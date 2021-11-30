High school girls basketball: Union Grove dominates state power Franklin

If a top-10 ranking in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 poll isn’t enough to indicate the Union Grove High School girls basketball team has a chance to be special this year, what the Broncos did on Tuesday night should be.

Seventh-ranked Union Grove controlled reigning state semifinalist Franklin on its home court for most of the game with an aggressive approach, pulling away for a 57-42 victory.

The 42 points by the Sabers was a season low and about 30 points below their season average.

“It’s been a good first four games for us,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “There’s been a lot of learning going on.”

Sophia Rampulla and Carolyn May scored 13 points each to lead the Broncos (3-1). Payton Calouette and Ali Torhorst each added eight points.

After Union Grove jumped out to a 31-25 lead at halftime, Franklin (3-1) opened the second half with a 3-point basket to make it a three-point game.

Torhorst responded with back-to-back 3-pointers and the Broncos took control of the game from there, with the lead ballooning to as high as 21 points down the stretch.

“After those threes, we never looked back,” Domagalski said. “Our defense did a really good job of limiting them to one shot per possession.”

Rampulla shot 3 of 5 from 3-point range and also led the Broncos with 11 rebounds and four assists.

As Union Grove begins conference play on Friday night against Westosha Central (2-0), Domagalski is hoping to work on improving his team’s chemistry on both sides of the ball.

“We are going in the right direction,” Domagalski said. “If we’re not ready now, I don’t know when we will be.”

WATERFORD 79, HORLICK 42: The Wolverines picked up their first victory of the season behind a dominant run to end the first half of their nonconference game Tuesday at Horlick.

Waterford (1-4) led by 10 points with seven minutes left in the first half before going on a 15-3 run into the break for a 41-19 lead.

Rachel Roth scored 15 points and Megan Cornell added 13 to lead the Wolverines. Emma Henningfeld added six points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

“We ran the floor well tonight,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “Our finishing in an up-tempo game hasn’t been the greatest yet, so tonight was definitely better.”

After making fewer than 20 shots in each of its four losses to open the season, Waterford made 31 shots Tuesday. The Wolverines made 12 3-point baskets, matching its total in their first four games combined.

“It was such a team effort and balanced scoring attack,” Brechtl said.

Vantaya Johnson led Horlick (0-3) with 13 points and Nehemiah Mayweather finished with eight points.

BURLINGTON 50, BELOIT TURNER 33: The Demons got three double-digit point performances in their nonconference victory over the Trojans at Burlington.

The win gives Burlington (2-1) its first winning record since the team went 15-8 in the 2017-18 season. That team started 7-3.

“We are so excited after that win … every kid chipped in today,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “They’ve worked so hard to improve offensively and it paid off.”

Kayla Warner led the scoring for the Demons with 13 points, including three 3-point baskets, and Anika Preusker and Brooke Wright each had 10 points.

Burlington struggled at the free-throw line, however, making just 7 of 32 foul shots.

“I am so happy for these kids,” said Foulke.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 56, ARGYLE 52: In a potential WIAA Division 5 regional preview game, the Lady Toppers rallied in the second half behind senior guards Maddy Von Rabenau and Julia Klein for a nonconference victory Tuesday at Burlington.

Playing its home opener, Catholic Central (2-0) fell behind by as many as 14 points in the first half before getting to within 31-24 at halftime.

“It was opening home-game jitters,” Lady Toppers coach David Beebe said. “We worked through it and came back in the second half.”

Catholic Central took a 32-31 lead in the opening minutes of the second half, then the game went back and forth until the last few minutes, when the Lady Toppers made a key shot and also went 5 of 6 at the free-throw line to help close out the game.

“We made our free throws when it counted,” Beebe said. “We got the lead and held on to it.”

Catholic Central went 10 of 17 at the line in the game.

Klein finished with 18 points and Von Rabenau had 17, 11 in the second half. Both players passed the 600-point career mark with their performances, Beebe said.

Klein also had nine rebounds and junior center Kayla Loos had 13 points and eight rebounds.

RACINE LUTHERAN 79, HAMILTON 7: The Crusaders tried not to be too hard on the Wildcats, who had just one starter available, and Lutheran cruised in a nonconference game Tuesday at Lutheran.

The Crusaders, ironically, had their entire roster available for the first time this season and the starters played little or not at all in the second half in Lutheran’s first victory of the season.

Senior guard Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, in her first game and start this season, had all of her 20 points in the first half. Junior starting guards Sarah Strande (16 points) and Ellie Jaramillo (11 points) had all of theirs in the first half as well as Lutheran (1-2) led 63-2 at halftime.

“It was nice to have everybody back,” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said. “We had our entire starting lineup together for the first time this season.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0