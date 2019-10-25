By the time Caroline Strande settled into her parents' car for the return trip to Racine Oct. 14, she had a pretty good idea of what she wanted to do.
The senior guard for the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team had just visited the University of Minnesota with her parents, Peter and Julie. There was a great deal that stood out about the Big Ten Conference program, but there was one aspect that pushed the Golden Gophers to the top of her list.
And that was the coaching of Lindsay Whalen, one of the most accomplished players in the history of women's basketball.
Strande informed Whalen Tuesday that Minnesota was her choice. After spending the next couple of days informing the other schools she visited about her choice, Strande made her final choice public Friday.
"Lindsay Whalen is one of the best women's basketball coaches of all time," Strande said when asked why she chose Minnesota. "I know I can look up to her and learn a lot from her."
Strande, who said she will sign her national letter of intent in November, was impressed by what she saw while attending a team scrimmage during her official visit.
"I went to the Maroon-and-Gold scrimmage that they had and that was really awesome," she said. "I just saw the style of play they play and how I can fit into it.
"I got a tour of the campus, I met with the coaching staff, I spent time with the players and I loved it all. And I'm so excited to go there."
Whalen opened with 12 straight victories after being named Minnesota's coach prior to last season and finished 21-11 overall and 9-9 in the Big Ten Conference. She replaced Marlene Stoll, who left after four seasons to take over Texas Tech's program.
The Golden Gophers advanced to the second round of the WNIT last season, losing 72-65 to Cincinnati March 24.
The 37-year-old Whalen had an extensive resume as as player. During her career at Minnesota from 2000-04, she was a three-time All-American. She led the Golden Gophers to the Sweet Sixteen as a junior and to its only Final Four appearance to date one year later.
Her No. 13 jersey hangs in the rafters of Williams Arena.
As a member of the Minnesota Lynx, Whalen won WNBA championships in 2011, '13, '15 and '17. Among the numerous other accomplishments in her playing career are gold medals in the Olympics (2012, '16) and the World Championships (2010, '14).
"She was a four-time WNBA champion, she's won two gold medals, she's done it all," Strande said. "She made it to a Final Four at Minnesota and she's a real likable person. I really like her personality, who she is as a person and how she handles herself. She's just a great role model."
Strande verbally committed to Bradley, a Division I program in Peoria, Ill., last November. But after a strong summer playing AAU basketball, she decided to re-open her recruitment and kept Bradley as one of her options.
Starting in early September, she used her five official visits on, in order, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Villanova, Penn State and Minnesota. Strande also was offered a full scholarship from West Virginia.
The 5-foot-11 Strande said she doesn't plan on red-shirting once she arrives in Minneapolis for the 2020-21 season and hopes to earn ample playing time early. It appears she will have ample opportunity.
Leading scorer Kenisha Bell, an honorable mention All-American last season who started her career at Marquette, completed her career last season. The only other returning players on Minnesota's roster who started games last season are seniors Taiye Bello and Jasmine Brunson and junior Destiny Pitts.
"My goal is to play a lot my freshman year," Strande said. "I don't plan on red-shirting at all."
With the recruiting process behind her, Strande can concentrate on his final season at Lutheran. What has she meant to this program? The season prior to her arrival, Lutheran went 7-17 in 2015-16. In the subsequent three seasons, the Crusaders have gone 16-9, 16-7 and 21-3.
"I'm excited for this season and we should go really far," she said. "I want to go undefeated and make it to state. That's always the goal."
