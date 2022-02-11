High school girls basketball: Prairie gets help to clinch outright MCC title

Thanks to some unfortunate timing, there is a chance that some members of The Prairie School girls basketball team may not realize that it has already clinched its first Metro Classic Conference championship since 2014 until their next practice on Sunday.

The Hawks (20-2, 14-0 MCC) held on late for a 59-49 victory over MCC opponent Milwaukee Saint Thomas More Friday night at Prairie, but the team dispersed before coach Abby Jaramillo found out that Racine Lutheran knocked off Greendale Martin Luther 53-46.

The Spartans’ loss, combined with Prairie’s win, meant that the Hawks clinched the outright conference title with two games left in the regular season.

“I definitely am looking forward to letting the girls know at practice on Sunday,” Jaramillo said. “For the majority of the season they’ve showed up, and their hard work and edge have paid off with a conference championship.”

Jaramillo has made it an emphasis throughout the season to keep her team focused on only the next game and not the big picture, and did not mention to them that there was a chance they could clinch on Friday night. To her and her team, the focus is on being ready to make a run in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, which start on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

“It’s a really great thing, but the postseason is really important for us,” Jaramillo said. “We want to have this great season continue.”

The feat serves as another marker in Prairie’s remarkable turnaround season. The Hawks, who won four games in the 2020-21 season and finished 1-15 in conference play, are now two wins away from a perfect conference record in Jaramillo’s first season as coach.

Unlike some of the previous 13 conference wins, the 14th did not come easy for Prairie.

The Hawks struggled offensively from the start and never got going on Friday night. Three 3-point baskets by junior Sophia Lawler, as well as threes from sophomore Reese Jaramillo and freshman Meg Decker, helped Prairie take a 28-23 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Cavaliers kept the game close, but Lawler made a pair of threes and freshman guard Jasonya “JJ” Barnes made all four of her free throw attempts to keep the lead above six points for the rest of the game.

Barnes and Lawler each scored 17 points to lead all scorers.

“We did not come out and play our best game as a team,” Jaramillo said. “It’s one of those games where you wipe your hands and move on to the next game.”

Thomas More tried using a full court press in the final minutes to come back, but Barnes, Decker and sophomore guard Ava Collier-White were all able to keep the offense running and close out the win. Collier-White finished with 12 points and Decker scored eight.

“Ava was attacking the basket and making good decisions on when to attack,” Jaramillo said. “We’re really happy with how Ava is reading the defense.”

RACINE LUTHERAN 53, MARTIN LUTHER 46: The Crusaders battled it out to earn a victory over the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Greendale.

In defeating Martin Luther, Lutheran allowed Prairie (20-2, 14-0 MCC) to clinch the MCC title outright.

With 5:40 to go in the first half, the score was tied at 19-19. By halftime, the Spartans (16-6, 11-3 MCC) had extended a nine point lead.

“It was a battle,” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said. “We did not execute well on the offensive end.”

Martin Luther opened the second half on an 8-0 run, but Lutheran (12-11, 11-4) had an answer. Shaffer targeted what he considers to be the Spartans’ weakness — their 3-point game. The Crusaders then worked defensively to keep the Spartans from having open looks at threes, and it worked. The Spartans hit only two of their six total threes in the second half.

“They were pressing us and we beat their press and got some easy buckets,” Shaffer said.

Lutheran played well on both sides of the ball to chip away at the lead in the remainder of the game.

“All of the sudden, the momentum switched,” Shaffer said. “They weren’t hitting shots and then we took the lead. We kept attacking the basket to get us to the free throw line.”

The Crusaders went 16 of 23 at the free-throw line in the second half, with Nevaiah Bell-Tenner leading the way. Bell-Tenner went 9 of 9 at the line and finished the game with 19 points.

Junior guard Sarah Strande also had 19 points for Lutheran.

“Strande had another nice game,” Shaffer said. “She handled the ball very well and did a nice job between her, Nevaiah (Bell-Tenner) and Ellie (Jaramillo).”

Ellie Jaramillo finished the game with 10 points.

Julia Lokker and Ava Hoppert, the Spartans’ leading scorers, were held to a combined 18 points.

“We did a nice job focusing on Lokker and Hoppert, even when they got up we just had to win the next battle on the court,” Shaffer said.

Junior guards Shay Banks and Julia Hopper led the Spartans with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 54, ST. CATHERINE’S 39: After a slow start, the Lady Toppers picked up the pace offensively in the second half and beat the shorthanded Angels in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at St. Catherine’s.

After leading just 22-16 at halftime, Catholic Central (12-10, 4-10 MCC) had some success against St. Catherine’s zone.

“We handled the ball better and were able to attack the zone they switched to,” Lady Toppers coach David Beebe said. “We spread it around to everybody and it was good to see us in rhythm.”

Maddy Von Rabenau had 13 of her team-high 21 points and Julia Klein had eight of her 11 points, both in the second half, for Catholic Central. Morgan Ramsey added eight points and Kayla Loos had seven.

For St. Catherine’s (5-17, 2-12), Angelina Ortiz had a career-high 21 points, making 7 of 8 free throws, to lead the way. The Angels were without their leading scorer, forward Kennedee Clark, who missed the game because of a concussion suffered in Tuesday’s loss to Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

Heavenly Griffin, St. Catherine’s second-leading scorer, and Ariana Green both got in foul trouble and scored just five points each.

“Catholic Central did a good job making Heavenly work for everything and eventually our foul trouble caught up to us,” Angels interim coach Lindsey Bollmann said. “I was really proud of our fight and effort tonight — we fought through some adversity and stayed positive.”

Despite the Angels’ struggles, Beebe said Bollmann, who took over as coach for Adam Mulheron, has been a positive change.

“They have been playing hard for her,” Beebe said. “She’s done a great job and has been able to rally them.”

BURLINGTON 50, DELAVAN-DARIEN 42: The Demons held on late and snapped a three-game losing streak in their Southern Lakes Conference game Friday night at Burlington.

Freshman guard Brinley Clapp scored nine of her career-high 20 points to lead Burlington (6-14, 3-9 SLC) to a 31-21 halftime lead over the Comets (4-17, 1-12 SLC).

The lead grew to 16 early in the second half, but Delavan-Darien rallied to pull within seven points with 6:30 left. The Demons held the Comets to one point for the rest of the game.

“It was a gutsy team win tonight,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “Our girls stepped up and held on for a big win.”

Sophomore guard Kayla Warner added 12 points for the Demons. Foulke also credited junior guard Aleah Reesman’s defense for holding Delavan-Darien’s leading scorer, Rylee Crull, to two made shots in the second half.

Reesman also made a pair of free throws with two minutes left to put Burlington up nine again after the Comets cut the lead to seven.

With the win, Burlington is guaranteed to avoid a last-place finish in the SLC for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

OAK CREEK 64, CASE 31: The Eagles fell victim to Oak Creek’s dominance of the Southeast Conference in an SEC game at Racine on Friday.

The Knights held a 21-point halftime lead and outscored the Eagles 30-18 in the second half.

“It’s just that they’re very efficient with the ball,” Eagles’ assistant coach Chris Hood said. “They made us work for every shot.”

Case (12-10, 7-6 SEC) struggled to find open looks throughout the game and was held to its lowest score of the season in the effort against Oak Creek (16-6, 13-0 SEC), which extended its SEC winning streak to 131 games.

The Eagles had just one player, Neveah Watson, reach double figures in the game. Watson led the team with 12 points and went 4 of 4 at the free-throw line.

“It was the hardest 12 she’s earned,” Hood said.

Olivia Spaulding scored five points.

“Oak Creek has got another gear,” Hood said. “You think you can keep up with them and then … they don’t really need anybody to have a good night — everybody had a good night,” Hood said.

The Knights had three players score in double figures, led by Paulina Hernandez and Kiersten Zartner with 15 points each.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 70, HORLICK 21: The Rebels were handed another Southeast Conference loss Friday at Kenosha.

Horlick (3-18, 2-11 SEC) has beaten Park twice for its only conference victories and has been unable to defeat any other opponent within the conference.

The Hawks (13-8, 6-6 SEC) attacked quickly in the first half and held a 28-point lead at halftime.

“Indian Trail came out of the gate on fire,” Horlick’s coach Ambrial Sanders said.

Adrianna Gonzalez and Lauryn Johnson, who led the Hawks in scoring, combined for 29 points in the first half — more than double Horlick’s entire team.

“We played flat,” Sanders said. “We struggled to score all night. It felt like there was a lid on the basket.”

Indian Trail continued the onslaught in the second half and outscored Horlick 29-8.

Vantaya Johnson led the Rebels with seven points. Johnson, who leads Horlick in scoring, was held to five points below her average.

