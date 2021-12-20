High school girls basketball: Rufus King flips script on Case

The Case High School girls basketball team was seemingly in control of its nonconference game Monday against Milwaukee Rufus King at Case.

Then the Generals flipped the script on the Eagles.

Case led 42-31 with 13 minutes left in the game, but was outscored 34-12 by King the rest of the way in a 65-54 loss.

Eagles assistant coach Chris Hood said the Generals’ height advantage came into play and resulted in a lot of putbacks on their end and one-shot possessions on Case’s end. King took the lead with about seven minutes left, Hood said.

“King has some good-sized ballplayers,” Hood said, referring to the five girls ranging from 6-foot to 6-2, including starters Alexis Young (6-0), Imani Warren (6-0) and Aniya White (6-1) and Jayla Johnson (6-2) coming off the bench. “The biggest thing was we got outrebounded.

“We were in it until the 13-minute mark, then they got into a different gear and pulled away.”

The Eagles (7-3) led 31-26 at halftime — leading scorer Nevaeh Watson (21.3 points per game) had 15 points in the first 18 minutes — and senior Olivia Spaulding made a pair of 3-point baskets early in the second half to help extend the lead to 11.

After that, it was all Generals (6-1).

Watson, who was double- and triple-teamed for most of the game, finished with 20 points.

“They put a lot of pressure on her,” Hood said. “They tried to defend her and keep her away from the ball, and she still had a decent game.”

The Eagles’ second-leading scorer, Mariah Espinoza (16.3 per game) was ill and did not play, but Hood did not use that as an excuse.

“The other girls stepped up and played as hard as they could,” Hood said.

Senior Sydni Hill had 12 points and Spaulding finished with three 3-pointers and 11 points for Case.

Warren, who averages 20 points per game, was held to 15 points, her second-lowest total of the season. White added 12. King had 41 rebounds, seven each by Young, White and 6-1 starter Lauryn Hunt.

OAK CREEK 56, WATERFORD 20: The Wolverines’ recent shooting woes continued Monday as they shot a season-low 15.4 percent from the field in a nonconference loss at Waterford.

Waterford (4-7), which has lost three of its last four games, played “decent” on defense, coach Dena Brechtl said, but the Wolverines had a season low in points.

“We forced them into a handful of turnovers (in the first half),” Brechtl said. “They got a couple lucky buckets and we had some defensive breakdowns.”

Brechtl hasn’t quite figured out why the offense is struggling so much.

“We couldn’t score,” Brechtl said. “At the beginning of the year, we were putting points on the board, but lately we can’t buy a point. We need to get our defense to generate some offense, but that’s not happening lately.

“But we’ll be OK.”

In their previous two losses, the Wolverines shot 21.4 percent against Union Grove (9 of 42 in a 65-22 loss) on Dec. 9 and 19.3 percent against Westosha Central (11 of 57 in a 40-27 loss) on Dec. 16.

Madison Krueger had six points and three steals to lead Waterford; no one else had more than three points. Mikayla Acker and Emma Henningfield each had six rebounds.

Brechtl commended the effort of Paige Strasser, who had two points, three rebounds and was “an energy bug” for the Wolverines.

“We definitely had some good possessions when she was in the game,” Brechtl said. “She kept us fired up.”

Kiersten Zartner had 11 points to lead the Knights (5-3), who led 27-10 at halftime.

