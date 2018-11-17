Megan Lichter made an impression on her coach Saturday.
The freshman guard for the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball offered some solid playing time in the Crusaders’ 82-59 season-opening nonconference victory over Case at Lutheran.
While she only scored one basket in a game that featured 52 fouls, Lichter played a strong six minutes in the second half after Jaydin Davis picked up her fourth foul.
“Megan Lichter got on the court and just played solid basketball,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “For that six-minute stretch, she just solidified things out there.”
Junior guard Caroline Strande, who recently made a verbal commitment to Bradley University. had a strong start to the season. She finished with 34 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Strande went 13 for 18 from the free-throw line.
“She did a lot of great things for us tonight,” Shaffer said.
Morgann Gardner added 22 points and eight rebounds for Lutheran.
Ariyah Brooks led Case with 16 points. Abreanna Jones added 15 and Jasmine Malone 13.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 49, MILWAUKEE OBAMA 17: The Lady Toppers improved to 2-0 with this nonconference at Burlington.
Leading 21-10 at halftime, Catholic Central put the game away by outscoring Obama 28-7 in the second half.
Eight of the Lady Toppers’ nine players scored at least one basket. Emma Klein led the way with 14 points while Elizabeth Klein added eight.
“We played back-to-back games,” Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenberg said. “We were a little tired today, but I think we played through it very nicely.
“We missed a lot of shots that should fall for us, but we’ve been playing great defense.”
