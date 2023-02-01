High school girls basketball: Union Grove clinches share of Southern Lakes title

The calendar had yet to turn to February, but the Union Grove High School girls basketball team has already checked one box on its list of season goals.

With a 79-40 victory over Waterford Tuesday night at Union Grove coupled with a 50-45 win by Delavan-Darien over Lake Geneva Badger, the Broncos clinched at least a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title for the fourth consecutive season and eighth in the past nine.

“To achieve our first goal, I’m very proud of the girls,” said Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski, whose team is 17-1 overall, 10-0 in the SLC and ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll. “It’s an amazing feat. I’m glad to represent our school and community. It’s hard to maintain that focus over a season.”

Waterford (8-10, 3-6 SLC) challenged Union Grove for most of the first half, but senior guard Ava Domagalski found Ashley Lamers for a layup at the buzzer to give the Broncos a 33-22 halftime lead.

The Wolverines used a slow pace and aggressive defense to fluster Union Grove early. The Broncos were still able to build up a lead behind seven 3-point baskets in the first half. Four of those 3s were by senior guard Sydney Ludvigsen, who made six in the game and led all players with 20 points. She is two 3-pointers away from breaking the school record for made 3-pointers.

Ludvigsen is not the only Broncos senior with individual school records. Sophia Rampulla broke the school rebounding record in Saturday night’s 70-34 victory over Racine Lutheran, holds the school record for assists and scored her 1,000th career point last week.

“The seniors are doing their part and doing some really good things,” Rob Domagalski said. “The other girls on the team are following suit and that’s awesome for our team.”

Tuesday, Rampulla finished with 14 points, six assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Elizabeth Spang had 17 points and four rebounds and 11 of Spang’s points came in the second half, where Union Grove outscored Waterford 46-18.

Kasey Stepflug scored 10 points to lead the Wolverines and Megan Cornell added seven points.

“We did a nice job in the first half putting a couple things together offensively against the press,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We just ran out of gas and started turning the ball over. We gave up a lot of offensive rebounds.”

The Broncos finished with 22 offensive rebounds.

“Waterford came out with intensity and they played a really good first half,” Rob Domagalski said. “Dena does a great job over there and I thought they were ready to go.”

The Broncos have won 11 total conference championships, all during Domagalski’s 23-year coaching tenure. Union Grove has won 26 straight SLC games, tied for the ninth-longest active conference streak in the state.

The Broncos will have their first chance to win the conference outright Friday, when they second-place Badger (6-4 SLC) at Lake Geneva.

PRAIRIE 69, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 30: Reese Jaramillo and Meg Decker each scored 18 points for the Hawks in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Burlington.

Prairie (16-2, 11-1 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, took a 34-7 lead over the Lady Toppers (4-14, 1-11) at halftime as Jaramillo scored 11 points and freshman Amiyah Galica had seven.

In the second half, Decker had 14 points and Jaramillo and Galica combined for 15.

Hawks coach Abby Jaramillo was impressed with the play of Galica, who finished with 15 points, her high total for her first varsity season, and a team-high seven assists.

“It was nice to see (Galica) play with such poise and confidence tonight,” coach Jaramillo said. “We played a very solid game on both ends of the floor.”

Reese Jaramillo added eight rebounds and Decker had six rebounds and four steals.

Jayden Garratt had nine points to lead Catholic Central, which has lost eight of its last nine games, and sisters Kayla and Tenley Loos each had seven points.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 57, ST. CATHERINE’S 41: The Angels had a hard time keeping up with the Pacers Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Somers.

St. Catherine’s (9-10, 3-9 MCC) was competitive throughout the first half and trailed Shoreland 24-19 at halftime. The Angels slowed down offensively in the second half. Amanda Heusterberg, the Pacers’ leading scorer, went 9 of 10 at the free-throw line in the second half to help the Pacers pull away.

“Our inexperience in handling tough situations got the best of us again — there’s no way to hide it,” St. Catherine’s coach Jerome King said. “We did not play a full game of basketball.”

Leading the way for the Angels was freshman point guard Laila Collier-White, who scored 18 points and had five steals. Londyn Pardo had nine points and three steals, and Ariana Green had seven points.

Heusterberg finished with 30 points to lead Shoreland (5-14, 2-9 MCC).

WILMOT 52, BURLINGTON 48: The Demons led 28-11 at halftime, but NCAA Division I recruit McKenna Johnson almost singlehandedly rallied the Panthers to a victory Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

Burlington (12-8, 5-6 SLC), which lost to Wilmot 56-54 on Dec. 8 when Johnson scored a Kenosha County-record 47 points, held Johnson in check in the first half as Aleah Reesman held her to just two baskets and three free throws.

“We played a great first half,” Demons coach Kyle Foulke said. “Aleah did an amazing job covering Johnson, we had good help around her and we played well.”

In the second half, Burlington started to struggle a bit and the Panthers (6-14, 3-7) found a way to Johnson free and she went off, making six 3-point baskets and scoring 30 of Wilmot’s 41 second-half points.

“We slowed down offensively and Johnson made some tough 3s to get the energy back on their side,” Foulke said. “A few costly mistakes were the difference.”

Brinley Clapp had 15 points, Reesman had 12 and Kayla Warner had 11 to lead the Demons.

Johnson’s point total Tuesday gave her the Panther’s record for career points at 1,447 and counting.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 80, HORLICK 33: The Rebels had trouble slowing down Bradford’s dynamic senior duo of Neveah Thomas and Syderah Farmer in Tuesday’s Southeast Conference game at Horlick.

Thomas and Farmer combined for 50 points, with Thomas scoring 28 for Bradford (15-5, 8-2 SEC).

“Bradford’s duo played well tonight,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “They are tough to guard and both have a nice inside-outside game.”

Horlick was led offensively by senior guard Nehemiah Mayweather, who scored eight points and was an “offensive spark in the second half and played with confidence,” Sanders said.

Ameri Lawson didn’t score, but had a team-high 11 rebounds. Madison Tomachefsky and Trinity Miller each had seven points and Kamya Mooney had 10 rebounds.

“We finished strong,” Sanders said. “We are getting better each night and I’m proud of our girls for playing until the end of the game. We never gave up.”