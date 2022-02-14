High school girls basketball roundup: Broncos rout Demons in regular season finale

Union Grove High School girls basketball had already clinched the Southern Lakes Conference championship this past Friday.

It was the program's 10th conference title since 2007, their third in succession and first outright since the 2017-18 season.

If there were any signs of slowing down in their regular season finale Monday night on the road against conference rivals Burlington — it wasn't reflected in the score line.

The Broncos won 78-30 to finish their season with an overall record of 22-2 and a spotless 14-0 record in the Southern Lakes Conference.

"I was concerned, a Monday night game on the road," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "But we find ways to motivate ourselves. It speaks to the maturity of our team."

Maturity — as well as depth and a willingness to share the ball.

The Broncos, ranked fifth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, had six players scoring eight or more points in Monday night's win. The team combined for 16 assists and charged to a 48-19 lead by halftime.

"The girls all get along," Domagalski said of the team's chemistry. "Everyone on our team can put the ball in the hoop."

The Broncos were able to rotate through their bench in the second half. Still, the offensive fireworks were still on display. The Broncos outscored the Demons (6-15, 3-10 SLC) 30-10 in the second half.

Sophia Rampulla led the Broncos with a game-high 16 points. Rampulla went 7 of 10 from the field, scored a pair of 3-pointers and contributed six rebounds, six steals, four assists and two blocks.

Sydney Ludvigsen added 13 points and Paige Cotton 10. While Payton Calouette, Ava Domagalski and Emmy Pettit each scored eight points on the night.

"It's good for us as a team going into regionals," Domagalski said. "Our team is focused, We have to expect the unexpected going into regionals. Mentally, we're in a good spot."

The Demons were led in scoring by Brinley Clapp with 13 points. Clapp scored 11 of the team's 19 points in the first half before being locked down offensively by the Broncos defense for the rest of the night.

"Union Grove is really good," Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. "All you can do is tip your hat. I am proud of the things we did. I think it helped us get better for our playoff push."

MILWAUKEE RIVERSIDE 53, HORLICK 34: A lengthy scoring drought sank the Rebels chances of a nonconference win on Monday night in Racine.

The Rebels (3-19) trailed 25-17 after the first half. But an eight minute scoring drought in the second half for the Rebels allowed the Tigers (10-8) to extend their lead beyond reach.

"We hung in there," Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. "The game was good for us in the first half. We couldn't capitalize in the second."

Ameri Lawson led the Rebels with a team-high 10 points. Kambria Harrell added 8 points and Vantaya Johnson 7 points.

The loss for the Rebels is their third straight following a 52-49 win against Park on Feb. 4.

KENOSHA TREMPER 68, PARK 33: The Trojans used a strong first half to overwhelm the Panthers during Monday's Southeast Conference game in Racine.

The Panthers (0-19, 0-12 SEC) trailed the Trojans (6-16, 4-9 SEC) by 28 points after the first half. The game would tighten up considerably in the second half. But the Trojans still outscored the Panthers 27-20 in the frame.

Grace Betker led the Panthers with 17 points. Betker produced 12 of the Panthers' 20 second half points. Shelby Jennings added 8 points for the Panthers in the loss.

PRAIRIE 90. ST. CATHERINE'S 18: The Hawks celebrated senior night on Monday with an explosive offensive showing in a Metro Classic Conference game in Wind Point.

After a grinding game against Milwaukee Saint Thomas More on Friday, which saw the team clinch its 14th conference title after a 59-49 win, the Hawks (21-2, 15-0 MCC) wanted a cleaner performance.

The Hawks, ranked 10th in Division 4, did just that. And did it early by jumping out to a commanding lead and finished the half up 48-10.

"We didn't play too well on Friday night," Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. "The girls wanted to redeem themselves."

Jasonya "JJ" Barnes was leading the way offensively and did so with near surgical precision. Barnes only missed a single shot in 14 attempts from the field and ended with a game-high 28 points. Three others hit double-digit scoring totals: Meg Decker with 17, Sophia Lawler with 12 and Ava Collier-White with 11.

"We play together as a team and everyone wants to see each other do well," Jaramillo said. "They all work so hard. And that has carried us through this season."

The Angels (5-18, 2-13 MCC) were led in scoring by Emmerson Davidovic with five points — all scored in the second half. Heavenly Griffin added four points.

The win for the Hawks, who a season ago went 4-22, was their 14th straight with a game remaining in their regular season. Their next game is Thursday night on the road against Greendale Martin Luther — who sit second in conference and were ranked seventh in Division 3 prior to dropping a 53-46 loss to Racine Lutheran this past Friday.

"That is a perfect game for us to get going into the playoffs," Jaramillo said. "It is a really good gauge for us."

