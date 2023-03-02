The Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team led Jefferson 26-13 at halftime and maintained that lead for most of the second half Thursday in a 54-48 WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal victory at East Troy.

Seniors Sarah Strande and Ellie Jaramillo combined for 44 points and the Crusaders (16-11) played solid defense against the Eagles (13-15).

Lutheran advances to play Milwaukee Academy of Science (21-3) in the sectional final Saturday at St. Catherine's. The Novas beat Whitefish Bay Dominican 54-39 in the other sectional semifinal Thursday.

This story will be updated.