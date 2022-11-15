High School girls basketball preview: Catholic Central has foundation for success

This is the first in a series of stories previewing Racine County girls basketball teams.

BURLINGTON — The foundation is there with a returning starter in the post (Kayla Loos) and at point guard (Jayden Garratt).

Now it's up to new coach Jeff Tarkowski to mold the rest of the Catholic Central High School girls basketball team into a factor in the rugged Metro Classic Conference.

Twenty years after he led St. Catherine's to the 2002 WIAA Division 2 championship game, Tarkowski is going to see what he can do with his third Racine County program and fourth overall (he also had coaching stops at Park and Kenosha Indian Trail).

It won't be easy. Julia Klein, one of the best rebounders in the county last season, leading scorer Madeline Von Rabenau and a third starter, Morgan Ramsey, have graduated. But Tarkowski likes what he has inherited from predecessor David Beebe, who moved to Atlanta after last season.

The 63-year-old Tarkowski had a head start with this transition, serving as Beebe's assistant during the last third of the season.

"I think that, seeing I was here last year for the last month and a half, the challenge I see is getting us to be a better offensive team," said Tarkowski, a guidance counselor at St. Catherine's. "We want to take great shots, make our layups ... I think we did a pretty good job last year of instilling some pretty good defensive man-to-man concepts, so I think that's where we're at."

Tarkowski's first year will be helped by the return of the 6-foot Loos, who averaged 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots last season.

"I want to become a better player," said Loos, whose 5-10 sister, Tenley, will be on the Lady Toppers' roster as a sophomore this season. "I played AAU in the summer and I feel they helped me use my body, which is very important for a post player.

"And I worked on shooting drills a lot. I feel my shooting, especially from distances, has gotten better."

Running Tarkowski's offense will be Garratt, who is entering her third season as a starter. Garratt's statistics last season were modest — she averaged 4.2 points, 2.0 steals and 1.4 assists — but there's so much more to her game than numbers.

"She doesn't care about herself," Loos said. "She's very selfless. Whatever she needs to do to get the ball, she'll do it, even if it means throwing her body on the ground. She's very dedicated to making sure the ball doesn't get turned over and it gets to someone who needs it to shoot."

Said Garratt: "I've gotten more aggressive, especially when it comes to ballhandling, controlling the court and knowing the game more."

Filling in around Loos will be players who include seniors Stephanie Jabrial, Eva Lynch and Olivia Ricci. Among others who will contribute, there's also up-and-coming sophomores Allegra Kayser and Clara Henderson.

"I think our seniors — Stephanie, Eva and Olivia — are going to step up big for us throughout the year coming off the bench," Tarkowski said. "I was real encouraged with a couple of our sophomores who played with us in the scrimmage. Allegra was a very aggressive sophomore and Clara played well.

"They both played aggressive and took care of the basketball. So this will be the people coming off the bench."

It doesn't hurt having an experienced coach with a proven record in Tarkowski to keep the program going.

"He's compassionate and understanding," Lynch said. "He goes through the plays really thoroughly with you and if you have any questions, he answers them. He's really easy to talk to."