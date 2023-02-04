Every game the Union Grove High School girls basketball team plays lately seems to feature some kind of major accomplishment.

Friday night, the Broncos had two of them.

Senior guard Sydney Ludvigsen set the school record for most made 3-point baskets in a career, and the Broncos clinched the outright season title of the Southern Lakes Conference, with a 53-33 victory over Badger at Lake Geneva.

Ludvigsen set herself up in a perfect position to break the record by making six 3-pointers Tuesday in Union Grove’s 79-40 win over Waterford.

The senior forward needed to make just two more 3s Friday to break the record and accomplished just that — making exactly two in her team-leading 21-point performance.

That gives Ludvigsen 164 career 3-pointers, passing previous record holder Brooklyn Bull, a 2018 Union Grove graduate and the Broncos’ all-time leading scorer, who finished with 163 3s.

The Broncos earned a share of the SLC title in that same game Tuesday, but beating the Badgers Friday means the Broncos have the conference title all to themselves for the second straight year and for seventh time since the 2006-07 season.

It’s their fourth SLC title in a row, eighth in the last nine years and their 11th overall, and all 11 have happened under head coach Rob Domagalski.

“For us to do that for the fourth year in a row, it’s a testament to how hard the girls work,” Domagalski said. “As a coach, you expect everything to be perfect and sometimes it’s not, but when the dust settles, I am very proud of this team.”

Union Grove (18-1, 11-0 SLC), ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, led Badger 34-17 at the half and played a dominant defensive game overall, but Domagalski said his team played a less than perfect game.

“I think we had good intentions and our defensive tenacity was pretty good; we forced close to 30 turnovers on Badger,” Domagalski said. “The problem we had is we didn’t convert those into points.

“We did everything we were supposed to and put them in situations that made them uncomfortable, but we didn’t convert those turnovers.”

Sophia Rampulla, a senior guard who set the school rebounding record on Tuesday, had another productive game with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, four assists and four blocks. Rampulla is at 1,063 career points, four behind 2017 graduate Janelle Shiffler (1,067) for fifth place all-time for the Broncos.

Badger (11-7, 6-5) was led by junior guard Lily Villarreal with 10 points.

PRAIRIE 76, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 18: The Hawks used a balanced offensive attack and a suffocating defense Friday to roll to another Metro Classic Conference victory on Senior Night at Prairie.

Prairie (16-2, 12-1 MCC) held Shoreland Lutheran (5-14, 2-9 MCC) to nine first-half points on two made shots.

“Everyone plays so unselfish,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “They don’t care about their stat lines, they just want us to win. And when you play like that, you end up having a pretty good stat line.”

Junior wing Reese Jaramillo scored 23 points to lead the Hawks. Junior guard Ava Collier-White added 15 points, six steals and six assists; sophomore guard Meg Decker finished with 14 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists; and sophomore guard Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes had 10 points.

Prairie honored its lone senior, Sophia Lawler, on its final home game of the regular season. Lawler finished with 14 points.

“It was good for Sophia to have a nice game,” Abby Jaramillo said. “She’s been with the program for four years and has improved a lot.”

Coach Jaramillo also praised the defense of Decker, who was tasked with guarding Shoreland’s leading scorer, Amanda Heusterberg.

Decker held Heusterberg, who averages 19 points per game and scored 22 against the Hawks in their previous meeting this season, to zero points.

Moren Fitzpatrick led the Pacers with five points.

KENOSHA TREMPER 61, CASE 40: The Eagles had a rough outing Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.

Tremper (14-7, 7-4 SEC) completed the season sweep of Case (4-15, 3-8) with Friday’s win, having previously defeated Case 68-37 on Jan. 3. In similar fashion to the first game, the Eagles were held to 22 points in the first half and trailed the Hawks by eight points at halftime.

The Trojans broke free in the second half with big offensive performances from Aliana Brown and Emily Giese, who combined for 18 points in the second half and finished the game with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Angelina Ortiz and Je’Quiasia Williams each scored 10 points to lead the Eagles.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 72, HORLICK 45: The Rebels were competitive, but had a hard time scoring Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick.

Indian Trail jumped ahead early and led 41-17 over Horlick (1-20, 0-11 SEC) at halftime.

“We played a solid first half,” Rebels coach Ambrial Sanders said. “Tonight, the ladies took pride in defense. Shots weren’t falling consistently like we wanted them to, but we kept working.”

Junior guard Adrianna Gonzalez had 25 points to lead Indian Trail (10-10, 4-7).

“Gonzalez played huge for Indian Trail,” Sanders said. “She finds a way to score and is very athletic. Gianni Harris (17 points) also stepped up big for them and knocked down some key shots.”

Senior forward Madison Tomachefsky had 10 points to lead the Rebels. Kamya Mooney had nine points and 12 rebounds, and Ameri Lawson had six points and five rebounds.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 75, PARK 40: The Panthers trailed 35-19 at halftime and shot just 26% from the field Friday in a Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.

Senior guard Grace Betker scored half of Park’s points with 21, going 6 of 14 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Sophomore My’Asia Bostick had 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks to go along with four points for the Panthers (4-15, 2-9 SEC).

No further information was available for Bradford (16-5, 9-2).

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 60, BURLINGTON 50: The Demons were unable to break out of their recent slide, losing Friday's Southern Lakes Conference game at Paddock Lake.

The Demons (12-9, 5-7 SLC) trailed 28-27 after the first half. The Falcons (6-14, 4-7) tightened up their defensive efforts in the second half.

Senior forward Brooke Wright led the Demons in scoring with 11 points, but was limited to two points in the second half. Sophomore guard Brinley Clapp entered the game averaging 13.2 points per game and was held to seven points.

Kayla Warner added 10 points for the Demons, who have lost five straight games.

"We battled hard but gave up too many offense rebounds tonight," Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. "Our outside shot was a little off tonight and we hard time getting to the rim.

"We played really well at times but weren’t consistent."

The Falcons didn't just do well defensively and with their work on the boards. They also made good from the free throw line, making 16 of 23 attempts. Reese Rynberg scored a game-high 23 points for the Falcons and went 11 of 14 from the line.