High school girls basketball: Racine Lutheran features strong supporting cast

Here is what each of them have meant to the Crusaders:

Mya Seitz

It was during a cross country meet at UW-Parkside during his sophomore season in October 2018 when it became obvious to Seitz that something was not right in her left leg while she was warming up. Seitz still ran the race , but would later learn that she had torn her quad muscle.

That wiped out her sophomore season of basketball, when the Crusaders went 21-3. And she wondered whether she would ever play again.

“I knew the season was over, because nobody comes back from an injury and plays in the playoffs,” she said. “I took the summer off and then, a couple weeks before the season, I talked to Caroline and she wanted me to play. And I still wanted to play, but I wasn’t sure because I hadn’t played since freshman year.

“So we went to the gym before the season started and here I am.”

Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer is glad the 5-foot-2 Seitz decided to return. Even though she had only scored 22 points during her freshman season, when she also played on the junior varsity, Seitz turned out to be someone who could make an immediate contribution.