High school girls basketball: Union Grove clinches tie for third straight SLC title

The Union Grove High School girls basketball team has been the dominant force in the Southern Lakes Conference for the past 14 seasons.

Tuesday, the Broncos locked in another conference championship.

Union Grove clinched at least a share of their third straight SLC title, and seventh in the past eight years, with a 68-43 victory over Delavan-Darien at Delavan.

The Broncos (19-2, 12-0 SLC) shared the title each of the last two years with Lake Geneva Badger (13-1 last season, 11-3 in the 2019-20 season).

They are two games ahead of Westosha Central (9-2 SLC) and can clinch their first outright SLC title since 2017-18 by beating Wilmot (8-3) Friday at Union Grove.

“This is a huge accomplishment for our program,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said.

The Broncos dominated play in the game, especially in the first half, taking a 41-17 lead at halftime. Emmy Pettit had three 3-point baskets and 11 of her 13 points in the first half and Sophia Rampulla had nine points.

“Playing on the road, we had a pretty good flow on offense and we keep getting better,” Domagalski said. “Early on (this season) we shot more from the perimeter, but we’ve gotten better at going to the hoop and that’s giving us more opportunities, even if we’re not shooting well.”

Rampulla finished with another impressive stat line — 14 points, 16 rebounds (eight offensive), eight steals and four assists — and Sydney Ludvigsen had 11 points (three 3-pointers) in the second half and matched Pettit with 13 points.

Union Grove wraps up the SLC and regular season Monday at Burlington.

The Broncos have won or shared the SLC title nine times over the last 14 years since they returned to the conference from the now-defunct Lakeshore Conference in the 2008-09 season. They have won outright four times. They also won an outright Lakeshore title in 2006-07.

Addison Stallings led the Comets (4-16, 1-11) with 20 points.

CASE 78, HORLICK 42: The Rebels got off to a fast start, but the Eagles recovered quickly and went on to a dominant Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Horlick.

Horlick (3-17, 2-10 SEC) jumped out to a 7-2 lead — Vantaya Johnson scored the first nine points for the Rebels — but after taking a 9-8 lead, the Rebels began to miss shots as the Eagles (12-9, 7-5) turned up the defensive pressure. Case allowed just four more points in the first half and led 36-13 at halftime.

“It took us a little while to get our footing,” Case assistant coach Chris Hood said. “But once we applied the defense, we turned it around really quickly.”

Nevaeh Watson had a strong first half for the Eagles, scoring 15 points and passing out at least seven assists, Hood said. Watson finished with 18 points.

Sydni Hill matched Watson’s team-high point total, scoring 10 in the second half and making all three of her free throws. Mariah Espinoza added 17 points with three 3-point baskets.

Other strong contributors, Hood said, were Brianna Bigelow and freshman Jezelle Whiteside, who each had eight points.

Case, which is tied for third with Kenosha Bradford in the SEC, has two conference games left this season, against the two best teams in the SEC.

Friday, the Eagles host SEC leader Oak Creek, which remained unbeaten (12-0) in the conference Tuesday and extended its conference winning streak to 130 games with a 50-43 win over Franklin. On Thursday, Feb. 17, Case plays at Franklin.

Johnson, who has scored in double figures in five of her last six games, has been on a tear in her last four games, scoring at least 20 points three times. She had 23 points Tuesday to match her career high she set last Friday against Park, and she had 20 against Kenosha Tremper on Jan. 28.

RACINE LUTHERAN 68, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 37: The Crusaders used strong defense to cruise to victory over Kenosha St. Joseph in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Lutheran.

“I thought we came out tonight with a lot of great energy especially on the defensive end,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said.

The Crusaders (11-11, 10-4 MCC) led 25-15 at halftime.

“We came out a little slow in the second half,” Shaffer said. “They cut into the 10-point lead and got it down to around six.”

Racine Lutheran found sparks in the second half to reignite their energy, Shaffer said.

One of the big contributors was senior guard Justyce Nelson, who came in for senior guard Nevaiah Bell-Tenner after she got in foul trouble.

Nelson was on fire from 3-point range, making five 3s in the second half and finishing with a career-high 18 points. Her previous high was 11, which she’s done twice.

“It was great to see Justyce come in,” Shaffer said. “She hit a big three that sparked us and got us going. She was the one that stepped up in the second half. She got hot shooting and had a career night.”

Another one was junior guard Ellie Jaramillo, who “was great on the defensive boards and her tenacity on defense sparked us,” Shaffer said. Jaramillo finished with 13 points, including three 3-pointers (two in the second half).

Lutheran outscored the Lancers (12-9, 7-6) by a 43-22 margin in the second half.

“We really looked for each other and were great in the half-court with looking for the next pass and shooting and playing with confidence,” Shaffer said.

The Crusaders had two other players reach double digits. Freshman forward Julia Kellner scored 15 points and went 7 of 8 at the free-throw line in the second half, and Bell-Tenner had 12 points.

Senior guard Jayden Hill led the Lancers with 10 points.

PRAIRIE 60, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 27: The Hawks celebrated breaking into the Associated Press top-10 rankings with a big Metro Classic Conference victory Tuesday at Prairie.

Prairie, which has been just out of the top 10 in Division 4, moved into 10th in this week’s AP poll. The Hawks have won 11 straight games and remained undefeated in the MCC.

Prairie (19-2, 13-0 MCC) took off to an early lead and held the Lady Pacers (4-16, 0-13 MCC) to just 10 points in the first half.

“In the first half, we played great team defense and we were fast breaking,” Hawks’ coach Abby Jaramillo said. “Reese (Jaramillo) hit a couple threes in the first half and that helped.”

Reese Jaramillo, a sophomore and the coach’s daughter, was second in scoring for Prairie and finished with 17 points.

Freshman guard Jasonya “JJ” Barnes led the Hawks with 19 points and added eight rebounds and four assists.

Meg Decker and Ava Collier-White each added eight points.

“It was a good team effort,” Abby Jaramillo said. “We got everyone in the game and that’s always nice for the kids who come to practice every day and don’t get as much playing time.”

Amanda Heusterberg led Shoreland Lutheran with 11.

KENOSHA TREMPER 66, PARK 46: The Panthers were down by just two points at halftime, but Alaina Brown had a big second half to give the Trojans a Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Kenosha.

Freshman Daneria Gillespie had 10 points in the first half to help keep Park (0-17, 0-11 SEC) within 25-23 at halftime.

But Brown scored 20 points in the second half for Tremper (5-15, 3-8) as it outscored the Panthers 41-23 in the second half.

Park had three players score in double figures, led by Gillespie with 16 points. Senior Kimani Moss and junior Grace Betker each had 11.

The Panthers also had three players with double-digit rebounds, led by Moss with 12 (10 offensive). Betker had five assists and five steals along with 10 rebounds.

Brown went 15 of 22 at the free-throw line as part of her 30 points and she also had 17 rebounds and five steals for the Trojans.

MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 56, ST. CATHERINE’S 42: The Angels struggled offensively in the first half, but outscored the Cavaliers by nine in the second half of their Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at St. Catherine’s.

Junior forward Kennedee Clark and sophomore forward Ariana Green each scored nine points to lead St. Catherine’s (5-16, 2-11 MCC).

Erin Isabell scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the first half to help give Thomas More (9-12, 5-9 MCC) a 34-11 halftime lead. Clark was the only player to make more than one shot in the first half for the Angels.

“Offensively, we could not get our shots to fall in the first half and Thomas More played some tough physical defense,” St. Catherine’s interim coach Lindsey Bollmann said.

In the second half, the Angels went on several runs, but were unable to erase the entire deficit. Green scored all nine of her points in the second half and Heavenly Griffin and Angelina Ortiz each added six points.

“We battled back in the second half,” Bollmann said. “The girls played hard and never gave up, which is something I am proud of them for doing.”

The 14-point final margin was the closest for St. Catherine’s in a loss since losing by seven to the Cavaliers on Jan 11.

