High school girls basketball: Racine Lutheran remains undefeated after slow start WITH VIDEO

"She's got competitiveness that is rarely seen in a player," Shaffer said. "She does not want to lose and she's willing to do whatever it takes to get that victory for us."

Corey Scheel, the former athletic director at St. Catherine's, has been Martin Luther's coach since 2015, the year before Strande arrived at Lutheran. He's seen this kind of production from the 5-foot-11 guard plenty of times.

"We were happy to hold her to only 11 points in the first half," Scheel said. "She takes advantage of any mistake that you make and she's a very smart player. She's such a smart player. You see that she recognizes things and knows how to use her body and draw the foul real well.

"She just sees things on the floor, I think, that some of the younger girls who haven't been around as long, don't see. She's definitely a special player."

With Lutheran not at full strength, Seitz and Bell-Tenner made invaluable contributions. Seitz scored six of her eight points in the first half. And Bell-Tenner scored all seven of her points in the second half.

And then there was the 6-2 Gardner, who held 6-0 Martin Luther center Sydney Burris to 14 points, just one of which came in the second half. Burris entered the game as the Spartans' leading scorer at 15.5 points per game.