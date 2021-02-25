High school girls basketball: St. Catherine's graduate Krystal Ellis earns coveted assignment

Her first state tournament game came in 2019, when she worked a Division 2 semifinal. She was selected to work a Division 4 game last year, but it was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Ellis, who also works at the college level in JUCO, the NAIA and Division III, is elated with her latest assignment.

“I’m extremely honored and blessed, actually,” said Ellis, who was inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. “I was happy about getting a Division 1 game. You always want the big games and to know I’ll work the highest-level game is a great honor.”

Was Ellis surprised to earn this honor at a relatively early stage of her career? Not at all. She’s justified in feeling that she earned it.

“I’m meeting the requirements, I’m doing the camps and I’m getting better each year,” she said. “There’s something you can always learn at as a referee.

“It isn’t like, ‘Hey, this year I just know how it works,’ and keep going. Every year, you’ve got to get better. Rules change, mechanics change and I’m just keeping up to speed with everything.”