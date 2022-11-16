High school girls basketball: Shorthanded Horlick struggles against Greendale

The Horlick High School girls basketball team started the season on a rough note Wednesday.

With six players academically ineligible, Rebels coach Ambrial Sanders had to bring up three players from the junior varsity and play nonconference opponent Greendale with a nine-player roster comprised of two seniors, six sophomores and a freshman.

That group fought valiantly, but the Panthers were too much in a 79-22 victory at Greendale.

“They tried, but they were deer in headlights,” Miller said of her team. “There’s always first-game jitters, but the girls put forth as much effort as they could.”

The lone freshman on the floor for Horlick, Leylanna Cruz, scored all seven of her points in the second half and led the Rebels in scoring. Senior Kamya Mooney and sophomore Domenica Anzalone-Thomas each had five points.

Defensively, sophomore Ameri Lawson had 12 rebounds and three blocked shots, and Mooney added 10 rebounds.

Greendale, which was led by Sammi Glatczak with 11 points and six players with eight or nine points, was helped by 27 Rebels turnovers.

Miller wasn’t discouraged by the result and feels improvement will come.

“We have some room to grow and jell,” Miller said.