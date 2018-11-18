Lyle Foulke concluded his successful 17-year varsity coaching run 1997.
Kyle Foulke is starting his 21 years later. And he will be coaching his grandfather’s old program.
The younger Foulke has been hired as coach of the Burlington High School girls basketball team. A major challenge awaits the 2015 Westosha Central High School graduate as he takes over his first program at the age of 22.
Not only is he replacing Mary Parker, who was named the All-Racine County Coach of the Year in girls basketball last season, he has had to replace some special players. Tops on that list is Jessa Burling, the county’s Player of the Year last season who became Burlington’s all-time leading scorer as a senior.
Gone also are two other graduated starters, meaning Foulke is all but starting from scratch.
“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of work to do, but I’ve got a good group of girls who work hard and they want to be successful.”
Offering guidance from the wings is his grandfather, who went 284-240 with two Southern Lakes Conference championships as Burlington’s coach from 1980-97. The elder Foulke is not a paid assistant, but he has had plenty of advice for his grandson.
“He’s been a big help,” Kyle said. “From the time I applied, he has given me insight and told me things I might want to think about as a first-year coach.”
Kyle Foulke, who started as a senior guard for Westosha Central during the 2014-15 season, will need patience as he takes on remaking the Demons. Burling, who averaged 16.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.7 steals and 3.2 assists, leaves an especially big void.
“And we are very inexperienced,” said Foulke, whose team is off a an 0-2 start. “I started three sophomores in two straight games. We’re young. That’s going to be our biggest thing.”
The returning starters are 5-foot-10 junior forward Cora Anderson and 5-8 senior guard Cassidy Askin. Anderson, who averaged 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds last season, is shaping up as one of the Demons’ primary go-to players.
“Cora brings just about everything,” Foulke said. “She’s super athletic and she’s a Division I soccer commit to Iowa State. She’s a great leader for us, she scores, rebounds and plays defense.”
Askin, Foulke said, will usually be asked to guard the other team’s best scorer.
Others who will be seeing a lot of minutes are 5-6 sophomore guard Jordan Krause, 5-8 junior guard Claire Walby and sisters Caitlyn Matson, a 5-7 senior guard, and Cheyenne Matson, a 5-8 sophomore forward.
“We’re going to probably be scoring by committee this year,” Foulke said. “Caitlyn Matson will probably lead the way with Cora right there with her. Cheyenne can also score.”
The Demons will also likely be working up more of a sweat this season.
“We’ve changed our style of play from last year,” Foulke said. “They played a lot of zone and we’re going to play a lot of man. We’re going to try to run the floor a lot more than they did in the past.”
Considering the rebuilding job Foulke is taking on, what is a realistic goal for this team?
“I would like to see us compete in the conference,” he said. “We’ll probably be in the middle of the pack, but we don’t want to be an easy win for anybody. I want to compete in all our games in the conference.”
