Beaver’s lead to seven and had all the momentum.

The Beavers only had single-digit leads this late in a game twice this season and Reedsburg coach Mark Simon wasn’t about to let his team blow what was a 15-point lead just several minutes earlier. With 10 minutes remaining, Simon decided his team would switch to the archaic four-corners offense of passing the ball to each of the corners of the half-court until the other team fouled or gave up an easy basket.

The move worked immediately, as the Beavers burned the next three minutes of clock and the Broncos were unable to force a turnover before allowing a layup. The Broncos nearly forced a turnover during the stretch with a trap, but the Broncos couldn’t draw a foul call for the Beavers swinging elbows above their heads to create space.

“If we hadn’t gone to that I’m not sure we could’ve won with them running like they were at the time,” Simon said in regard to the four-corners offense. “

The style of play and physicality turned the intense environment into a chippy one, which culminated with a Beavers' player shoving Broncos' junior Sydney Ludvigsen after she mentioned the elbows being thrown to a nearby official.

The Broncos still had chances to pull closer despite limited possessions in the second half. But were unable to get a shot to fall when they needed one most. After switching to the four-corners, the Beavers ended the game on an 18-7 run.

Early on, nobody would’ve guessed that the Beavers would need to resort to running out the clock given how the game started.

Right next to Union Grove’s bench, the video board had a welcome message displayed prominently stating, “Today’s winner advances to play at the WIAA State Tournament on Friday.” For the first six minutes of the game, the Broncos were playing as if the stakes at hand were too much to handle.

Reedsburg, which won its sectional final 78-46 over McFarland one year ago, opened the game with a 17-1 run. The Broncos had only faced a deficit that large once before in their season, and Domagalski had to insert juniors Carolyn May and Elizabeth Spang into the lineup to steady the team.

Spang was able to score shortly after entering and stopped the run with a 3-point basket two possessions later. Spang and May combined to score 11 points in the first half. With the juniors on the court, Union Grove went on a 17-6 run and cut the deficit to six points.

The Broncos had a chance to pull within three points nearing halftime but were unable to get a three to fall. Reedsburg responded by ending the half on an 8-2 run and led 34-22 at the break.

Shooting struggles plagued the Broncos throughout the game. They unofficially made just 3 of 20 attempts from 3-point range, including one made three in the second half. Spang led the Broncos with nine points. May and Ludvigsen each scored eight points.

Reedsburg senior Mahra Wieman led all scorers with 24 points.

With the game out of reach again down the stretch, it turned into a very emotional scene on the Union Grove bench. The Broncos will lose seniors Payton Calouette, Ali Torhorst, Emmy Pettit and Paige Cotton, all of whom exchanged tearful hugs with teammates after the game.

This story will be updated.

