High school girls basketball: Racine Lutheran comes alive in the second half

Racine Lutheran (17-3) returns to Somers Saturday night to host Whitefish Bay Dominican (12-7) in the regional championship. Dominican advanced with a 45-32 victory over Brookfield Academy.

WATERFORD 62, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 45: After splitting two games with Westosha Central during the regular season, the Wolverines took control in this WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal in Waterford. The Wolverines have gone 10-3 since Jan. 9.

Torie Loppnow, a 5-11 senior guard, led the way with 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a block for Waterford (12-8). She could have had an even bigger night, but went just 4 for 17 from the free-throw line.

"She made great reads, she was super strong to the rim — as strong as I've seen her all year," Waterford coach Dena Brecht said. "We talked before the game and we said we needed her to attack. And she really did.

"As I told her when she came out, 'Half the battle is getting there and you're getting there. Now you've got to seal the deal when you get there.' And it just didn't happen tonight, but do you now what? You don't even get those free throws if you don't get there."

Waterford had one of its better shooting nights, going 24 for 51 (47%) and held Westosha Central (12-8) to 18 for 52 (34%).