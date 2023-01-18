High school girls basketball: Spang has career night for Union Grove

UNION GROVE — Call her "E," because that's what Elizabeth Spang prefers. She's even referred to as "E. Spang" on the Union Grove High School girls basketball team's roster.

"When I was young, my brother couldn't say my name, so I just started going by 'E,' " she said.

Call her athletic because her father, R.J., a 1992 Horlick graduate, once pitched in the New York Mets' organization. And her mother, Sarah, played tennis for Marshall University in Huntington, W. Va.

And then call Spang a sensation, because that's what she was Tuesday night.

The 5-foot-9 senior guard scored 14 of her career-high 20 points in the second half to help Union Grove hold on for a 76-64 nonconference victory over New Berlin West at Union Grove.

The Broncos jumped out to a 22-5 lead, but New Berlin West, behind 6-3 UW-Green Bay recruit Meghan Schultz, tied the score twice in the second half.

Without Spang stepping up, West (9-4) might have derailed Union Grove (12-1), which is ranked fourth in Division 2 in this week's Associated Press state poll and has won 11 straight. All she did in addition to those 20 points was contribute two 3-pointers — both in the second half — three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

"I told our team in the pre-game that she was going to be the X-factor," West coach Collin Thompson said. "We knew who there studs were and (Spang) was the person we didn't want to beat us. And she ended up beating us in the end.

"She's a very good player."

Spang was at her best starting with about 11 minutes to play, when she made a 3-pointer to give the Broncos a 54-47 lead. She made a second trey with 7:20 left as Union Grove opened a 61-52 advantage. Then came a reverse layup as Union Grove took a 66-52 lead.

Spang wasn't finished. With 2:49 left, she fed Sydney Ludvigsen with a nice inside pass as the Broncos took a 68-60 lead. And then she made two free throws with 1:22 left.

"I just think I turned up my intensity, was looking for my teammates and taking it to the hoop," Spang said. "I wanted to win, so I turned up my intensity, for sure."

What might have helped her progression as a senior came in Union Grove's only loss so far this season. She missed a layup in the final seconds in the Broncos' 53-51 loss to New Berlin Eisenhower Nov. 22.

"It was a good lesson, because now I know that every shot counts," said Spang, who went 8 for 12 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range Tuesday night. You have to be focused the whole game."

Said Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski: "I know what those girls are capable of and 'E' did an outstanding job. I thought in the first half, we had some bumps in the road and, 'E,' instead of getting down on herself, I thought she went the opposite way and that's what we have to do — have confidence."

While Spang served notice of what she's capable of, Sophia Rampulla was outstanding, as she usually is. The reigning All-Racine County Player of the Year had three fouls by halftime, yet still managed 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocks.

What's more, the 5-10 Rampulla was assigned most of the night to Schultz, who finished with 18 points — nearly four fewer than her season average.

"She's a top kid in the state, she's playing like a senior and I know this is their year to hopefully get over the hump and get to state," Thompson said of Rampulla. "They have the pieces to do that and she's leading the charge there.

"I want her on my team all day."

Spang had similar praise for Rampulla, saying, "She did really good. Even when she's in foul trouble, she plays real good, smart, focused, she sees the court really well too. She just did really good tonight."

Rampulla picked up her fourth foul with about 1:30 to play. But she still managed to play all 36 minutes and make a difference on both ends of the court.

When asked about defending Schultz, who had 34 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in an 87-64 loss to state power Pewaukee (ranked second in Division 2) last Friday, Rampulla said, "She's bigger than most of the girls we ever played against, so it was hard to stay out of foul trouble, but still play an intense game."

Also leading Union Grove was Ludvigsen with 14 points and five rebounds, and Carolyn May with nine points and seven rebounds.

It was a team effort against the Vikings, ranked 10th in Division 2 in the poll, Tuesday night.

"They're ranked 10th in the state for a reason," Domagalski said. "They just got done with a tough game against one of the best teams in our state with Pewaukee, so we didn't play an average team."

• The game was played in Union Grove's old gymnasium because new scoreboards that were being installed Tuesday in the new gym were not completed in time.