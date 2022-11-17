High school girls basketball: St. Catherine's opens season with a flourish

The St. Catherine’s High School girls basketball team had three freshmen in its lineup Thursday for its season-opening game.

All three made a major impact for the Angels.

St. Catherine’s won its first season opener in five seasons, holding Milwaukee Messmer to just five points in the second half of a 70-20 nonconference victory at St. Catherine’s.

The last season-opening win for the Angels was in 2017, when they beat Horlick 45-37.

Freshmen guards Kaleah Conley and Aniyah Price led the charge for St. Catherine’s, combining for 35 points and 10 steals. Conley had 10 of her 19 points in the first half, Price had 10 of her 16 points in the second half, including two 3-point baskets, and each had five steals.

“We started off with a bang,” first-year Angels coach Jerome King said. “Overall, it was a team effort with everyone in the scorebook scoring.”

St. Catherine’s had four players score in double figures, with senior forward Kennedee Clark recording a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and junior guard Ariana Green adding 12 points and seven rebounds.

The third freshman, guard Londyn Pardo, led the way with six steals as the Angels totaled 28 steals.

St. Catherine’s, which has not had a winning season since 2015-16, led 31-15 at halftime, then outscored the Bishops 39-5 in the second half.

Arnyiah Terry led Messmer (0-1) with 14 points, but just three in the second half.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 41, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 25: The Lady Toppers got a strong inside-outside game from Kayla Loos and evened their record in the young season with a nonconference victory Thursday at Milwaukee.

Loos, a 6-foot senior center, finished with 17 points, making three 3-point baskets. Two of them came in a 10-point first half that helped Catholic Central (1-1) take a 19-10 lead at halftime.

Junior guard Jayden Garratt added nine points and Loos’ sophomore sister, Tenley, added seven points.

Amanda Pike had eight points to lead the Patriots.

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 68, RACINE LUTHERAN 51: The Crusaders, playing in their season opener, had no answer for the Lightning’s 3-point shooting and lost a nonconference game Thursday at Hartland.

The game was close early on and was tied at 14-14 midway through the first half, but Racine Lutheran lost its mojo and Lake Country took advantage, taking control and taking a 38-23 lead at halftime.

“We hit one of those slumps and we need to figure out how to get out of it,” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said. “We have to get out of that funk earlier.”

Racine Lutheran almost cut its deficit to single digits early in the second half, but the Lightning hit a 3-pointer and regained the the momentum, Shaffer said.

Shaffer was pleased with the effort, especially on offense. The Crusaders consistently drew fouls and got to the free-throw line 25 times, but made just 10 foul shots.

“We attacked the basket well and did some positive things,” Shaffer said. “We got the ball inside a lot.”

Julia Kellner, a 6-foot-2 sophomore center, made seven baskets and finished with 14 points along with 11 rebounds. Senior guard Sarah Strande led the Crusaders with 16 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Junior guard Madi Mandujano had four assists for Racine Lutheran.

Senior guard Ellie Jaramillo, who averaged 11.9 points per game last season, was held to an early 3-pointer and just five points by the Lightning.

Lauren Cleary was a force for Lake Country, which had 13 made 3-pointers. All of Cleary's seven made baskets were from beyond the arc and she finished with 24 points. Ava Petersen had three 3s and 13 points.