On the wall inside the Union Grove High School gym, there is a giant banner that lists the personal record-holders for its girls basketball program.

Saturday afternoon’s cross-county showdown against Prairie served as yet another reminder why many of those records are going to be updated after this season.

The Broncos and the Hawks both entered the game on 18-game winning streaks and ranked in the top 5 of their divisions, but it was Union Grove who pulled away late in each half for a 71-58 victory over Prairie.

Originally scheduled for December but postponed because of a winter storm, the Broncos (20-1) and Hawks (19-3) took a break on Saturday afternoon from blowing through their respective conferences to measure themselves against elite competition.

With no chance at a postseason matchup between the two teams — Union Grove is in Division 2 and Prairie is Division 4 — there was no gamesmanship going into this game.

Just Prairie’s best against Union Grove’s best.

The result? Something that was already well known. The Broncos, ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, have themselves a very special team.

For the Hawks, ranked third in Division 4, Saturday could serve as an invaluable wake-up call just a week and a half before the WIAA tournament series begins.

“It’s a great win for us this late in the year,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “I’ve seen them show up for games like this. Good teams bring out the best and also some of the things that you have issues with."

“We looked like we had a lack of energy in the second half,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “We just couldn’t get that second wind going. It is a wake-up call for us to realize we have a lot of work to do.”

This matchup pitted two of the best teams in the county against each other, with both teams entering the game on a 18-game winning streaks. Each program had multiple reigning and potentially future all-county players, with Union Grove’s 2022 Racine County Player of the Year Sophia Rampulla and first-team All-County senior Sydney Ludvigsen matched up against rising sophomore Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes, who also was a first-team all-county selection last year.

The game itself did not disappoint. Teams from around the Metro Classic Conference have thrown different zone defenses at Prairie to try and contain Glass-Barnes, but Domagalski trusted his players to guard the Hawks straight up the entire game. The result was a high-paced basketball game that showcased the strengths of both teams.

Barnes and Prairie threw the first punch, with Barnes drawing two quick fouls on Ludvigsen and making free throws to take a 6-2 lead. Barnes continued to shine early, scoring nine early points to help the Hawks jump out to a 16-10 lead. Prairie junior Reese Jaramillo added back-to-back 3-point baskets to give her team a 22-12 lead halfway through the first half.

Facing an early deficit, it was Union Grove’s role players who sparked the offense. Sophomore Ashley Lamers came off the bench to make a pair of layups and forced a jump ball. Senior forward Faith Smith added a layup as well to pull the Broncos within one.

Glass-Barnes responded by making a long 3-pointer while getting fouled for a four-point play, but her counterpart Rampulla rebounded a missed free throw on the next possession and made a 3-pointer of her own to erase the mistake. On the ensuing inbounds, Rampulla forced a turnover on a five-seconds call against Glass-Barnes.

“Sophia has been playing awesome,” Domagalski said. "She has been playing at a high level at practice and its awesome to see girls that have been in the program all four years now hitting their peak.”

The Broncos began to take over the game at this point. Carolyn May converted on a 3-point play to tie the game at 30-30. Ludvigsen made an off-balanced layup but Prairie sophomore Meg Decker countered with a bucket. May buried a 3-pointer, but Jaramillo responded immediately with another basket.

With both teams flying up and down the court now, senior Ava Domagalski pulled up for a deep heat check 3-pointer and buried it to take a four-point lead. The Broncos added another fastbreak layup and then sealed the run with a 3-pointer in the corner by Ludvigsen right before halftime.

After trailing by as many as 10 points, Union Grove led 43-34 at the half.

“Our drives were going well even though we didn’t make many of them,” Lamers said. “ We saw that it was open and we took that opportunity.”

Glass-Barnes had 16 points in the first half and picked up immediately where she left off after the break. She scored quickly on a layup, drew another foul on a 3-point attempt, then stole the ball and scored while being fouled two possessions in a row. The sophomore scored Prairie’s first 11 points of the second half.

Despite the phenomenal play of Glass-Barnes, Union Grove continued to lead thanks to timely shot making. Glass-Barnes’s last 3-point play pulled the Hawks within six, and Rampulla immediately stopped the 6-1 run with a layup. Barnes had an open 3-point shot on the next possession, but Rampulla recovered to block the shot almost as soon as it left her hands.

The block sparked another run for the Broncos. Shortly after, Glass-Barnes was called for her fourth foul with 11 minutes remaining and had to sit. With Glass-Barnes out, Rampulla began to showcase her passing ability with several near full-court passes with pinpoint accuracy for easy layups. While Barnes was on the bench, Union Grove ripped off an 11-4 run to take a 62-49 lead.

Once Glass-Barnes returned, Prairie quickly pulled within nine but the Broncos continued to draw fouls and finding players in open space for easy layups. After the brief rally from the Hawks, Union Grove put the game away with a 10-0 run.

Glass-Barnes led all players with a season-high 31 points, but Union Grove managed to limit the rest of Prairie’s backcourt on offense. Reese Jaramillo scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half and no other player scored more than six points in the game.

“We did a lot of standing and watching JJ instead of running our plays,” Abby Jaramillo said. “It seemed that as the game was going away from us that we didn’t connect as a team and I think that that’s something we can definitely work on.”

Despite struggling late, Abby Jaramillo is encouraged with her team and was thankful to have a chance to face another quality opponent before the postseason. While disappointing, a loss late in the season can prove beneficial for teams to help them refocus. After starting the season 1-2, Prairie won 17 of its next 18 games by 10 points or more and 14 games by more than 20 points.

“We don’t have a lot of games that are close for us that we know will be tough competition,” Abby Jaramillo said. “It was a really good experience for us to realize that in big games, you need to come with every ounce of energy that you have and you need to stick together as a team throughout the whole game.”

“JJ is phenomenal,” Rob Domagalski said. “Prairie’s one of the best teams in our area. They make you do some things that are uncomfortable. Just watching them on film, it’s really neat what they’re doing over there.”

Saturday’s wake-up call could be exactly what the Hawks need, as their young team that features just one senior looks for a happier ending to this season than last year’s heartbreaking 56-51 loss to Racine Lutheran in the WIAA sectional semifinals.

The Broncos had a far more generous scoring distribution. May, behind 13 first-half points, led the Broncos with 17 points. Ludvigsen finished with 15 points and Rampulla had 14 points. Elizabeth Spang also scored 10 points and Lamers scored nine points, her second-highest total of her career.

“Ashley had a wonderful second half,” Rob Domagalski said. "You need that for when other things aren’t going right.”

The pressure is on for the Broncos this month as well, as their senior-laden group is looking to reach the WIAA State Tournament for the first time in program history after falling one win short last season. While the goals are high, one could hardly tell thanks to the leadership of their seven seniors.

“It’s really cool that I can learn from them,” Lamers said about her senior teammates. “I’ve learned about making smarter passes and good defense from them, their defense is really good.”

“They know how to play as a team and they know how to move the ball,” Abby Jaramillo said about Union Grove. “They definitely are really well-coached by Rob.”

Saturday was not Union Grove’s only pre-postseason nonconference test either. Next Saturday, the Broncos will host defending Division 2 runner-up Pewaukee (21-1), ranked second in Division 2, in their regular-season finale.