High school girls basketball: Racine Lutheran dominates after slow start

At first, Steve Shaffer was seeing a problem with his Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team.

That's because he wasn't seeing the Racine Lutheran he had come to expect to see.

"For the first six minutes of the game, we looked like we were playing in new territory," Shaffer said.

And then the Crusaders (7-0) got untracked, rolling to a 64-34 victory over previously unbeaten Stevens Point Pacelli in the UW-Stevens Point Tournament Friday.

Caroline Strande scored 35 points — one fewer than her season average. But the real standout for this game, Shaffer said, was 6-foot-2 junior center Morgann Gardner.

Gardner was assigned 6-1 Pacelli center Sarah Mueller, who entered the game averaging 25.0 points and 13.4 rebounds per game for Pacelli (7-1). With Gardner blanketing her, Mueller was held to just eight points. And four of those came late in the game, when Gardner was on the bench.

"We fronted her the whole game," Shaffer said. "And Morgann got around and really had a lot of tips on their passes into her. And then when they did try to get it over the top, we did a real nice job on our weakside help.