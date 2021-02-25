High school girls basketball: St. Catherine's graduate Krystal Ellis earns coveted assignment

Going on nine years after Krystal Ellis last captivated fans with her skills on a basketball court, she is a rising star in a different capacity.
The 2005 St. Catherine’s High School graduate recently earned the coveted honor of serving an one of the officials in the Division 1 girls championship game at the WIAA State Tournament Saturday. The Division 1 Tournament is being held this year at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh instead of the Resch Center in Green Bay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 33-year-old Ellis, who first pursued officiating in 2013, will work the championship game at 8:15 p.m. The semifinals, which will be played earlier Saturday, match top-seeded Germantown (27-1) against No. 4 Verona (8-4) and No. 2 Hudson (22-0) against No. 3 Franklin (15-5).
How prestigious of an honor is this?
“There are thousands of Wisconsin high school basketball officials and few get selected to officiate at state,” said Bill Topp, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Editor at Racine-based Referee Magazine. “To be selected to work a championship game is rarified air.”
Ellis, a three-time first-team Associated Press All-State guard for St. Catherine’s who went on to break Marquette University’s career scoring record, has made a rapid ascent the last two years.
Her first state tournament game came in 2019, when she worked a Division 2 semifinal. She was selected to work a Division 4 game last year, but it was cancelled because of the pandemic.
Ellis, who also works at the college level in JUCO, the NAIA and Division III, is elated with her latest assignment.
“I’m extremely honored and blessed, actually,” said Ellis, who was inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. “I was happy about getting a Division 1 game. You always want the big games and to know I’ll work the highest-level game is a great honor.”
Was Ellis surprised to earn this honor at a relatively early stage of her career? Not at all. She’s justified in feeling that she earned it.
“I’m meeting the requirements, I’m doing the camps and I’m getting better each year,” she said. “There’s something you can always learn at as a referee.
“It isn’t like, ‘Hey, this year I just know how it works,’ and keep going. Every year, you’ve got to get better. Rules change, mechanics change and I’m just keeping up to speed with everything.”
Officiating is one tough profession and the number of officials has declined over the years because of the heightening abuse from fans and even coaches. On Feb. 16, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association expressed its support for a bill in the state legislature that would make it a Class A misdemeanor “to harass or intimidate a sports official in response to action taken or with intent to influence a referee, umpire, judge or anyone serving similar functions.”
But Ellis has handled this tense environment. In fact, she has found the challenge of officiating has satisfied the competitive desire she had as a player.
“I think it’s because I will still able to be in the gym and see basketball and still have that feeling of basketball helped a lot,” she said. “It made it a lot easier for me personally not to want to be on the court as much as a basketball player.
“I didn’t lose that sensation that a lot of people lose.”
When asked about her goals, Ellis said, “I’d love to keep moving up in college.”
Based on Topp’s perspective, anything is possible for Ellis.
“Krystal continues to work at the craft and has elevated her officiating through the top-notch education of the Wisconsin Basketball Officials Association, including serving as an instructor,” Topp said. “She is humble; most would never know of her legendary accomplishments as a player. She never uses that for her personal officiating gain.
“She is a shining example not just for women in officiating and for minorities in officiating, but for all officials. Her state assignment is well-earned.”