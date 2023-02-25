UNION GROVE — Just call Sophia Rampulla the queen of Union Grove High School girls basketball.

Playing her final home game Saturday night, the senior guard scored 24 points in the Broncos' 82-42 victory over Delavan-Darien in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship. That gave her 1,197 career points, which surpassed 2018 graduate Brooklyn Bull's previous scoring record of 1,194 at Union Grove.

What's more, the 5-foot-10 senior guard also holds the program record for rebounds (833) and assists (280).

"I love her game," Delavan-Darien coach Christine Lumkes said. "She's a winner. She puts the time in, obviously."

With Rampulla leading the way, Union Grove (24-2) earned a 7 p.m. sectional semifinal berth against Waukesha West (22-3) Thursday at Elkhorn. The Broncos opened the season with a 53-41 victory over West Nov. 18 and also defeated the Wolverines twice during the 2021-22 season, including 55-53 in a sectional semifinal last March 3.

"All three games could have gone either way," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "It was a battle each time."

Union Grove senior Sydney Ludvigsen discussed Thursday's matchup with plenty of respect for West.

"They lost a few people, but they're the exact same team," Ludvigsen said. "They're still super tough, super aggressive and it's definitely going to be a hard game. We just have to stay optimistic the entire time."

It doesn't hurt being led by Rampulla, who went 8 for 18 from the floor, 5 for 12 from 3-point range and finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

It's a tribute to Rampulla that she has been someone who routinely puts her teammates first on the floor, yet still managed to set the program's career scoring record. With as many as four games remaining in her high school career, the UW-Milwaukee recruit has a chance to take ownership of that record for a long time.

"It's an amazing feat," Domagalski said. "To score the way she has with the amount of scoring we have around her, it just shows you how good she is. She shares the ball. She's unselfish.

"She's on the leaderboard as the No. 1 scorer, but I don't look at her as the No. 1 scorer. I look at her as the No. 1 teammate that Union Grove has seen. What a great human being. Obviously, all the girls are awesome."

Not surprisingly, Rampulla took the record in stride, saying, "Honestly, points don't matter to me as long as we get the win as a team and we're having fun with it. Then it's the best game to play."

Union Grove, which defeated Fort Atkinson 86-31 in a regional semifinal Friday night, took control from the start, leading 30-6 with 7:02 left in the first half and 43-15 at halftime.

Domagalski substituted freely in the second half, allowing reserves Ashley Lamers (nine points), Brooklyn Lamers (four), Samantha Hafferkamp (four) and Hannah Orcutt to contribute quality minutes.

Finishing in double figures for the Broncos were Elizabeth Spang (12 points) and Carolyn May and Ludvigsen (10 each).

• Waukesha West advanced Saturday with a 64-32 victory over Elkhorn. The Wolverines have won 10 of their last 11 games.