High school girls basketball: Prairie hangs on to wrap up perfect MCC season

The Prairie School girls basketball team finished off a perfect Metro Classic Conference season Thursday.

But it wasn’t easy.

The Hawks led by double digits twice in the second half, once with just over four minutes left in regulation, but Martin Luther made a game of it late before Prairie was able to pull out a 50-46 victory over the Spartans at Greendale.

Prairie, ranked 10th in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, went 16-0 in the MCC, matching its conference record from the 2013-14 season — Gabbi Ortiz’s senior year — and finished the regular season 22-2 overall.

Not bad for a team that has gone 6-43 the last two seasons.

“The girls were so happy and the coaches were so happy,” Hawks coach Abby Jaramillo said. “It’s crazy how much this game meant, even though it didn’t mean anything (Prairie clinched the outright MCC title on Friday, Feb. 11).

“We were so close to being undefeated and it was a really good win for us.”

However, Martin Luther (18-6, 12-4), which received votes in Division 3, wasn’t going to just let the Hawks cruise to their perfect conference record.

Prairie led 40-27 with just under 10 minutes left and 46-36 with 4:12 left. The Spartans began their comeback after scoring a basket and a subsequent time out by Prairie.

The Hawks tried to slow the game down and just pass the ball around, but Martin Luther got a steal, got downcourt quickly and found the team’s leading scorer, Julia Lokker, open on the right wing for a 3-point basket, her first points of the game.

After Prairie freshman Meg Decker missed a layup, the Spartans found Lokker again and she hit another 3, making it 46-44 with 2:43 left.

“I don’t know what happened,” Jaramillo said. “(During the time out) I said ‘don’t stall yet and let’s work the ball,’ so sure enough, we shoot a 3 and a jumper, and it was ‘that’s not what I said.’ ”

After Lokker’s second trey, Jaramillo called another time out and that seemed to settle the Hawks down. Right after the inbounds play by Prairie, freshman guard Jasonya “JJ” Barnes threw a perfect cross-court pass to a cutting Decker, who made the layup for a 48-44 Prairie cushion with 2:20 left.

Lokker made a pair of free throws 10 seconds later to make it 48-46, but that was the end of the rally. The Spartans forced a couple turnovers and had a few good looks to score, including a missed 3-pointer with 1:24 left.

Barnes made 1 of 2 free throws after the miss, then Martin Luther forced a jump ball and got possession with 52.5 seconds left. After a missed layup, Barnes was fouled again and made 1 of 2 foul shots.

The Spartans’ last two shots were off the mark.

“These kinds of games are good for us,” Jaramillo said. “We learned some great lessons.”

Barnes led the scoring with 14 points and she also grabbed 10 rebounds. Reese Jaramillo had 12 points, Decker had 10 points, six assists and four steals, and Sophia Lawler had three 3-pointers and nine points.

Prairie has a week off before playing its first WIAA Division 4 playoff game, a regional semifinal against either Kenosha Christian Life or Living Word Lutheran.

Katie Blazei led Martin Luther with 16 points, with Ava Hoppert adding nine and Lokker eight.

RACINE LUTHERAN 62, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 30: The Crusaders had three players in double figures Thursday and won their Metro Classic Conference game over the Lady Toppers on Senior Night at Lutheran.

More importantly, Lutheran was the beneficiary of Prairie’s victory over Martin Luther, which allowed the Crusaders (13-11, 12-4 MCC) to tie the Spartans for second place in the MCC.

Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer started his five seniors — Justyce Nelson, Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, Sam Fisher, Megan Walek and Bella Jaramillo — and Jaramillo, who has missed the entire season after suffering a knee injury during the summer, scored the first basket of the game.

After Catholic Central (12-12, 4-12) matched the basket, Jaramillo came out and the game started in earnest.

The Crusaders came out fast, taking a 41-12 lead at halftime behind seven 3-point baskets. Bell-Tenner (three 3-pointers) had 14 points and Nelson (two 3s) had 10 in the first half.

“We came out shooting well and played with a lot of energy,” Shaffer said. “It was nice to see. After Bella came out, Justyce, Nevaiah and Ellie (Jaramillo) hit 3s and Sarah (Strande) scored on a drive. We played with a lot of confidence.”

Catholic Central coach David Beebe could only watch as the Crusaders made shot after shot.

“They probably missed handful of shots in the first half,” Beebe said. “Everything went in and the ball bounced their way, which is what you wish for on Senior Night.

“We made a lot of mistakes to help them out, but they made the shots.”

Nelson made two more 3-pointers in the second half and finished with a game-high 17 points. Bell-Tenner had 16 and freshman Julia Kellner added 12 points and eight rebounds.

“Julia has progressed this season,” Shaffer said. “She forced things on defense and she had a couple of blocks.”

Senior Julia Klein scored seven of the Lady Toppers’ first nine points in the game, but had just one more basket and had nine points. Senior Maddy Von Rabenau, the main focus of Lutheran’s defense, Shaffer said, had eight points.

“We were more competitive in the second half,” Beebe said. “We were more aggressive and worked the ball around.”

In the WIAA regionals next week, Lutheran plays next Friday in a Division 4 semifinal against Kenosha St. Joseph or Williams Bay, and Catholic Central hosts Monticello Tuesday in a Division 5 quarterfinal.

WATERFORD 57, WILMOT 51: The Wolverines closed out their regular season in impressive fashion, pulling out a close Southern Lakes Conference victory at Wilmot Thursday.

Sophomore guard Payton Snifka scored a career-high 25 points to help Waterford (12-12, 8-6 SLC) pull away late from the Panthers (14-10, 8-6). Senior forward Emma Henningfeld had her 12th consecutive double-double, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

“Payton had an amazing game,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We needed consistent scoring from the outside and her teammates did such a great job of finding her. It was great team play.”

The game was the second meeting between the schools this season, with Wilmot winning the first 64-54. The Wolverines focused defensively on containing sisters McKenna and Madelyn Johnson, who combined to score 51 points in the first meeting.

In the rematch, McKenna Johnson, a sophomore, led the Panthers with 20 points and Madelyn Johnson was held to 10.

The first half was close throughout, but Snifka made four 3-point baskets and scored 16 points to help give Waterford a 29-26 lead at the break.

The Wolverines continued to hold a small lead in the second half, but broke the game open with a run after both Johnson sisters had to sit because of foul trouble. Once they left the game, Waterford quickly increased its lead to nine points and never trailed over the final seven minutes.

“We were really strong mentally and physically tonight,” Brechtl said. “It was the perfect way to end the regular season. It was 100 percent a team effort.”

Snifka’s 25 points were 11 higher than her previous best, which she recorded Tuesday against Lake Geneva Badger. Henningfeld’s double-double was her 11th consecutive in conference play. She is averaging 12 points and 13 rebounds per game.

The Wolverines finished in a tie with the Panthers for third place in the SLC. The two teams will meet again at Wilmot next Friday in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

ELKHORN 41, BURLINGTON 31: The Demons were unable to find any consistent success on offense in their Southern Lakes Conference finale Thursday night at Burlington.

Freshman guard Brinley Clapp scored nine points, but Burlington (6-16, 3-11 SLC) was unable to score more than 16 points against the Elks (8-16, 5-9) in either half.

“We just couldn’t get going offensively tonight,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “Elkhorn played good defense and made our night tough.”

The Demons close out their regular season Friday against nonconference opponent East Troy and will face the Elks again Tuesday in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at Elkhorn. It will be the third matchup of the season between the two schools; Elkhorn swept the two SLC games.

Elkhorn’s Sommer Tuescher led all scorers with 20 points.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 61, ST. CATHERINE’S 33: At Somers, playing without two starters, the Angels struggled in their final regular season and Metro Classic Conference game of the season Thursday night.

St. Catherine’s (5-19, 2-14 MCC) struggled to close out the Lady Pacers shooters and allowed 10 made 3-pointers. The Angels trailed 32-16 at the half.

“Playing short-handed, we got tired and we weren’t moving as much and creating space,” St. Catherine’s interim coach Lindsey Bollmann said. “I saw a lot of things that we can improve on.”

Junior forward Arianna Jones led the Angels with 15 points and senior guard Heavenly Griffin added 12 points.

Amanda Heusterberg led all scorers with 22 points and Shay Lange made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Shoreland (5-19, 1-15).

St. Catherine’s will now turn its attention to postseason play, where it will play Tuesday at Walworth Big Foot (6-17) in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal.

FRANKLIN 69, CASE 40: The Eagles watched the Sabers open the second half on a 22-0 run to put away a Southeast Conference game Thursday at Franklin.

Case (12-11, 7-7 SEC) trailed 28-18 at halftime, with sophomore guard Nevaeh Watson scoring eight of those points.

The run by Franklin (17-7, 12-2) put it ahead 50-18.

“We let girls get open and they made a string of (3-point baskets) and broke our back,” Eagles assistant coach Chris Hood said. “It was their senior night and their seniors took the spotlight.”

The Sabers’ only two seniors, Madilynn Grulkowski and Julia Danes, had career games to do the most damage. Each came into the game averaging 4.7 points, but Grulkowski had four 3-pointers and 19 points and Danes had 15 points. Lauren Capstran added 10 and Franklin’s leading scorer, Natalie Meaux (16.9 per game) didn’t score.

Watson finished with 11 points for Case, which begins WIAA Division 1 regional play on Friday at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan. In the regional final, the winner will most likely face Kettle Moraine (20-3) ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll.

“We have to work on a few things and maybe we’ll have a new wrinkle or two,” Hood said of the Eagles’ preparation for the playoffs. “We’ll see if we can make a run in the tournament.”

KENOSHA BRADFORD 65, HORLICK 21: The Rebels finished their Southeast Conference season with a loss Thursday in Kenosha.

The Red Devils (17-7, 9-5 SEC) jumped out to a 39-8 lead in the first half over Horlick.

Senior Kambria Harrell led the Rebels (3-20, 2-12 SEC) with nine points.

“We played a hard as we could for as long as we could,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “A lot of our younger players stepped up and we have a bright future ahead of us.”

The Rebels host nonconference opponent Greendale Friday and will open WIAA Division 1 regional play Tuesday by hosting Janesville Parker in a quarterfinal game.

Bradford’s Syderah Farmer led all scorers with 19 points.

