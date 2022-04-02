High school girls basketball: Racine Lutheran's Shaffer repeats as coach of the year

Against all odds, Steve Shaffer took his Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team to the brink.

Never mind that he had graduated two NCAA Division I recruits in the previous two seasons — Caroline Strande in 2020 and Morgann Gardner last season.

Or that his 13-player roster included four freshmen.

Or that two of his starters — Nevaiah Bell-Tenner and Justyce Nelson were sidelined early this season because of injuries.

Or that the Crusaders were 7-9 on Jan. 20.

After eliminating two state powers during the post season, Shaffer had Lutheran in position to advance to its first WIAA Division 4 State Tournament. He almost got the Crusaders there.

In fact, had Bell-Tenner’s desperation 30-foot shot as time expired in overtime had maybe another inch or two on it, Lutheran would have defeated Laconia and earned a berth at the state tournament in Green Bay.

It a masterful performance by Shaffer, who was voted the All-Racine County Coach of the Year in girls basketball for the third time since taking over Lutheran’s program in 2016.

“He did an excellent job of getting the most out of the team he had,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “I know he wasn’t real deep on the bench, but I thought some of his players really stepped up.

“Bell-Tenner impressed me the most when we played them. I thought she was under control, demanded the ball and was not afraid. He noticed that. We scouted them early in the year and, as the year went on, you could see they were starting to mold and he was putting the pieces into place where they were starting to have success.”

Still, few could have seen this. Strande, the all-time leading scorer among boys or girls in Racine County history, was the county’s Player of the Year in 2019 and ‘20. Gardner received the same honor last season.

Wasn’t the Crusaders’ cupboard supposed to be relatively bare after the graduation of the two most statistically successful players in the program’s history?

One would think so.

So how did the Crusaders stun The Milwaukee Academy of Science 56-52 in a regional championship Feb. 26? This is the same Academy of Science that had defeated Lutheran 71-58 Jan. 20 and finished the regular season ranked second in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll.

And how did Lutheran handle Prairie 56-51 in a sectional semifinal March 3? Prairie, behind freshman sensation JJ Barnes, had entered that game with a 16-game winning streak and had defeated Lutheran twice during the regular season.

The bottom line is this: Shaffer had taken Lutheran further this year than he had with Strande and Gardner. And while the Crusaders had a relatively modest 16-12 record, they had won six straight before that agonizing loss to Laconia.

In other words, Shaffer got his young team to peak when it mattered most. And it was enough for him to edge Prairie’s Abby Jaramillo and Union Grove’s Domagalski — the two had a combined record of 49-6 last season — in Coach of the Year voting.

“Being recognized by my coaching peers is a very humbling experience,” said Shaffer, who has been a longtime assistant to Melody Owsley at Prairie before taking over Lutheran’s program. “I look at it more as winning an award for our program than I do winning an award for me.

“Because without the girls in my program and without the effort that they put in and how coachable they were, we’re not the program that gets an award like this. So I look at this like this is a team award and not my award.

“But this season is one of the most gratifying seasons that I have had in my coaching career. This was just an incredible season in that we had a lot of adversity to overcome and we were able to overcome that.”

