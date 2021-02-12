High school girls basketball: Racine Lutheran comes alive in the second half

The Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team was in a little trouble at halftime Friday night.
The Crusaders trailed Shoreland Lutheran 34-28 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal in Somers. And several players had two fouls.
But then Morgann Gardner and Nevaiah Bell-Tenner got untracked, the Crusaders picked up their defensive intensity and they went on to win 73-66.
Gardner scored 22 of her 34 points and Bell-Tenner 15 of her 17 in the second half. And both helped bolster a more tenacious defense.
"In the second half, we hit a couple of threes right off the bat to get us going offensively and we got some good stops defensively," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "We got our transition going and we were able to finish a couple of layups. That got us a nice little, six-, eight-, 10-point cushion.
"We pretty much were up three possessions for most of the second half. We shot the ball very well. And, for the most part, we did what we needed to do to come away with the victory. That's what you've got to do at this point in the season."
Amanda Heusterberg, a freshman, scored 21 points and Sarah Koestler added 17 for the Pacers (10-10).
"Shoreland Lutheran played really well tonight," Shaffer said.
Racine Lutheran (17-3) returns to Somers Saturday night to host Whitefish Bay Dominican (12-7) in the regional championship. Dominican advanced with a 45-32 victory over Brookfield Academy.
WATERFORD 62, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 45: After splitting two games with Westosha Central during the regular season, the Wolverines took control in this WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal in Waterford. The Wolverines have gone 10-3 since Jan. 9.
Torie Loppnow, a 5-11 senior guard, led the way with 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a block for Waterford (12-8). She could have had an even bigger night, but went just 4 for 17 from the free-throw line.
"She made great reads, she was super strong to the rim — as strong as I've seen her all year," Waterford coach Dena Brecht said. "We talked before the game and we said we needed her to attack. And she really did.
"As I told her when she came out, 'Half the battle is getting there and you're getting there. Now you've got to seal the deal when you get there.' And it just didn't happen tonight, but do you now what? You don't even get those free throws if you don't get there."
Waterford had one of its better shooting nights, going 24 for 51 (47%) and held Westosha Central (12-8) to 18 for 52 (34%).
"We turned it on a little little defensively in the second half," Brechtl said. "We struggled a little in the first half just staying disciplined in our defensive plan. In the second half, we were just much better. They had 41 points with six minutes to go and they still had 41 with a minute to go."
Waterford will host Muskego (5-16) in a 6 p.m. regional championship Saturday night. Muskego advanced by defeating Union Grove 68-67 in overtime Friday night.
MUSKEGO 68, UNION GROVE 67, OT: It was an agonizing end to another successful season for the Broncos. After scoring the first five points in overtime, Union Grove faltered and saw its season end in this WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal in Union Grove.
It marked the second straight season the Broncos' season ended with an overtime loss. Last year, Waukesha West defeated Union Grove 51-45 in the regional championship.
"It reminded me of the Waukesha West game," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said.
Angela Slattery, who scored a team-high 22 points and finished as the Broncos' second all-time leading scorer, had four fouls early in the second half. But other than that, things were encouraging for the Broncos (20-4).
"I thought our full-court pressure was good, I thought we did some good things offensively, we hit some tough shots, but they really destroyed us on the rebounding."
The Broncos were building a comfortable lead in the first half and Domagalski said, "We just needed to keep the pedal to the metal. But in the second half, we didn't do a good enough job of shooting and getting rebounds."
At the end of regulation, Ava Domagalski missed a 3-point attempt after getting a pass from Slattery.
After Union Grove scored the first five points in overtime, "the wheels fell off a little bit," Rob Domagalski said. "We just did not execute."
Syndey Ludvigsen scored 13 points for Union Grove, Elizabeth Spang had nine and Ava Domagalski eight.
Muskego, a member of the Classic Eight Conference, improved to 5-16. It travels to Waterford Saturday night in the regional championship game.
INDIAN TRAIL 65, CASE 16: The Eagles struggled offensively in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal in Kenosha.
Indian Trail got out to a fast start, taking a 31-13 lead at halftime. Case was limited to three points in the second half.
“Our young kids, they didn’t score much but they played hard,” Case coach Wally Booker said. “I was pleased with that.”
Mariah Espinoza made two 3-point field goals to lead Case (3-6) with six points.
Adrianna Gonzalez had a game-high 12 points to lead Indian Trail (7-3).
KENOSHA BRADFORD 41, PARK 28: The Panthers' strategy worked for awhile, but it wasn't enough in this WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal in Kenosha.
Park slowed down the tempo to limit possessions, Park coach Carey Palacios said and the score was tied 9-9 with three minutes left in the first half. But the Red Devils went on an 8-0 run to go up 17-9 at halftime and never trailed in the second half.
“We know that offensively we’re working on improving every week,” Palacios said. “We missed free throws, we missed layups and looks at the basket.”
Kimani Moss led Park (1-3) with eight points and Alexis Betker had six points.
Syderah Farmer and Nevaeh Thomas each had 14 points to lead Bradford (6-5).
ST. JOSEPH 55, PRAIRIE 42: Shooting was an issue again for the Hawks, whose season ended in this WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal in Kenosha.
Prairie (4-21), went just 10 for 28 for the floor, including three for 14 from 3-point range, and 13 for 23 from the free-throw line.
Still, Prairie coach Alan Mills was generally pleased with what he saw from his players, who battled back from a 30-17 halftime deficit.
"For most of the game, we really didn't play all that badly," he said. "It was a close game. We rallied. We got it back to six, but it was the same story it's been all year. We'd cut the lead and then we'd just shoot ourselves in the foot.
"We'd turn it over, we'd take bad shots, we'd miss shots, the ball would bounce away from us or we'd miss a box out."
Ava Collier-White led Prairie with 21 points. Abby Decker, the only player in Mills' eight-man rotation who will be lost to graduation this year, added seven points and seven rebounds.
St. Joseph improved to 11-8.
ALBANY 67, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 51: The Lady Toppers couldn’t overcome a first-half lull in this WIAA Division 5 reginal semifinal game at Albany.
The Lady Toppers were up 7-6 three minutes into the game when Julia Klein went down with an ankle injury. That proved to be a turning point, Catholic Central coach David Beebe said, as the Comets took advantage by pulling ahead 37-24 at halftime.
Klein came back for the second half and the Lady Toppers got hot from 3-point range to reduce the deficit to 45-38. But the Comers were able to pull away with about nine minutes to play.
“We were kind of just making mistakes, panicking,” Beebe said. “We battled hard. but we just couldn’t get it all the way back.”
Madeline Von Rabenau led Catholic Central (5-18) with 15 points on the strength of five 3-pointers. Despite missing the majority of the first half, Klein scored 13 points.