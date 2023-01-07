High school girls basketball: Strande, Jaramillo lead Lutheran past St. Catherine's

Sarah Strande and Ellie Jaramillo took care of business for the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team Saturday.

The senior guards combined for 42 points in the Crusaders’ 56-32 victory over St. Catherine’s in a Metro Classic Conference game at Racine Lutheran.

While Strande and Jaramillo led the way, Lutheran head coach Steve Shaffer said each and every one of his players had something to do with the win.

“Everyone contributed to the win today,” Shaffer said. “We came out and played very active and we played well, especially on the defensive end. We knew what their offensive strengths were from film and we took away their strengths.”

Lutheran (7-5, 4-1 MCC) jumped ahead early and led 24-15 over the Angels (6-6, 1-5) at the halftime. The Crusaders maintained their lead and expanded it to 14 points before finishing strong down the stretch.

Strande and Jaramillo each had 21 points, with Strande scoring all but four of hers in the second half and Jaramillo getting 12 of hers in the first half.

Sophomore forward Julia Kellner scored 10 points and sophomore guard Sofie Kading, who didn’t score, still made a major contribution. She entered the game when the shorthanded Crusaders were in foul trouble, and played more minutes than she had in any other game this year.

Kading “did what she had to do to keep us successful,” Shaffer said.

Another strong contributor was junior guard Salma Ibarra, who was tasked with defending freshman guard Laila Collier-White, St. Catherine’s leading scorer at around 19 points per game. Ibarra held Collier-White to 13 points, her second-lowest point total this season.

“It was an off night for us tonight,” St. Catherine’s coach Jerome King said. “You are not going to win a lot of games shooting 1 of 23 from (3-point range) and 21% from the field. Lutheran forced us in to a lot of bad shots and played hard.”

Senior forward Kennedee Clark added seven points and seven rebounds for the Angels and Collier-White had six rebounds.

PRAIRIE 63, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 38: The Hawks had little trouble with the Spartans Saturday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.

Prairie (9-2, 5-1 MCC), ranked sixth in Division 4 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, had a seven-point lead over Martin Luther (7-4, 3-2 MCC) at halftime, then broke the game open in the second half thanks to cohesive defensive play and four players scoring in double figures.

“Every aspect of our game was clicking today, starting with Ava Collier-White, who has been a steady defensive and offensive contributor over the last few games,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “We are really starting to see the maturity of her game come to light as the season progresses.”

Collier-White, a junior guard, had 15 points and five assists. Sophomore guard Meg Decker played a well-rounded game with 16 points, seven steals and three assists.

Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and had six assists. Jaramillo said Glass-Barnes drew double-team coverage throughout the game, and was able to create scoring opportunities for her teammates.

Junior wing Reese Jaramillo also had a double-double for Prairie with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Martin Luther was led by Ava Hoppert with 12 points.

WATERFORD 42, WAUKESHA SOUTH 30: The Wolverines overcame early offensive struggles to defeat the Blackshirts Saturday in a nonconference game at Waukesha.

Waterford (6-8) has experienced many highs and lows this season, including a four-game losing streak in Southern Lakes Conference play and its current three-game winning streak.

The Wolverines had a rough start, but got their game together in the second half.

“Offensively, we struggled a bit,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “They really packed in their zone defense, which made it tough to score and get anywhere offensively.

“We got after things a little bit at halftime and in the second half, the girls responded super well, moved the ball better and knocked down some really good looks.”

Senior guard Madison Krueger opened the game with a 3-point basket and was set the tone for her strong play in the first half where she scored eight of her 10 points. Payton Snifka, a junior forward, played a nearly identical game to Krueger, except she had eight of her 10 points in the second half.

“Madison (Krueger) did a good job in the first half,” Brechtl said. “We had a hard time buying a bucket, and it was nice to have her attacking. Payton really stepped up in the second half for us when we were struggling offensively.”

Another key player was junior guard Samantha Talavera, who was moved into a starting position as a guard/forward this season. Talavera played a strong game with seven points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two assists.

“(Talavera) is very strong and athletic — she can play everywhere,” Brechtl said. “She’s been playing in the forward position for us because she is tough enough to do it. She had some really well-rounded play. It’s really nice moving her into that starting position.”

South (1-13), which has not won a game since its nonconference season opener Nov. 18, was led by sophomore forward Ahnya Terry with 14 points.

SHOREWOOD 67, PARK 14: The Panthers were no match for the Greyhounds in a nonconference game Saturday at Shorewood.

Park (2-10), which has lost seven consecutive games, had its lowest offensive output of the season and had just two players, senior point guard Grace Betker and sophomore forward My’Asia Bostick, score points.

Betker, who leads the Panthers in scoring at 18.3 points per game, scored nine points, all in the first half, and Bostick had five.

Shorewood (9-4) had three players score in double figures, led by Faith Robertson with 23 points.