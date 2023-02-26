With how Racine Lutheran senior guard Sarah Strande played in Saturday night’s WIAA Regional Final, it’s hard to believe this is just her first year playing point guard for the Crusaders.

Sliding from shooting guard over to point guard after the graduation of Naveah Bell-Tenner, who led Lutheran to its first sectional final in program history last season, Strande did what some of the recent great guards in the program have done: take over the game when needed the most.

The senior guard scored 18 of her game-high 28 points in the second half and made six crucial free throws in the final minute to help the Crusaders (15-11) hang on for a 65-63 win over St. Thomas More (14-12) to win their Division 3 Regional for the second consecutive year and third time in the past four seasons.

“Your point guard is one of the most important positions on the floor,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “Sarah’s growing and playing well. Ellie [Jaramillo] has stepped up tremendously and is playing with great confidence right now. Those two are just showing what senior leadership is all about.”

“We’re just glad that we pulled through,” Strande said. “The team did a good job keeping composure.”

While Strande was the closer for Lutheran, it was sophomore Julia Kellner who set the tone early in the game. The 6-foot-2 forward caused problems for the Cavaliers on both ends of the court for most of the game. After falling behind 5-0 to start the game, Kellner quickly scored five points to tie the game.

Kellner grabbed 10 rebounds in the first half alone and had a double-double before halftime. If shots weren’t falling for the Crusaders, it didn’t take long for their guard to find Kellner deep in the paint for either a basket, a foul or both.

Thomas More was able to stay right with Lutheran thanks to seven first half 3-pointers. Any time the Crusaders went on a run to take a four or five-point lead, the Cavaliers responded with a 3-pointer. Thomas More ended the half on a 7-3 run and led 31-30 at the half.

Thomas More led 38-37 five minutes into the second half when a scrum in the paint led to Kellner being called for her fourth foul. With Kellner on the bench the Crusaders no longer had the size advantage and were in trouble of letting the game slip away.

Instead, Strande steadied the ship. She came up with steals on back-to-back possessions and drew fouls on both fastbreaks. On one defensive possession, she grabbed a rebound and found fellow senior Ellie Jaramillo ahead of the defense for an easy layup.

Strande was making free throws, grabbing rebounds and forcing turnovers. Now leading by three, Strande doubled that lead with a corner three. Shortly after, Jaramillo made another 3-pointer and Strande converted on a contested layup attempt.

On the next possession, Strande buried another 3-pointer with seven minutes left to a cap a 17-4 run.

“I felt like I had to take over at that point,” Strande said. “And I think I did a good job of controlling the team and making them calm down.”

But once again, Thomas More answered with a 3-pointer to end the run. The shot sparked a quick 7-0 run from the Cavaliers to pull within five points with six minutes left. This time, sophomore Sofie Kading steadied the Crusaders with a putback layup to end the run.

After trading free throws, the Cavaliers forced two quick turnovers and were within two points with under two minutes remaining. With Kellner now back in the game, she quickly came through with an offensive rebound and putback while being fouled to push the lead back to five.

“Coming off the bench I didn’t know how I was going to do,” Kellner said. “That felt good.”

Thomas More did not go quietly. After every made shot or foul drawn by the Cavaliers, it was Strande who would be calming her teammates down or offering encouragement. Needing to make free throws late to survive and advance, Strande was the player who always ended up with the ball and drawing the foul.

After one missed free throw that would have given Thomas More the ball down three points with 30 seconds left, Strande fought for the rebound and drew a foul, then made both free throw attempts.

But the Cavaliers made things interesting in the final seconds when they buried their 10th made 3-pointer of the game to pull within one with 7.8 seconds left. Strande drew a foul before the ball was thrown in, but missed the first free throw. After making the second, Shaffer called a timeout to set up his defense for the final play.

The Cavaliers got the ball all the way into the paint, but the entry pass was tipped by Strande and led to an off-balance shot. The shot rolled off the far side of the rim and a final shot at the buzzer was off the mark as the final buzzer set off another playoff celebration for the Crusaders, who knocked off two state-ranked teams in the 2022 Tournament.

Strande’s 28 points are the second-most she’s scored in a game in her career. Following in the footsteps of Bell-Tenner and before that, her older sister and program leading scorer Caroline, Strande has had a lot of help and support throughout this season. And like her sister, she is not shy of the spotlight.

Through two games this postseason, Strande is now averaging over 26 points per game. Last season, she averaged 11 points per game across Lutheran’s four playoff games.

“You want your seniors to make plays,” Shaffer said. “They’re willing to do what it takes to not let their career end.”

Kellner continued her strong sophomore season with 19 points and 17 rebounds. After averaging nine points and 13 rebounds per game as a freshman, she is currently averaging 12 points and 13 rebounds per game this season.

“Julia, especially in the second half of this season, has really developed into a great defender,” Shaffer said. “She alters shots inside and rebounds well and now she’s becoming a force offensively. She’s finishing shots and making plays and she’s just going to get better.”

“I love the excitement of it all,” Kellner said. “I knew I had to step up since it was a big game so I took charge and just did my best.”

Jaramillo scored 12 points and sophomore Madi Mandujano added four points.

The finish was a fitting end of an era for Racine Lutheran Athletics. The game was the final basketball game played in the school’s old gymnasium, as both the boys and girls teams will play in a brand new gym starting next season.

“It’s nice that we closed it out with a win,” Shaffer said. “I love the feel of that gym, especially when it’s full. It’s a great atmosphere.”

As the basketball programs move to a bigger facility, the girls program is upgrading at a high water point. With the win, the Crusaders have now reached the WIAA Sectionals in consecutive seasons for the first time in team history and the first time in any postseason tournament since 1981.

“We’ve got an expectation of winning but I do not stress that winning or losing defines you,” Shaffer said. “You’ve just got to trust the process and compete and keep battling and it will work itself out.”

Up next, Lutheran will be traveling to East Troy on Thursday to face Jefferson (13-14) in the sectional semifinals. The Eagles are led by senior guard Ayianna Johnson, who is committed to West Virginia for college basketball next season.