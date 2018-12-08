An early-season showdown between two high-flying scorers in the Metro Classic Conference did not disappoint on Saturday.
Racine Lutheran High School’s Caroline Strande and Shoreland Lutheran’s Chelby Koker combined for 71 points, but Strande’s Crusaders got a 83-64 win at Racine Lutheran.
“It was a classic match-up,” Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “They are Division I players and they make each other work.”
Strande will attend Bradley University, while Koker has committed to Northern Illinois University.
On Saturday, Strande had a game-high 36 points for the Crusaders (7-0, 3-0 MCC). She made 13 field goals, went 8 of 12 from the free throw line, and lead the team with 11 rebounds.
Koker wasn’t far behind for the Pacers (5-1, 2-0 MCC), scoring 35 points.
Also for the Crusaders, Morgann Gardner scored 24 points and Nevaiah Bell added nine coming off the bench.
Lutheran led 42-33 at halftime as Strande scored 16 in the first 20 minutes. She and the Crusaders were even better in the second half, with Strande scoring 20 and the team 41.
“Shoreland Lutheran is one of our biggest rivals,” Shaffer said. “I never felt comfortable with our lead because I know what they are capable of.”
HORLICK 68, UNION GROVE 63, OT: The Rebels had to play extra time in a nonconference game at Horlick to stay undefeated as Olivia Pitrof and Ellie Corona both finished with double-doubles.
Pitrof scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds — her sixth straight game with a double-double — and Corona scored 18 with 14 rebounds. Jordann Ellison added 18 for Horlick (6-0).
“After a slow start we were able to turn it up and it became a back and forth game between us with each side trading blows,” said Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders. “When Ellie Corona sent the game into overtime we saw it as our chance to pull out the win and we were able to hit our free throws and get the win.”
For the Broncos (4-2), Cami Good had a double-double as well with 12 points with 15 rebounds. Angela Slattery scored 16, Megan Barber had 12, and Peyton Killberg added 11.
“It was a really good high school basketball game and, even though we lost, it should help us build as a team and grow,” said Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski. “We’ll learn from close games like these and use them to build off of for the future.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 54, SAINT THOMAS MORE 43: Emma Klein scored 21 points in a Metro Classic Conference win at Burlington.
Klein went 8 for 12 from the field, made 3 of 4 3-pointers and and had six rebounds for the Lady Toppers (4-2, 1-2 MCC). Maddy von Rabenau added 12 points.
MARTIN LUTHER 71, ST. CATHERINE’S 39: Senior guard Shannon Stulo had a team-high 11 points as the Angels lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.
“The first half was a good first half for us,” St. Catherine’s coach Keino Turner said. “We matched up well early but the second half we got into foul trouble and (Greendale Martin Luther) worked to the line.”
The Angels (1-5, 0-2 MCC) trailed 30-24 at halftime. The Spartans (6-0, 3-0 MCC) outscored St. Catherine’s 41-15 in the second half.
