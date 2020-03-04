High school girls basketball: Racine Lutheran features strong supporting cast

RACINE — You’re likely aware of the big two by now.
The other three have also played vital roles for the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team during this season, the most successful in the program’s history.
Their names are Alexis Peterson, Nevaiah Bell-Tenner and Mya Seitz and they each have their own stories to tell in this season to remember. Peterson started last season but only averaged 6.8 points per game. Bell-Tenner came off the bench and averaged 2.5. And Seitz wasn’t even on the team last season and was wondering if she would ever play again.
But they have all played their roles in complementing Caroline Strande, the fifth-leading scorer among girls in state history, and 6-foot-2 center Morgann Gardner. Strande and Gardner have accounted for 68% of the Crusaders’ offense this season (1,265 of their 1,857 points), but Prairie coach Alan Mills has seen what the other three have meant during the Crusaders’ 24-0 season.
“I think with all three of them, with Mya, Nevaiah and Alexis, maybe in some ways, it’s underappreciated with what they do offensively,” Mills said. “They get to the right spots, so when defenses clue in on Caroline and Morgann, that leaves them open a lot.
“They know their roles. They know that Caroline is going to score a lot. They know that Morgann is going to be a big part of the offense. But they have roles to play.”
Here is what each of them have meant to the Crusaders:
Mya Seitz
It was during a cross country meet at UW-Parkside during his sophomore season in October 2018 when it became obvious to Seitz that something was not right in her left leg while she was warming up. Seitz still ran the race , but would later learn that she had torn her quad muscle.
That wiped out her sophomore season of basketball, when the Crusaders went 21-3. And she wondered whether she would ever play again.
“I knew the season was over, because nobody comes back from an injury and plays in the playoffs,” she said. “I took the summer off and then, a couple weeks before the season, I talked to Caroline and she wanted me to play. And I still wanted to play, but I wasn’t sure because I hadn’t played since freshman year.
“So we went to the gym before the season started and here I am.”
Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer is glad the 5-foot-2 Seitz decided to return. Even though she had only scored 22 points during her freshman season, when she also played on the junior varsity, Seitz turned out to be someone who could make an immediate contribution.
“I was not expecting her back this year and right before the season began, she gave me a text and told me she had been working out, everything was feeling fine and she had been given clearance by the doctor to play. Right away, she said, ‘What do I need to do to earn a starting spot?’
“I said, ‘Well, you’re really a junior coming back as a sophomore since you didn’t play last year. Let’s just put you on the court, I’ll tell you what your strengths are, what your weaknesses are and where you need to improve.’ And from day one, she has been focused on, ‘What do I have to do to help make this a better team?’ “
In what has been Lutheran’s closest call this season — a 71-70 victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican Jan. 14 — Seitz scored a career-best 11 points. But her real game is about the intangibles she offers.
“She’s just a smart player,” Mills said. “She knows what her limits are and she plays within those limits. She gets herself in the right spot on the court on the offensive end and any guard she can defend.”
Nevaiah Bell-Tenner
You have free articles remaining.
She started hyphenating her name this season after her mother, Candice, married Cory Tenner. Tenner’s son, Tyler, became the state’s all-time leading rusher last fall as a senior running back for Lutheran.
The junior also started bringing a new and improved game to Lutheran this season after usually being the first player off the bench as a sophomore. Bell-Tenner played for the Midwest Elite AAU team in Illinois last summer and Shaffer noticed a big progression in her game after that experience.
“It was a very good AAU team and I was like, ‘whew, I don’t know if she’s quite at that level or not,’ “ he said. “I gave my recommendation about her to one of the coaches there and I said, ‘She’s probably going to be borderline for you,’ but she just took it and grasped it by the horns out there, got it and earned in on her own.
“The work that she put in during the offseason has really paid off. She has continued that development throughout the season and has grown so much as a player compared to where she was on the first day of practice this year.”
The 5-8 Bell-Tenner is the Crusaders’ third-leading scorer with an average of 9.3 points per game. She also averages 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals. Furthermore, she has Lutheran’s highest percentage from the free-throw line (.775) and is shooting .333 from 3-point range.
Her best game came Feb. 7 at Milwaukee, when she went 13 for 22 and had a career-high 28 points, five assists, four rebounds and steals in the Crusaders’ 82-47 victory over Saint Thomas More.
What did that AAU team mean to Bell-Tenner’s growth?
“It just helped me be more confident,” she said. “Last year, I wouldn’t shoot that much. I would be too scared to really do anything. But this year, I can drive more and shoot more.
“I just feel I have grown as a person and am more mature.”
Said Mills: “Nevaiah’s an outstanding defender, she has tremendous length and I’m impressed by how quickly she has come to understand where to be on the offensive end of the floor to best complement Caroline and Morgann.”
Alexis Peterson
Just call this 5-8 junior reliable. She has started since her freshman season and played in the shadow of Strande and Gardner and has never been one to put up big numbers. But Peterson just seems to be there when the Crusaders need her the most.
“She’s my best player, I think, off the ball,” Shaffer said. “She really understands rotations, where to move on defense and how to play on defense. She’s willing to get in there and mix it up and rebound and has developed her game underneath the basket with shot fakes and being able to take the ball up strong against taller players.
“She just has that utility role of being a jack of all trades for us. She does everything well.”
What does Peterson, who averages 4.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals, see as her primary role?
“It’s more on defense and I bring a lot of talking to the team, too,” she said. “I try to set screens for other people and get them open a lot. In my opinion, defense is what wins games and I just love playing defense more than offense.
“Since grade school, I’ve been taught that defense is one of most important things with being able to talk and moving your feet and sliding.”
Said Mills: “She’s played since she was a freshman and that’s an advantage because she knows Caroline and Morgann and how they play. She knows how to complement them on the floor and she really works hard defensively.”