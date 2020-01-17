High school girls basketball: Racine Lutheran remains undefeated after slow start WITH VIDEO

RACINE — As snow accumulated outside Friday night, it was easy to surmise that the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team was going through a mid-winter slump.
The usually dominant Crusaders had to rally to defeat Whitefish Bay Dominican 71-70 Tuesday night. They were trailing Greendale Martin Luther 31-29 at halftime Friday night after a number of shots didn't fall. What's more, a flu bug had taken a toll of the team, which compelled coach Steve Shaffer to keep away from the Crusaders' bread-and-butter press for the second straight game.
Yet, team members seemed free and loose as they warmed up just before the second half started. And by the time this Metro Classic Conference game was over, the Crusaders remained undefeated with a 69-50 victory.
Caroline Strande, held to 11 points in the first half, finished with 34 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a block. Morgann Gardner added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Mya Seitz and Nevaiah Bell-Tenner combined for 15 points.
Just when it appeared the Crusaders (12-0, 6-0 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, might suffer their first loss of the season, they pulled together.
Not that these girls had any doubt.
"I knew we were in a slump, but I knew we could pull it out in the end," said Strande, who unofficially pulled to within 133 points of passing Sonja Henning and becoming the all-time leading scorer in Racine County, boys or girls.
Lutheran struggled with its shooting in the first half and it started with Strande, who could not get her outside shot to fall. But Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer wasn't concerned with what he was seeing, just as his players weren't.
"Some players for them hit '3's' that don't normally hit '3's' " he said. "I thought we did a real nice job overall defensively. There were just a couple of minor things here and there that I thought we could have fixed, which we did in the second half.
"In the second half, I thought we clamped down in the first eight minutes and really played solid defense. How we played defense up at Dominican was completely the opposite."
Offensively, Strande kept shooting and started connecting. It started with 13:39 to play, when the Minnesota recruit made two free throws to give the Crusaders the lead for good at 37-36.
And then it was off to the races. As Minnesota assistant coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis looked on, the Golden Gophers' prized recruit didn't disappoint as the Crusaders started to pull away from Martin Luther (7-6, 6-1 MCC).
Strande connected on some 3-pointers. She fired some beautiful assists inside to Bell-Tenner for easy baskets. She made steals and scored on layups. When it was over, Strande increased her career point total to 2,104 (Henning, a 1987 Horlick graduate, scored 2,236).
"She's got competitiveness that is rarely seen in a player," Shaffer said. "She does not want to lose and she's willing to do whatever it takes to get that victory for us."
Corey Scheel, the former athletic director at St. Catherine's, has been Martin Luther's coach since 2015, the year before Strande arrived at Lutheran. He's seen this kind of production from the 5-foot-11 guard plenty of times.
"We were happy to hold her to only 11 points in the first half," Scheel said. "She takes advantage of any mistake that you make and she's a very smart player. She's such a smart player. You see that she recognizes things and knows how to use her body and draw the foul real well.
"She just sees things on the floor, I think, that some of the younger girls who haven't been around as long, don't see. She's definitely a special player."
With Lutheran not at full strength, Seitz and Bell-Tenner made invaluable contributions. Seitz scored six of her eight points in the first half. And Bell-Tenner scored all seven of her points in the second half.
And then there was the 6-2 Gardner, who held 6-0 Martin Luther center Sydney Burris to 14 points, just one of which came in the second half. Burris entered the game as the Spartans' leading scorer at 15.5 points per game.
"Morgann Gardner played really well inside for us going against Burris, who can be very physical," Shaffer said. "I thought one of the keys to the game was going to be which post player got into foul trouble.
"Morgann was able to stay out of foul trouble most of the night. And then when she did get into it, she played extremely smart to keep herself out on the floor and give us minutes and production."